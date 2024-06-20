Key Takeaways Lenovo Tab Plus offers high-quality audio & multiple speakers at a budget-friendly price of $289.

The tablet is a multimedia powerhouse with 8 JBL Hi-Fi speakers, built-in kickstand, 11.5" 2K display, & Bluetooth speaker option.

Lenovo Tab Plus can also function as a clock or digital photo frame, TUV-certified to minimize blue light & flicker.

Tablets can be a great way to play music and watch TV shows while on the go; they're small enough to be portable but large enough to have some decent-quality speakers under the hood. If you want a portable media center, the last thing you want is a tablet with small, tinny speakers that butcher all the good audio quality. Fortunately, the Lenovo Tab Plus brings high-quality audio with plenty of speakers, and it comes in at a really agreeable price point

The Lenovo Tab Plus offers superior audio quality for less

Close

Available now, the Lenovo Tab Plus is designed to be a multimedia powerhouse. It achieves this by packing eight JBL Hi-Fi speakers combined with a built-in kickstand, meaning you can prop it up, put on some tunes or a good movie, and then relax or get stuff done. If you've got something you want to play from your phone, you can turn the tablet into a Bluetooth speaker and play whatever you please. It comes with an 11.5-inch 2K display with a 90Hz refresh rate for watching movies and TV shows, and the screen is TUV-certified to ensure it doesn't emit too much blue light or flickers too much.

When it's not in use, you can set up the Lenovo Tab Plus as either a digital photo frame or a clock. That way, when it's time to catch up with your fave shows, you can bring it out of standby and it's ready to go. Best of all, the tablet won't make a huge dent in your bank account; it weighs in at $289, which is a pretty great price point for what you get. And if you're in the market for a new tablet but want something that's less multimedia-focused, we've covered the best Android tablets that cover a wide range of use cases.