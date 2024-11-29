If you're in the market for a quality business laptop, the choice might be between a Lenovo ThinkPad or a ThinkBook. We reviewed the Lenovo ThinkBook 16 G7 earlier this year, and found it to be exactly that: a quality business laptop with notable compromises that helped Lenovo hit a competitive price point. Now, there's a new ThinkBook 16 G7 with a more premium design, a new Snapdagon X Plus processor, and a significantly more expensive price tag.

This laptop isn't particularly bad on its own, but I'm worried it's stuck in an unfortunate middle ground. It's only marginally better than the Intel version of the ThinkBook 16 G7 despite costing over $500 more. Additionally, it doesn't do much to stand out amid a competitive lineup of Snapdragon X Plus laptops. For those that wanted a ThinkBook 16 G7 with a Snapdragon chip inside, this computer is finally here. But for people with a bit more flexibility in their choice of laptop, there might be a better-value machine out there.

About this review: Lenovo loaned us a ThinkBook 16 G7 for the purposes of this review. The company had no input in this article, and did not see its contents before publishing.

Business Snapdragon laptop Lenovo ThinkBook 16 G7 (Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus) A solid option, if you look past the price 6.5 / 10 Lenovo introduced a new version of the ThinkBook 16 G7 that's powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus system-on-a-chip. This brings better battery life and efficiency, but significantly adds to the cost of the laptop. Being that the Qualcomm version of the ThinkBook 16 G7 costs so much more than the Intel model, business buyers might want to go with the latter instead. Pros Classy and sturdy business design

Snapdragon X Plus results in better battery life and efficiency

Great port selection Cons Expensive for a Snapdragon X Plus laptop

Design and hardware unchanged from regular ThinkBook 16 G7

Performs worse than some other Snapdragon X Plus systems $1430 at Lenovo

Pricing, specs, and availability

Lenovo's ThinkBook G7 now comes in Intel, AMD, and Snapdragon flavors. The model I reviewed includes a Snapdragon X Plus processor, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. However, the base model starts with 16GB memory and 512GB storage at $1,430. It's available on Lenovo's website, and some ThinkBook G7 configurations are available from third-party retailers.

Lenovo ThinkBook 16 G7 (Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus) CPU Snapdragon X Plus X1P-42-100, 8 Core, 3.4GHz (single-core) / 3.2GHz (8-core) GPU Qualcomm Adreno Integrated graphics Display type IPS, 300 nits, Anti-glare, 16:10, 45% NTSC, 60 Hz, TUV Low Blue Light Display (Size, Resolution) 16-inch, 1920 x 1200 RAM 16GB LPDDR5x-8448, soldered, dual-channel Storage 512GB SSD M.2 2242 PCIe 4.0x4 NVMe Battery 84 Wh battery Ports 2x USB-A (USB 5Gbps / USB 3.2 Gen 1), Always On 2x USB-C® (USB 10Gbps / USB 3.2 Gen 2), with USB PD 3.1 and DisplayPortTM 1.4 1x HDMI® 2.1, up to 4K/60Hz 1x Headphone / microphone combo jack (3.5mm) 1x SD card reader Operating System Windows 11 Pro for Arm Webcam FHD 1080p, with privacy shutter, fixed focus Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7, 802.11be 2x2 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 (Bluetooth 5.4 hardware ready) Dimensions 14.03” x 9.78” x 0.66” inches Weight 4.02 lbs Speakers Stereo speakers (super linear speakers), 2W x 2, Dolby Atmos Colors Luna Grey, dual-tone design Expand

Design and ports

The chip isn't the only thing that's changed on this ThinkBook 16 G7

From afar, you might think that the Snapdragon flavor of the ThinkBook 16 G7 is the exact same as its Intel and AMD counterparts, but that isn't the case. Almost everything is the same, from the sleek and boxy professional aesthetic to the display panel and keyboard layout. However, the differences come from the laptop's port selection. A few ports are moved around, and the Snapdragon X Plus version of the ThinkBook 16 G7. The 14.03 x 9.78 x 0.66-inch dimensions of the 16-inch ThinkBook G7 are close to those of the Intel model, with the Snapdragon version being slightly thinner. Starting at just over four pounds, this laptop is somewhat light for its size.

The collapsible Ethernet port is a significant loss, and people who need that functionality will need to use a dongle or buy another laptop. As far as the rest of the ports are concerned, there's a pretty good selection. You get two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, both of which are always-on. Then, there are two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports that support both DisplayPort Alt Mode and power delivery. There's an HDMI 2.1 port, a full-size SD card reader, and a 3.5mm combo jack. Unlike some other laptops, all the Type-A and Type-C ports have the same respective specifications, which is great for consistency.

Nothing about the design is unique, save for the two-tone finish that is now synonymous with the ThinkBook brand. Of course, that's by design. They're supposed to blend in, feel right at home in business environments, and feature limited changes between models so that they can be swapped in and out of enterprise deployments seamlessly. And to Lenovo's credit, the Snapdragon variant of the ThinkBook 16 G7 still does all of those things well.

Keyboard and touchpad

Lenovo's keyboard is solid as usual, and so was the touchpad ... except for a minor issue

The build quality of the ThinkBook 16 G7 is top-notch, from the military-grade durability certification, to the all-metal chassis, and yes, to the keyboard. Consistency is a theme of the ThinkBook lineup, and that's true of the keyboard. There's a good amount of travel, Lenovo's classic keycap shape, a numpad, full-size arrow keys, and a versatile function row. Oh, and there's a Copilot key, if you ever want to use Microsoft's AI chatbot. I've always felt familiar and comfortable on Lenovo keyboards, and this one is no exception.

Now, the touchpad is an entirely different story. This one felt off from the minute I started using the ThinkBook 16 G7, and initially, I just thought there was a problem with my settings. I turned my touchpad sensitivity up and turned off tap-to-click, not thinking much of it.

Only later would I find out that the top one-third portion of my ThinkBook 16 G7 touchpad doesn't click properly. Sure, I could click it, but it required so much force and strange positioning that doing so would cause the entire keyboard deck to flex significantly. I'm not sure how many people really use that area of the touchpad, but I do quite often when I want to quickly click with my pointer finger while typing. All this is to say that the ThinkBook 16 G7 touchpad is leagues behind the ones you'd get on a MacBook Pro or even a Surface Laptop 7.

Display

A rare miss from Lenovo in terms of color accuracy

The heart of the Lenovo ThinkBook 16 G7 is a 16-inch, IPS display panel with an anti-glare matte covering. It's limited to 60Hz, which is fine for a productivity laptop. There is a resolution of 1920x1200, and a 300-nit brightness rating. In other words, this is a very mediocre display, and it appears to be the exact same panel we reviewed in the Intel version of the ThinkBook 16 G7. That's significant, because it performed horribly in our color accuracy display testing. Did anything turn out differently this time around?

No, not at all. This display covered 66% of the sRGB color gamut, a result that isn't great at a time when nearly all laptops offer complete sRGB coverage. The screen also covers less than half of each of the NTSC, AdobeRGB, and DCI-P3 color spaces. Lenovo claims that the ThinkBook 16 G7 can cover 45% of the NTSC gamut, so my test results were actually better than expected. That sums up how poor the ThinkBook 16 G7's color accuracy is.

The brightness tests yielded better results, with my review unit hitting about 320 nits of peak brightness. That's a bit above the advertised value of 300 nits, and I'd say it's passable for most users. While the matte display covering may make the display quality slightly worse, it will help reduce glare and keep your screen's contents visible even in direct sunlight.