The Lenovo Tab P11 is the latest productivity tablet from the company

At CES 2021, Lenovo has announced a new productivity tablet called the Tab P11. The newest Android-based tablet seems like a humbler version of the Tab P11 Pro that was launched back in August and is already selling in the US at a starting price of $500. The Tab P11 comes with the same set of supported accessories as the Pro variant, including the Keyboard Pack and Lenovo Precision Pen 2, both of which will be sold separately. This new tablet has been launched alongside the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 series, the new Yoga 7 AIO PC, new monitors, and the Lavie Mini PC and Lavie Pro Mobile laptop.

Lenovo Tab P11: Specifications

Specification Lenovo Tab P11 Dimensions & Weight 258.4 x 163 x 7.5 mm

490 gms Display 11-inch 2K (2900×1200) IPS LCD

220PPI

400-nits brightness Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 GPU Adreno 610 RAM & Storage 4GB/6GB DDR4

64GB/128GB

MicroSD card slot up to 256GB Battery

7500mAh (minimum)

10V/2A charger I/O USB Type-C

Nano SIM tray Connectivity Wi-Fi 6 ready

LTE

Bluetooth 5.1

GPS

FM Radio OS Android 10 Other Features Dolby Atmos

Quad-speakers

Face unlock

Google Kids Space

The Tab P11 comes with an 11-inch display with a 2K (2000 x 1200 pixels) resolution, which is slightly smaller than the 11.5-inch on the Pro variant. It is an IPS panel and comes with 400-nits of brightness and an integrated Eye Care mode technology certified by TÜV Rheinland to lower harmful blue light to reduce eye strain. The tablet is Netflix certified, so you can expect HD content on it. Powering the device is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC which includes LTE connectivity and there is 6GB of RAM to handle your multitasking needs.

The tablet runs on Android 10 and comes with Kids Space from Google, a new kids mode that features apps, books, and videos to help kids under nine years of age learn and have fun. As the COVID19 virus continues to force many to work from home, Lenovo is aiming to sell the Tab P11 to customers that want a portable office setup at home. To expand the productivity capabilities of the tablet, Lenovo is also offering some add on accessories that would be sold separately. First is the ultra-thin Keyboard Pack with a built-in trackpad that can snap into place using magnets and connects using the 4-point pogo-pin connector. There is also the Lenovo Precision Pen 2 which is capable of sensing tilt and subtle pressure adjustments for a more intuitive experience.

Lastly, there is the Lenovo Smart Charging Station 2 that allows for hands-free movie watching and stable charging while docked, and a new Folio Case for protection while you are carrying the tablet in your backpack.

Pricing and Availability

The Lenovo Tab P11 will start at $229.99 and will be available starting this month. Some of the add-on accessories are already available on the Lenovo Store as they were launched with the Tab P11 Pro back in August 2020.