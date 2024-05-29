Lenovo makes excellent 2-in-1 laptops that can double as a tablet, including models released under the Yoga brand. However, those convertible laptops are targeted at the consumer market, so what about business customers? If you aren't willing to pay upwards of $2,000 for a ThinkPad convertible, you might look at a ThinkBook model instead. This year, Lenovo updated the ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 to include Intel Core Ultra, which adds an NPU for on-device AI processing. It isn't quite Copilot+, but it does bring more AI features to professional users. Beyond the performance improvements that come with Core Ultra, the ThinkBook 14 2-in-1's big appeal is that it looks like a great business laptop yet supports convertible functionality.

However, it's only a good buy for people who really care about their laptop having a business-focused aesthetic. That's because the Lenovo Yoga 7 2-in-1 we reviewed earlier this year is a more consumer-friendly laptop, and it beats the ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 in general performance. If you avoid the base model, you can get a great-value ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 configuration that will fit in easily in business environments. But for the casual user, the Lenovo Yoga 7 2-in-1 is cheaper, sleeker, and performs better.

About this review: Lenovo loaned us a ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 for the purposes of this review. The company had no input in this article, and did not see its contents before publishing.

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 Business convertible It's the Yoga 7 2-in-1, but corporate 7 / 10 $1037 $1595 Save $558 Lenovo's new ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 is like a Yoga 7 convertible designed for the business world. It has a thick, angular design with a sleek metal chassis. There's also the ThinkBook branding on the back. On the inside, you get the Intel Core Ultra platform and Intel integrated graphics. Overall, it's a nice business convertible, but you'll want to upgrade from the base model configuration. Pros The form factor will fit in with other business laptops, while still providing 2-in-1 functionality

You can get an excellent configuration for under $1,500

Includes an extra M.2 slot for easy storage upgrades down the road Cons The display is unimpressive, with low brightness levels and 60Hz refresh rates

The laptop's chunky form factor makes using it in tablet mode a challenge

Base model, with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, is hard to recommend $1037 at Lenovo

Price, specs, and availability

Following an announcement earlier this year, the Lenovo ThinkBook 14 became available for purchase starting May 2024. The official retail price for the base model is $1,595, and it gets you an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. However, the laptop debuted with a hefty discount, bringing the price down to $1,037 at the time of writing. Our review unit includes the Intel Core Ultra 5 chip, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. This configuration costs $1,114 while discounted, with an MSRP of $1,714.

The configuration I'd recommend is fairly maxxed-out, but the price right now is too good to beat. You can buy a ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 with an upgraded Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage and an included pen for $1,386 at the time of writing. That's a steal, and if you're interested in the ThinkBook 14 2-in-1, you should jump on this discounted configuration while you still can.

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 CPU Intel Core Ultra 5 125U or Intel Core Ultra 7 155U GPU Intel graphics Display type IPS, 300 nits, 60Hz, touch Display (Size, Resolution) 14-inches, 1920x1200 RAM Up to 32GB DDR5 Storage Up to 1TB + extra M.2 slot Battery 60Whr Ports 2x USB-A, 2x USB-C (PD 3.0 + DP 1.4), 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x 3.5mm, 1x microSD reader Operating System Up to Windows 11 Pro Wi-Fi connectivity Up to Wi-Fi 6E 802.11AX (2 x 2) Bluetooth Up to Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 313 x 224 x 16.9-18.5 mm (12.32 x 8.82 x 0.67-0.73 inches) Weight 1.64kg (3.62lbs) Speakers 2 x 2W speakers with Dolby Atmos Price Starts at $1,037

Design and ports

You're familiar with the ThinkBook 14's design, and probably wouldn't guess it's a convertible

Close

At first glance, you might not even notice that the ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 is a convertible, and that's by design. This laptop looks just like regular ThinkBook laptops, and to a lesser degree, Lenovo's other business laptops. The design will be especially appreciated by business users, since the angular and low-key appearance won't stand out. The build quality of the ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 is perhaps the most impressive aspect of its design. The metal chassis is incredibly sturdy, and there's virtually zero deck flex. It's about as durable as it can be without compromising looks.

The build quality of the ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 is perhaps the most impressive aspect of its design.

Of course, there are downsides to the thick and sturdy construction. The ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 is heavy, weighing 3.62 pounds. It's also fairly thick, measuring a thickness of 0.73 inches in the thickest configuration. Normally, this wouldn't be a problem, but the thinness of a device matters in the convertible form factor. The ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 is quite difficult to hold with one hand in tablet mode, and feels too thick and heavy to make using it as a tablet a comfortable experience. It's just one of the ways that the Lenovo Yoga 7 2-in-1 is a better option for most consumers than the ThinkBook 14 2-in-1.

