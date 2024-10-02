Each and every year, Lenovo is one of the top PC manufacturers in the world, not just by sales, but also in cool factor. It's mostly because the company is willing to take certain risks and make crazy devices that no one else would really consider making (probably because they're not that financially viable). The ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid is the latest of these crazy concepts to become a real product, and it's arguably my favorite one yet. It's a great Windows laptop, except the screen is actually an Android tablet, and you can switch between Windows and Android on the fly, or detach the two halves and use them independently.

Regardless of the quality of the product, I hope Lenovo makes more laptops like this. The sheer excitement of having something so off-beat compared to the rest of the laptop market is worth celebrating and carrying on. It helps that the Lenovo TinkBook Plus Gen 5 is a legitimately great device in almost every way. The build quality is fantastic, performance is as great as you could want, and the display looks great. But it's the fact that these are actually two entirely separate devices that make this one of the coolest laptops I've ever used.

About this review: Lenovo sent us the ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid for the purposes of this review. The company had no input in its content.

Crazy 2-in-1 Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid A Windows laptop and Android tablet in one 8 / 10 $2040 $3518 Save $1478 The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid combines an Android tablet and a Windows laptop in a from factor that works surprisingly well, allowing you to use these devices in tandem or separately. The concept is very well executed, with great build quality, a beautiful screen, and high-end performance. It's not for everyone, though. Pros Two high-end devices in one

The integration between Windows and Android is surprisingly seamless

Excellent build quality Cons Very expensive for a laptop

A 14-inch tablet can be unwieldy

It's a a bit heavy overall $2040 at Lenovo

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid: Pricing and availability

The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid was announced at CES 2024, and it's currently available directly from Lenovo. Due to its high price and unusual concept, it's possible you won't find it at a lot of other retailers.

Lenovo's website puts the total price of the ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid at $3,518, but thje company is almost always running some kind of promotion. Currently, the device is going for $2,040, which is a very good price for what's on offer here.

Specifications CPU Hyrbid Station: Intel Core Ultra 7 155H; Hybrid Tab: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 GPU Hybrid Station: Intel Arc graphics (integrated); Hybrid Tab: Qualcomm Adreno 730 Display type OLED, 60Hz, 100% DCI-P3, touch and pen support Display (Size, Resolution) 14-inch, 2880x1800 RAM Hybrid Station: 32GB LPDDR5x-7467; Hybrid Tab: 12GB LPDDR5x-3200 Storage Hybrid Station: 1TB M.2 2242 SSD; Hybrid Tab: 256GB UFS 3.1 Battery Hybrid Station: 75Wh; Hybrid tab: 38.7Wh Charge speed 100W charger included Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4 (on Hybrid Station), 1x USB-C (on Hybrid Tab), 1x 3.5mm headphone jack (on Hybrid Station) Smart connector, Operating System Hybrid Station: Windows 11; Hybrid Tab: Android 13 Webcam Front-facing: 2MP FHD webcam with IR; Rear: 13MP main camera + 5MP ultrawide, with flashlight (on Hybrid Tab) Cellular connectivity No Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 6E (on Station and Tab) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 (on Station and Tab) Form factor 2-in-1 (detachable) Dimensions Hybrid Station: 12.34x9.23x0.37 inches (313.5x234.5x9.4mm); Hybrid Tab: 12.34x8.82x0.26 inches (313.5x224x6.6mm) Weight Hybrid Station: <2.14 pounds (0.97kg); Hybrid Tab: 1.73 pounds (0.785kg) Speakers Hybrid Station: 2x 2W speakers with Dolby Atmos; Hybrid Tab: 4x 1W Super-linear speakers with Dolby Atmos Colors Luna Grey Pen compatibility Yes Price $3,518 (MSRP) Expand

Design

An extremely premium laptop

Being two devices in one laptop form factor has a lot of implications, but one you might overlook is the design. A normal laptop has the bulk of its thickness on the bottom half, and the lid is usually where the structural rigidity is a bit overlooked because you want the laptop to be as thin as possible. But now that Lenovo had to make sure this device can be used as a laptop and a tablet, the top portion needs to be that much more premium, and it is.

This is probably the most rigid laptop I've ever used

Both halves of this laptop feel incredibly well-built with their all-aluminum chassis, and they're designed so that the laptop looks totally seamless when it's closed, but both parts still feel really solid when separated. Put simply, this is probably the most rigid laptop I've ever used, and that can only be a good thing. It feels great.

It does come with a downside though, which is the weight. Since both halves of this computer are a full device on their own, with premium build quality to boot, that adds up in terms of weight. The Hybrid Station alone weighs around 2.14 pounds, and the Hybrid tab weighs 1.73 pounds, so we're looking at a 14-inch laptop that weighs almost four pounds. That's not light at all.

Detaching the Hybrid Tab from the Hybrid Station is both harder and easier than I would expect. It's easier because, unlike Microsoft's Surface Book concept, there's nothing you need to do before removing the tablet. You can just pull the screen away form the base whenever you want. However, this requires a bit more force than I would expect, to the point where I though I was doing something wrong at first and I was worried about breaking it.

Limited ports, and a smart connection