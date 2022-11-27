Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 4 Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 4 A lot of laptop for the price $773 $1404 Save $631 Lenovo's ThinkBook lineup is generally more affordable than the high-end ThinkPad, but that doesn't mean these aren't also impressive laptops for small and medium businesses. The ThinkBook 15 (Gen 4) makes work life easy with strong performance, tons of ports, comfy keyboard, and security measures. It's currently down to $773 at Lenovo for Cyber Monday. Use code THINKBIGCYBER9 at checkout to get the full discount. $773 at Lenovo

There have already been many great Black Friday laptop and computer deals come and go, and a bunch of online retailers are now switching over to Cyber Monday events that promise an extra day of savings on your favorite tech items. Lenovo doesn't seem to be slowing down at all when it comes to offering up huge discounts, and we've spotted this ThinkBook 15 (Gen 5) on sale for 45% off the regular price.

This is an impressive deal on a laptop that's designed for small and medium businesses thanks to its extra durability and security measures. The regular $1,404 price is down to about $773 when you use code THINKBIGCYBER9 at checkout.

What makes this laptop deal so great?

Lenovo's ThinkBooks are some of the best mid-range business laptops out there, accommodating professionals who want added security and durability without paying ThinkPad prices. The fourth-gen ThinkBook 15 is best suited for those who want more screen space than what a 13- or 14-inch laptop can offer, as well as a full number pad for easier spreadsheet work. The keyboard remains comfortable even during long days of typing, and the FHD webcam with ThinkShutter provides a clear picture while conferencing and no picture at all when you want some privacy.

Port selection is generous enough that likely won't need to add any dongles, though the Thunderbolt 4 port means you will easily be able to connect to the best Thunderbolt 4 docks. The laptop otherwise has two USB-A 3.2 (Gen 1), USB-C 3.2 (Gen 2), HDMI 2.1, RJ45 Ethernet, an SD card reader, and a 3.5mm audio jack. There's also a Kensington Nano lock slot on the side and a fingerprint reader built into the power button.

Inside is a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor (CPU) using Intel's new hybrid architecture with Performance and Efficient cores. It's joined by 16GB of DDR4-3200MHz RAM (8GB is soldered and 8GB is upgradeable after purchase) and a 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe solid-state drive (SSD) that can also be upgraded down the road. The two-tone finish on the aluminum chassis looks great and does well to hide fingerprints and smudges.