The port selection on the ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 is impressive, and that's one of the benefits to owning a business laptop. There are two USB-C ports, but they are unfortunately rated for different specifications. One is a full Thunderbolt 4 port, and the other is a USB 3.2 Gen 2 port that supports DisplayPort Alt Mode and power delivery. The other ports include two USB-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, a microSD card reader, and a headphone jack. The configuration could be better — there are no USB-C ports on the right side of the laptop — but the overall selection offers a variety of ports.

Keyboard and touchpad

The same ThinkBook keyboard we're used to, now with Copilot

Close

Lenovo keyboards feel consistent, whether you're using a ThinkPad or a gaming laptop. That's a good thing, because the keyboard on the ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 feels excellent to type on. There's just enough key travel for a laptop of this size, and the layout is familiar. Full-size arrow keys and page up/down keys are pushed down slightly, and there's a Copilot key. Otherwise, it's a normal Lenovo keyboard. The touchpad is large and produces a satisfying click noise when pressed, without requiring too much force to trigger. In all, if you've used a ThinkPad or ThinkBook keyboard before, you know what to expect. Since it's a ThinkBook, you won't find the infamous TrackPoint here.

Display

It's a fine touchscreen panel, but it's nothing outstanding

The 300-nit display panel on the ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 looks woefully dim in most situations.

Of course, the ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 is a convertible laptop that features a touchscreen display. That's great for people who love touchscreen laptops and 2-in-1 devices, but this particular display panel isn't groundbreaking otherwise. It features a 14-inch display with a 1920 × 1200 resolution, and it uses IPS technology. It's only 60Hz, too. With color accuracy that is just "fine" and brightness that is borderline bad, the only good thing about this display is that it supports touch. All of this might not matter on a business-oriented laptop, especially the refresh rate, but it's still worth noting.

With color accuracy that is just "fine" and brightness that is borderline bad, the only good thing about this display is that it supports touch.

Lenovo claims that the ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 covers the entirety of the sRGB color gamut, and our independent display testing backs that up. However, most laptops cover the sRGB color space, and it's the NTSC, AdobeRGB, and DCI-P3 ones that prove to be more difficult. The ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 covers 79% of the DCI-P3 gamut, proving that color accuracy isn't a reason to buy this laptop.

Aside from the relatively poor color accuracy, the brightness levels supported by this display are just downright bad. Lenovo rates this screen for 300 nits of brightness, but our tests only measured a maximum of about 200 nits. This made the ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 difficult to see, even in generally favorable lighting conditions. It's almost impossible to see outdoors and in direct sunlight.

Performance

About what you'd expect, but worse than the Yoga 7 2-in-1

By this point, I've tested a range of Intel Core Ultra variants on various laptops, from the Core Ultra 5 in the ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 to the Core Ultra 9 in the Alienware x16 R2. The level at which Intel Core Ultra can elevate daily performance compared to other Intel and AMD processors depends on a lot of factors, and generally, the Intel Core Ultra 5 125U isn't all that impressive.

Unless you really need the ThinkBook look or an NPU, it's hard to recommend the ThinkBook 2-in-1 over the Yoga 7.

It's passable for most workloads, but I did notice this laptop struggle at times, especially at extremely low battery levels. This was with 16GB of RAM, so I have to assume the base model with 8GB of RAM would perform even worse. As I mentioned earlier in the review, my ideal ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 configuration has a Core Ultra 7 chip and at least 16GB of memory — though 32GB is a good upgrade at the right price.

The thing that really hurts the ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 is how its performance stacks up against other similarly-priced convertibles. In our productivity benchmarks suite, the Intel Core Ultra 5 lost out to the AMD Ryzen 7 and the Core Ultra 7 in most cases.

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 (Intel Core Ultra 5 125U) Lenovo Yoga 7 14 2-in-1 (AMD Ryzen 7) HP Envy x360 2-in-1 (Intel Core Ultra 7 155U) Geekbench 6 (single / multi) 2,108 / 7,880 2,453 / 11,117 1,817 / 6,388 PCMark 10 (AC) 5,814 7,216 6,138 Crossmark (overall) 1,357 1,519 1,188 Price (as tested) $1,114 $900 $1,149

If you configure the ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 with a Core Ultra 7, it probably matches the performance of the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 in PCMark 10. However, the more concerning competitor is Lenovo's own Yoga 7 2-in-1 with the AMD Ryzen 7 chip. That laptop starts at $900, which is more than $200 less than the ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 unit we tested. Still, the Yoga 7 beats the ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 in every test, from Geekbench 6 single and multi-core scores to Crossmark's overall score. Unless you really need the ThinkBook look or an NPU, it's hard to recommend the ThinkBook 2-in-1 over the Yoga 7.

Should you buy the ThinkBook 14 2-in-1?