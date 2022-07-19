Lenovo releases Android 13 Beta 2 for the Tab P12 Pro

Thanks to the dedication from Google and a number of OEMs, we have seen more devices receiving early beta builds of the next version of Android than ever before. This certainly ensures that developers can check their apps and games across a wider range of devices to ensure compatibility with Android 13 at its public launch. If you are an owner of the only supported tablet in the roster and don’t mind being on the cutting edge of software, there’s some good news for you to be excited about. Lenovo has now released the second beta of Android 13 to the Tab P12 Pro.

The latest Android 13 beta for the tablet is available through Lenovo’s Developer Preview Program. It bumps up the security patch level to June 2022. Notably, the beta only works on the global Wi-Fi only variant with model number TB-Q706F. If that’s what you’ve got, then you can grab the Beta 2 installation package from Lenovo’s website and install it using Fastboot on top of the initial beta release.

Lenovo hasn’t updated its list of known limitations since the last release, so the following ones might all still be in play in the Beta 2:

Fingerprint unlock is not supported.

Face Unlock is not supported.

TOF sensor related function is removed.

Stylus key function is not supported but basic function works.

Touchpad functions with two fingers are not supported.

Touchpad swipe up/down/left/right with 3 or 4 fingers are not supported.

Miracast function is not supported.

Screen output via cable (extended screen) can be supported when <force desktop mode> is turned on in developer menu.

Cast Via HDMI (extended screen) can be supported when <force desktop mode> is turned on in developer menu.

VPN is not tested and may not work properly.

WIDI is not supported.

Video play may face audio issue.

Settings may display abnormal sometimes, re-selecting or cleaning recent apps can make it work properly.

The Android 13 Developer Preview Program from Lenovo has lagged behind Google’s. The Beta 2 for the Tab P12 Pro, for instance, goes live nearly a week after the fourth and final beta from Google hit the eligible Pixel smartphones. That said, the preview initiative is the only way to test Android 13 on a live tablet device. It’s, however, unclear whether Lenovo will release another build, or just jump to the stable version.

Launched back in September last year, the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro features a 12.6-inch AMOLED 2,560×1,600 display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The tablet is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC that’s paired with either 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. There’s also a microSD slot for expansion, but no 3.5mm headphone jack to supplement the singular USB-C port. The whole thing is fueled by a massive 10,200mAh battery that can charge at up to 45W.

Source: Lenovo Android 13 Developer Preview Program