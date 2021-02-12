Lenovo launches Snapdragon 730G-powered Tab P11 Pro in India

Lenovo today launched the Tab P11 Pro in India, a productivity-focused tablet that was first announced in August last year. The tablet comes with an optional keyboard and stylus, and it packs mid-range hardware with a couple of high-end features.

The Tab P11 Pro is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730G chip, which is powerful enough to handle most apps, games, and daily workloads with ease. It features an 11.5-inch OLED display with a 2560×1600 resolution that includes support for HDR10 and Dolby Vision for an enhanced viewing experience. The display is coupled with an impressive quad-speaker system tuned by JBL that features Dolby Atmos support, making the tab a great choice for media consumption. The Snapdragon 730G is paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded using a microSD card of up to 256GB.

The Tab P11 Pro features a total of four cameras, including two 8MP sensors on the front and a 13MP+5MP setup on the back. Lenovo claims that the tablet is one of the slimmest and lightest in the category, weighing just 485g with a thickness of 5.8mm. As for the battery, the Tab P11 Pro packs an 8,600mAh unit that is rated for 15-hours of video playback. It supports Quick Charge 3.0 and reverse wired charging, which will let you charge other devices via its USB Type-C port. On the software front, the tablet will ship with Android 10 out of the box, but Lenovo plans to update it to Android 11 in the future.

As far as accessories are concerned, Lenovo will offer an optional keyboard folio at launch that includes a trackpad and connects to the Tab P11 Pro via a 4-point pogo-pin connector. The tab also supports Lenovo’s Precision Pen 2, but it will go on sale later this year.

The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is priced at ₹44,999 (~$618), and it will be available for purchase starting February 14 via Lenovo’s website, Amazon, and Flipkart. Early buyers will be able to get their hands on the tablet and the keyboard accessory (worth ₹10,000) at a promotional price of ₹49,999 ($687).