Lenovo launches new ThinkBook series with Intel 11th-Gen and AMD Ryzen processors

Lenovo’s slew of announcements continues with the all-new ThinkBook series for 2021. Targeting business-oriented users looking for a premium metal finish, unlike the rigid plastic on the ThinkPad series, the new ThinkBook 2021 series includes four new models: the ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 i, ThinkBook 13x i, ThinkBook 14p, and ThinkBook 16p. The former two are powered by Intel’s new 11th-Gen Intel processor while the other two come with AMD’s Ryzen chipsets.

Lenovo ThinkBook 2021: Specifications

Specification ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 i ThinkBook 13x i ThinkBook 14p ThinkBook 16p Dimensions & Weight 298 x 209 x 13.9mm

1.3kg 298 x 209 x 12.9mm

1.2kg 312 x 216 x 16.9mm

1.4kg 354.6 x 252 x 19.9mm

2kg Display 12-inch WQXGA (2560 × 1600) e-Ink monochromatic touch display on the lid

13.3-inch WQXGA (2560 × 1600) touchscreen IPS 400 nits Dolby Vision TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certified

13.3-inch WQXGA (2560 × 1600)

IPS touchscreen 400 nits Low Blue Light Dolby Vision

IPS touchscreen 14-inch 2.2K IPS 300-nits 100% sRGB color gamut

14-inch 2.8K 400 nits 100% DCI-P3 color gamut TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe Display

Certification VESA DisplayHDR

16-inch 2.5K IPS 400nits 100% sRGB color gamut TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe Display X-Rite Pantone color calibration

Processor Up to 11th generation Intel Core i7 processors Up to 11th generation Intel Core i7 processors AMD Ryzen mobile processors AMD Ryzen mobile

processors GPU Intel UHD graphics Integrated Intel UHD graphics AMD Radeon graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX

discrete mobile graphics RAM & Storage 16GB LPDDR4x

Up to 1TB M.2 PCIe Gen4 SSD 8GB/16GB LPDDR4X

Up to 1TB M.2 PCIe Gen4 SSD Up to 32GB DDR4

Up to 1TB PCIe SSD Up to 32GB DDR4

Up to 1TB PCIe SSD Battery & Charger 53Whr battery

Up to 15 hours

Up to 24 hours with E-ink only

65W Slim USB Type-C adapter

65W Wall Mount USB Type-C adapter 53Whr battery

Up to 15 hours

65W Slim USB Type-C adapter

65W Wall Mount USB Type-C adapter (supports RapidCharge) 51Whr battery

Slim 95W charger with Rapid Charge Pro 70Whr battery

Slim, 230W

with Rapid Charge Pro I/O 2x Thunderbolt 4

3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack 2x Thunderbolt 4

3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack 2 x USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2

HDMI 2.0

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1

3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack

MicroSD card reader 2 x USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1

3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack

SD card reader (full size)

1 x DC-in Connectivity Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.1 Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.0 Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5 Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5 OS Windows 10 Pro Windows 10 Pro Windows 10 Pro Windows 10 Pro Other Features Default discrete TPM 2.0

Default Smart Power On

(Touch fingerprint reader

integrated with power button)

(Touch fingerprint reader integrated with power button) ThinkShutter

2 x 2W Harman Kardon Speaker

Dolby Atmos

Backlit keyboard Default discrete TPM 2.0

Default Smart Power On

(Touch fingerprint reader

integrated with power button)

(Touch fingerprint reader integrated with power button) ThinkShutter

2 x 2W Harman Kardon Speaker

Dolby Atmos

Backlit keyboard fTPM (dTPM reserved)

ThinkShutter Camera Cover

Smart Power Button

with Fingerprint Reader

with Fingerprint Reader Windows Hello (IR camera)

SecureBIO (MS Level 2 security)

SecureBIO (MS Level 2 security) 2 x 2W speakers

OLED with ARAF

(anti-reflection

and anti-fingerprint) glass fTPM (dTPM reserved)

ThinkShutter Camera Cover

Smart Power Button

with Fingerprint Reader

with Fingerprint Reader Windows Hello (IR camera)

SecureBIO (MS Level 2 security)

SecureBIO (MS Level 2 security) Backlit keyboard

2 x 2W speakers

ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 i

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 i

The new ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 i is an update to the original from last year and features the same e-Ink display on the outer lid, only bigger in size. According to the company, it now has increased from a 48% screen-to-body ratio to 68%, with a 12-inch size and an increased resolution of 2560×1600 which is the same as the inner primary display. The outer display also offers a better refresh rate, and the e-Ink User Interface (UI) has been redesigned to be more intuitive along with options to run apps without having to open the lid. The notebook measures 13.9mm in terms of thickness and weighs 1.3kg. Like most of Lenovo’s new IdeaPad range, the ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 i comes with a 16:10 ratio IPS touch display with a 90% screen to body ratio, 400 nits brightness, Dolby Vision, and TÜV Rheinland certification for blue light protection. The laptop also stores a stylus pen and you also get Thunderbolt 4 and Wi-Fi 6 on this machine. Expect the new ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 to hit markets in the first quarter of 2021 at a starting price of $1549.

ThinkBook 13 x i

Lenovo ThinkBook 13x i

Next, we have the ThinkBook 13x i which is said to offer similar features as the ThinkPad Gen 2 i, except the secondary e-Ink display. Claimed to be one of the slimmest 13-inch business laptops, this one is 12.9mm thin and weighs about 1.2kg. This notebook also comes powered by the new 11th-Gen Intel vPro processor options and is Intel Evo certified for a premium experience. The notebook also comes with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and Thunderbolt 4 ports. The ThinkBook 13x i will be available for $1199 starting Q1 2021.

ThinkBook 14p and 16p

Lenovo ThinkBook 14p

If you are looking for powerful hardware, then Lenovo has the new ThinkBook 14p and ThinkBook 16p powered by the new AMD Ryzen 5000 mobile chips. Both share a similar design and styling with the ThinkPad 14p being a slim 14-inch laptop weighing 1.4kg. It also can be configured with a premium 2.8K OLED display with VESA DisplayHDR True Black standard. ThinkBook 16p comes with a 16-inch 2.5K 2560 x 1600 IPS display that is pre-calibrated and X-Rite Pantone certified. While the ThinkPad 14p comes with a combination of AMD Ryzen CPU and AMD Radeon graphics, the ThinkPad 16p can be configured with NVIDIA’s RTX mobile GPUs. Both the ThinkBook 14p and ThinkBook 16p will be available from Q1 2021 starting at $849 and $1299 respectively.

Lenovo ThinkBook 16p