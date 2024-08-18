Lenovo isn’t afraid to push the envelope. This is the same company that brought us convertible laptops, integrated E-ink displays into traditional clamshell laptops, and was one of the first to bring us foldable laptops. This time around, Lenovo is experimenting with modularity with the Lenovo ThinkBook 13x G4 and the Magic Bay Light.

Originally making their debut in 2023, Lenovo's Magic Bay peripherals are finally becoming more widely available, starting with the Magic Bay Light. The ThinkBook 13x G4 is more than its attachments though. It’s a super light laptop with an Intel Core Ultra processor designed to handle more than its fair share of the work. The 13-inch notebook also comes with a gorgeous display, powerful audio, and serious endurance lasting nearly 15 hours on a charge.

It’s a lightweight workhorse that’s ideal for students or mobile professionals.

Editor's choice Lenovo ThinkBook 13x G4 Functional modularity 9 / 10 The Lenovo ThinkBook 13x G4 is a master class in taking innovation beyond gimmickry. Bundled with a detachable light, Lenovo ensures you always look your best in video conferences. Beyond that, the ThinkBook is a sleek ultraportable that brings a serviceable amount of power with nearly 15 hours of performance, sweetening the pot with a lovely display, comfortable keyboard and strong audio. Pros Lightweight, refined design

Fantastic battery life

Bright, beautiful display

Easy-to-use detachable peripheral Cons Performance can be better

Pricing and availability

Lenovo sent over the base model of the ThinkBook 13x G4. It costs $1,580 and has a 1.2-GHz Intel Core Ultra 5 125H processor with 16GB of soldered LPDDR5X-8400MHz RAM, a 512GB M.2 2242 PCIe Gen4 TLC SSD, integrated Intel Arc Graphics, and a 13.5-inch, 2880 x 1920, IPS touch display.

There’s also a more powerful variant of the laptop that has an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H CPU with double the RAM and storage. This iteration costs $2,220.

Specs CPU Intel Core Ultra 5 125H GPU Intel Arc Graphics Display type IPS, touchscreen, 120Hz, 3:2 aspect ratio Display (Size, Resolution) 13.5-inch, 2880 x 1920 RAM 16GB LPDDR5X-8400MHz Storage 512GB M.2 2242 PCIe Gen4 TLC Battery 75Whr Ports Three Thunderbolt 4 ports, 1 headset jack Operating System Windows 11 Pro Webcam 1080p, Windows Hello Cellular connectivity N/A Wi-Fi connectivity WiFi 6E* 802.11AX (2 x 2) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Form factor Clamshell Dimensions 11.5 x 8.1 x 0.51 inches Weight 2.7 pounds Speakers 4 Harman Kardon Colors Luna Grey Pen compatibility Yes Expand

Design and ports

You won't have to worry about back pain toting the ThinkBook 13x G4 around. At only 2.7 pounds, the 11.5 x 8.1 x 0.51-inch laptop fits in just about any backpack or large purse without adding too much weight. It’s a tad more than the 2.6-pound, Dell XPS 13 9345 (11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches). However, the Lenovo is lighter than both the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (2024) (2.8 pounds, 12.3 x 8.7 x 0.59 inches) and Acer Swift 14 Go (2.91 pounds,12.3 x 8.6 x 0.59 inches).

The ThinkBook 13x G4 serves two-toned realness, and I’m here for it. The Luna Gray CNC aluminum lid is a standout in a sea of monotone chassis with just a slight color deviation. Like most of its laptops, the ThinkBook sports a small silver metal Lenovo tag on the side of the lid. But where the brand logo tends to be a little understated, the ThinkBook emblem features prominently along the lid’s right side, catching every beam of light.

The camera module metal housing sits at the top of the lid, protruding slightly, making it easy to open the laptop. But unlike the module on other Lenovo laptops, this one has a set of Pogo pins. And if you look closely, you’ll see the words “Lenovo Magic Bay.” This is where you’ll be sticking one of the modular accessories Lenovo created to give the laptop more functionality and versatility. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Magic Bay products. They started showing up back in 2023. But Lenovo made a stronger case for the nascent peripherals in 2024, showing off a variety of accessories including lights, cameras, fans, and even an aromatherapy diffuser.

Personally, I wanted Lenovo to send either the 4K camera or the diffuser. But they only sent me the light which, with its 150 nits of brightness, definitely helps to make you look your best in even the darkest environments. C’est la vie.

Back to the rest of the laptop. Upon opening the laptop, you’ll see a glossy display ensconced in relatively slim bezels. Directly below is the keyboard deck with the aforementioned input device sitting in a slight rectangular recess. Wrapped in a thin strip of shiny silver chrome is the touchpad, and another metal Lenovo tag on the right side of the deck.

The notebook’s undercarriage has six screws to secure the panel in place. Towards the front of the laptop sits a speaker grille on either side. Finally, there are three raised light gray rubber feet, two short feet in the front and a long one in the back.

The ThinkBook 13x G4 doesn’t have many ports. In total, the notebook has three Thunderbolt 4 ports and a headset jack. There’s also a power button doubling as a fingerprint reader and an e-shutter switch.

Display, webcam, and audio