Lenovo always has some big surprises at CES, and this year, the company is bringing some wild concepts to the show. Consumers have the Lenovo Book 9i to look forward to, but on the more business-oriented side, we have the new Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Twist. This is also a laptop with two screens, but they're actually both on the top half of the laptop, and one of them is an E-ink panel.

Lenovo also introduced a new ThinkBook 16p Gen 4 and a few accessories, plus the new ThinkCentre neo 50q Gen 4.

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Twist

The ThinkBook Plus Twist is one of the most exciting devices at the show, featuring two whole screens, but it's not a dual-screen laptop as you might think of it. Instead, each display is on a different side of the laptop's top half, which is something Lenovo has done in the past. On the inside, there's a 13.3-inch OLED panel with 2.8K resolution and 100% coverage of DCI-P3, but on the outside, you get a 12-inch color E-ink display, which is ideal for reading, especially if you want to save power. But that's not the best part.

Lenovo gave the ThinkBook Plus Twist a rotating lid, which means that, once you open the laptop, you can spin the screens around and have the E-ink panel on the inside and the OLED display on the outside. There are a few reasons why you might want to do that. For example, this will let you use the OLED display to watch content in tablet mode, which can be more convenient than having the laptop open if you just want to watch a movie.

On the flip side, having an e-ink display on the inside can be useful for writers. E-ink displays cause much less of a strain on the eyes, and if you're writing for long periods, this can make the experience that much more comfortable. This E-ink panel has a 12Hz refresh rate, so it's still smooth enough for writing, even if it's not ideal for general use. Both of the displays also support touch and pen input, so you can browse or take notes more naturally.

Performance-wise, the Lenovo ThinkBook is powered by 13th-generation Intel Core processors and it has up to 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. It will be available in June with a starting price of $1,649.

Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 4 and the Lenovo Magic Bay

It may not be as flashy as the ThinkBook Plus Twist, but the new ThinkBook 16p Gen 4 is also a very interesting laptop. It has a much more typical form factor, featuring a 16-inch display with 3.2K resolution and a smooth 165Hz refresh rate. It's powered by 13th-gen Intel Core H-series processors and it includes Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series graphics, so it's clearly more geared towards users who need powerful specs. It can handle content creation, video editing, and even gaming.

This is also the first redesign of Lenovo's performance-focused ThinkBooks, and it features a larger 80Whr battery and a larger touchpad, as well as a 1080p webcam. But those are mostly things you'd expect.

What's really unique about this laptop is the pogo pin connector that lives on top of the display, which powers the Lenovo Magic Bay accessories. Lenovo is launching a couple of accessories alongside the ThinkBook 16p Gen 4, starting with the Magic Bay 4K Webcam, with support for auto focus, auto framing and an adjustable field of view. The camera can also rotate 270 degrees so you can show off something in front of you.

Another accessory is the Lenovo Magic Bay Light, which is basically a fill light to help improve video clarity during calls. The light automatically turns on when the camera is enabled to make sure you're visible. Finally, there's also the Lenovo Magic Bay LTE, which adds LTE support to the laptop. This one actually has a USB-C port so you can use it with other laptops, too, and it makes it easier to stay connected to the internet while traveling.

The Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 4 will be available in May, starting at $1,349. The Magic Bay accessories aren't sold separately, meaning you have to bundle them with the laptop when you buy it.

Lenovo ThinkCentre neo 50q Gen 4

On the desktop side, Lenovo introduced the ThinkCentre Neo 50q Gen 4 today, a compact desktop PC for SMBs and enterprise customers. This machine comes in a compact one-liter chassis and it packs 13th-generation Intel Core processors, along with up to 1TB of SSD storage, 1TB of HDD storage, and 32GB of RAM.

The PC includes a wide array of ports, including a customizable BTB port, and it also incorporates Lenovo's ThinkShield security features. It's available with Windows 11 or IGEL OS out of the box.

The Lenovo ThinkCentre neo 50q Gen 4 is expected to launch in October with a starting price of $499 with Windows 11.

ThinkBook Wireless Dock for ThinkBook 13x Gen 2

Finally, Lenovo is introducing a wireless docking station for the Lenovo ThinkBook 13x Gen 2, expanding on that laptop's wireless capabilities. The laptop itself was launched last year, and it came with an optional accessory for 65W wireless charging. Now, Lenovo is taking that further with a complete docking station leveraging power-by-contact technology and Wi-Fi 6.

Simply put, with the ThinkBook Wireless Dock, you can simply place the Lenovo ThinkBook 13x Gen 2 on the charging pads, and it will not only begin charging but also connect to all the devices plugged into the dock, including up to two 4K displays at 60Hz along with USB peripherals. The dock even includes Qi wireless charging, so you can also keep your phone charged.

The ThinkBook Wireless Dock will only be available as a bundle with 2023 models of the ThinkBook 13x Gen 2, and it won't be sold separately.