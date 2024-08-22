In the game of bargains, you make strategic compromises or you annoy consumers, or whatever Cersei Lannister said. There’s an art to making a sub-$1,000 laptop. The OEM needs to balance specs and pricing. Cut too many features, and you have an inexpensive, ineffective machine that would better serve as a paperweight. Include too much, and you no longer have a budget system. It’s a difficult tightrope to traverse.

Yet Lenovo strives for this balance with the ThinkBook 16 Gen 7. The 16-inch laptop, powered by a Core Ultra 5 processor, isn’t a powerhouse, and it doesn’t sport the best display or audio. But for mobile professionals looking for a business laptop that can last a full workday and beyond, while performing most tasks with a large screen that won’t hurt their bottom line, the ThinkBook 16 is worth a look.

About this review: Lenovo sent us a ThinkBook 16 Gen 7 for the purposes of this review. The company had no input in this article, and did not see its contents before publishing.

Lenovo ThinkBook 16 Gen 7 Compromises in the name of budget 7 / 10 The Lenovo ThinkBook 16 Gen 7 balances budget and specs in order to create a business laptop that doesn't break the bank. The laptop offers mid-level power with over ten hours of battery life, Lenovo's world-renowned keyboard, and an elegant, durable chassis. However, a dim display, weak audio and middling performance are compromises that might be too much for some consumers. Pros Stylish, durable frame

Great keyboard

Good battery life Cons Performance could be better

Dim, dull display

Weak speakers $700 at Amazon $874 at Lenovo $1080 at Best Buy

Pricing and availability

You’re getting a lot of laptop for under $1,000. The Lenovo ThinkBook 16 Gen 7 that I reviewed is currently available on Lenovo’s site for $875. Or you could save even more money and get it on Amazon for $660. This particular model has a 1.3-GHz Intel Core Ultra 5 125U processor, 16GB of DDR5-5600MHz SODIMM RAM, a 512GB M.2 2242 PCIe Gen4 TLC SSD, Intel Graphics, and a 16-inch, 1920 x 1200, IPS, Anti-Glare touchscreen.

The base model costs $745 ($623 at B&H) and has an AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS CPU, 8GB DDR5-4800MHz SODIMM RAM, a 256GB M.2 2242 PCIe Gen4 TLC SSD, and a 16-inch, 1920 x 1200, IPS, Anti-Glare touchscreen. The $1,020 model bumps you up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU and doubles the storage.

Specs CPU Intel Core Ultra 5 125U GPU Intel Graphics Display type WUXGA, IPS, Anti-Glare, Touch Display (Size, Resolution) 16 inches, 1920 x 1200 RAM 16GB, 32GB, or 64GB Storage Up to 4TB DDR5-5600MHz (SODIMM) Battery 45Whr Charge speed 60 minutes = 80% capacity Ports 2 USB-A, 1 USB-C, 1 Thunderbolt 4, 1 HDMI, 1 SD card reader, 1 Ethernet port, 1 headset jack Operating System Windows 11 Pro Webcam 1080p Cellular connectivity No Wi-Fi connectivity Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX203 802.11AX (2 x 2) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 Form factor Clamshell Dimensions 14.1 x 10 x 0.69 inches Weight 3.7 pounds Speakers 2 2W stereo speakers Colors Arctic Gray Pen compatibility Yes Expand

Design and ports

Close

My love affair with the ThinkBook’s two-tone look continues. The notebook’s lid, done in Arctic Gray anodized aluminum, is a vision. A shiny silver metal Lenovo tag rests in the bottom-right corner with a massive ThinkBook logo on the center-left side. The remainder of the laptop is made from tin foil gray plastic. And if you open the lid, you’ll find Lenovo has created a nice color contrast, making the full-size keyboard and numpad a darker charcoal gray. The power button/fingerprint reader resides above the keyboard in the top-right corner. The palm rest is occupied by the trackpad and another metal silver Lenovo tag in the lower-right corner.

Lenovo wants the ThinkBook 16 to stay as pretty as the day you unbox it.

A tour of the ThinkBook 16’s underside reveals yet another shade of gray. The panel, colored charcoal gray, doesn’t offer much visually except for the word ThinkBook stamped on the rear foot. It’s held in place by nine screws with three raised feet, two vent rows and six small ovular slits along the front sides of the undercarriage acting as speaker grilles.

Lenovo wants the ThinkBook 16 to stay as pretty as the day you unbox it. That’s why it made sure the notebook got MIL-STD 810H certification. Not only can the laptop withstand drops from a certain height, it can also endure extreme temperatures, altitudes, shock, and vibration, among other things.

The ThinkBook 16 has just enough ports that you might not need to invest in a dock. You get two USB Type-A ports, a USB Type-C port, a Thunderbolt 4 port, a HDMI 2.1 port, a collapsible Ethernet port, an SD card reader, a Kensington Nano security slot, and a headset jack.

The 14.1 x 10 x 0.69-inch ThinkBook 16 weighs 3.7 pounds. It’s a bit on the chunky side compared to the Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-44) (2.7 pounds, 14.1 x 9.7 x 0.51) and the Asus Vivobook S 15 (3.1 pounds, 13.9 x 8.9 x 0.58-0.63 inches). But it’s not the heaviest laptop in this group. That distinction goes to the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7460 (14.1 x 9.9 x 0.66-0.78 inches) which weighs 4.9 pounds.

Related Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-44) review: Lightweight but lacks power Acer's Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-44) is one of the lightest 16-inch laptops on the market, but falls short on performance and endurance.

Display, webcam, and audio