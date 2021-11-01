Lenovo ThinkBook Plus shown off in leaked image with a second screen for drawing

Lenovo is working on a laptop with a second screen that might be tailored to digital artists, according to a new leaked image. Evan Blass recently shared an image of the laptop – seemingly called Lenovo ThinkBook Plus – on Twitter, featuring a 17-inch primary display as well as a small screen on the keyboard deck.

Based on the image, the laptop may be targeted towards digital artists, seeing as it’s running some kind of drawing app. The second screen seems to play a key role here, bringing the canvas closer to the user and supporting pen input for more accurate input. It looks like the user would be able to zoom in on the image on the smaller screen without it affecting the image on the main display, allowing users to make more precise adjustments while still seeing the big picture.

Have you guys seen this yet? 17-inch ThinkBook Plus from Lenovo… pic.twitter.com/OElc5ZM3pb — Ev (@evleaks) October 31, 2021

Unfortunately, this single image is all we have to go off of. However, a Lenovo ThinkBook Plus wouldn’t be a completely new line for Lenovo. The company currently has the ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 available for sale, and it too features two displays, but it’s a very different concept. The secondary display in this laptop is on the lid, just on the other side of the main display, and it’s an e-ink panel. This is meant to give users quick access to information without using as much power, and while it does support doodling with an active pen, it’s not meant for art at all. The main display itself is a 13.3-inch panel, so it’s a much smaller laptop than this would be.

There are a few laptops out there that try to cater to digital artists, and recent launches like the Surface Laptop Studio try to do it by allowing users to pull the main display closer to them or fold it over the keyboard. This is certainly a different approach, and it makes for an odd-looking keyboard deck with the keyboard itself being pushed off to the side.

There’s no indication as to when this 17-inch Lenovo ThinkBook Plus will launch, or if that’s even its final name. We’ll have to wait for the company to make an official announcement.