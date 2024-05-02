ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 This 2-in-1 ThinkBook from Lenovo sports Intel Core Ultra chips, up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM, an extra M.2 slot for storage expansion, and a hybrid design that works both as a laptop as well as a tablet. Plus, this computer starts off at well under $2000, too. Pros Hybrid design Extra M.2 slot Core Ultra chips Cons Limited configurations $1595 at Lenovo

When on the hunt for a great laptop, it's silly not to check out Lenovo computers, which are routinely some of the best, but there are a ton to choose between, like Lenovo's new ThinkPad E14 Gen 6 or the brand's hybrid ThinkBook 14 2-in-1. The question becomes: how do you decide?

Luckily, we're here to help. Below, you'll find the ultimate comparison between the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 6 and Lenovo ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 to help you figure out which is right for you.

Price, availability, and specs

Affordable machines, especially on sale

The ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 is for sale on Lenovo's site with delivery estimates in late May at the earliest, starting at $1595. You can build your own, which will naturally increase the price depending on your choices, but configurations are relatively limited. Lenovo has a habit of adding configuration options, though, so keep an eye out for new additions.

On the other hand, the ThinkPad E14 Gen 6 is also available on Lenovo's site, and pricing begins at $1349. However, both the AMD and Intel models routinely go on sale for under $1000, like at the time of writing, so you might not have to pay nearly as much as the retail price, depending on the configuration you go with. Just make sure to lookout for deals.



ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 ThinkPad E14 Gen 6 CPU Intel Core Ultra 5 125U or Intel Core Ultra 7 155U Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 155H or AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS GPU Intel graphics Intel Graphics, Intel Arc Graphics, or up to AMD Radeon 680M Display type IPS, 300 nits, 60Hz, touch IPS, 300 nits, touch or non-touch, 60Hz Display (Size, Resolution) 14-inches, 1920x1200 14-inches, 1920x1200 or 2.2K RAM Up to 32GB DDR5 Up to 64GB of DDR5 Storage Up to 1TB + extra M.2 slot Up to 1TB + extra M.2 slot Battery 60Whr Up to 57Whr Ports 2x USB-A, 2x USB-C (PD 3.0 + DP 1.4), 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x 3.5mm, 1x microSD reader 2x USB-A, 2x USB-C (PD 3.0 + DP 1.4), 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x 3.5mm, 1x Ethernet Operating System Up to Windows 11 Pro Up to Windows 11 Pro Wi-Fi connectivity Up to Wi-Fi 6E 802.11AX (2 x 2) Up to Wi-Fi 6E 802.11AX (2 x 2) Bluetooth Up to Bluetooth 5.3 Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 313 x 224 x 16.9-18.5 mm (12.32 x 8.82 x 0.67-0.73 inches) Up to 313 x 219.3 x 18.59 mm (12.32 x 8.63 x 0.73 inches) Weight 1.64kg (3.62lbs) Up to 3.17lbs Speakers 2 x 2W speakers with Dolby Atmos 2 x 2W speakers with Dolby Atmos Price Starts at $1,595 Starts at $1,349

Design and display

Hybrid vs traditional design

In general, you're looking at two sleek, angular rectangles with 14-inch displays and a slightly more industrial design than something like a MacBook Pro. However, the ThinkBook is a 2-in-1 convertible that works as both laptop and tablet, while the ThinkPad is a traditional clamshell machine. The ThinkBook also only comes in a dual-tone gray colorway as opposed to the ThinkPad's darker overall aesthetic, which makes these computers feel different.

These laptops are a match when it comes to overall size, but the 2-in-1 clocks in at 3.62lbs whereas the ThinkPad is a lighter 3.17lbs. This isn't exactly a huge difference, and both are still portable machines, but it's worth keeping in mind that the ThinkPad is the lighter option, even if neither is the most lightweight laptop money can buy.

For displays, both of these laptops sport 60Hz 14-inch IPS displays with 1920x1200 resolutions and touchscreen support. Although, you can opt for a 2.2K display, if you'd like, on the ThinkPad, while the ThinkBook caps out at 1920x1200. Though these panels are just about a match, you won't be getting luxuries like OLED tech or a 120Hz refresh rate with either.

In the world of webcams, both of these laptops have 1080p cams. Nothing especially impressive, but enough for some Zoom meetings and video calls. Altogether, thanks to a slightly lighter construction and an optional 2.2K display, the ThinkPad edges out the ThinkBook, but not by much, when it comes to overall design and display. Though, some may prefer the 2-in-1 setup.

Winner: ThinkPad E14 Gen 6

Hardware and performance

Clash of the Core Ultra chips

Source: Lenovo

Since both machines have integrated graphics and up to 1TB of storage, the biggest differentiator in terms of hardware is CPU. Although, it is worth keeping in mind that the ThinkPad can feature up to 64GB of RAM where the ThinkBook maxes out at just 32GB.

For processors, the ThinkBook can be kitted out with an Intel Core Ultra 5 125U or Core Ultra 7 155U. This is a limited selection, but more options may well be added in future. On the other hand, the ThinkPad has up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H or AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS. In simple terms, the ThinkPad has more cores, more threads, faster clocks, and more advanced graphical tech.

So, if you're looking for the most powerful machine, the easy answer here is the ThinkPad. It's also the more versatile computer thanks to support for a variety of both Intel and AMD chips alongside up to twice the RAM of the ThinkBook. All that being said, the ThinkBook is more than capable of browsing the web, word processing, watching videos, and any number of normal day-to-day tasks.

At the end of the day, neither of these laptops are best-in-class performers, and the ThinkBook can handle tablet duties in a way the ThinkPad can't, but thanks to more capable hardware, the ThinkPad is the overall winner in performance.

Winner: ThinkPad E14 Gen 6

Battery life

Not much to complain about

We haven't had a chance to review either of these laptops just yet, so hang tight for official battery life numbers. That being said, there are a few important things to keep in mind.

Lenovo estimates both machines are capable of workday-long battery life, but manufacturer estimates may not be all that reliable. Considering that the ThinkBook currently offers less power-hungry chips than the ThinkPad, we'd expect better battery life on the ThinkBook. Although, battery life will naturally heavily depend on what you're doing as well as what your settings are like.

In general, Lenovo laptops tend to do well with battery life, so either way, you probably won't need to be tethered to a charger 24/7, but if min-maxing your battery life is important to you, the ThinkBook looks to be an excellent all-around choice.

Winner: ThinkBook 14 2-in-1

Overall winner: ThinkPad E14 Gen 6

The more powerful machine

Thanks to an optional 2.2K display, a lighter construction, more powerful chips, and support for up to 64GB of RAM, the ThinkPad E14 Gen 6 is our overall top pick. However, that's not to say the ThinkBook is a bad choice, especially if you're a certain type of person.

For those invested in the hybrid 2-in-1 design as well as for anybody that may not need top-tier processing power, the ThinkBook is worth considering. Plus, if you opt for a fully-kitted ThinkPad, you will end up spending more than you would on a ThinkBook, too.

ThinkPad E14 Gen 6 Winner $944 $1349 Save $405 This premium ThinkPad from Lenovo features your choice of powerful Ryzen or Core Ultra chip, up to a massive 64GB of RAM, and an extra M.2 slot for storage expansion. If you're looking for a new ThinkPad, the E14 Gen 6 is more than worth considering, especially on sale. $987 at Lenovo (Intel) $944 at Lenovo (AMD)