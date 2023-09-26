Key Takeaways The Lenovo ThinkCentre M90a Pro Gen 4 is a powerful, business-oriented desktop PC with a 27-inch Quad HD display and accurate color reproduction. It's a great choice for creative professionals.

Lenovo is adding a new member to its lineup of all-in-one desktop PCs with the ThinkCentre M90a Pro Gen 4, its new flagship featuring top-of-the-line specs and powerful connectivity options.

The Lenovo ThinkCentre M90a Pro Gen 4 is a business-oriented desktop PC build into a 27-inch Quad HD display, which covers 99% of sRGB and up to 350 nits of brightness for solid color reproduction. Each display is individually calibrated to make sure colors are accurate, too, so it should be a good option for creative professionals. You also get a set of 5W stereo speakers, along with a 5MP webcam above the display, with optional Windows Hello and Human Presence Detection support. This allows the computer to easily log you in without having to even touch it, but also to protect your information from others if someone is standing behind you or you walk away.

Inside the computer are 13th-generation Intel Core desktop-class PCs with vPro Enterprise support. Lenovo didn't specifically say the processor class being used here, but since they don't feature Iris Xe graphics, we can infer that they come from Intel's HX series or higher. Additionally, you can get up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU inside this machine, driving more demanding workloads like video editing or 3D rendering. The PC can also be configured with up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM and it has two M.2 slots for an SSD plus an optional 2.5-inch HDD.

Connectivity is also a big deal for the ThinkCentre M90a Pro Gen 4, which features a downstream Thunderbolt 4 port, a standard USB Type-C port, five USB Type-A ports, DisplayPort, HDMI, and RJ45 Ethernet. There are also some optional ports, including a Thunderbolt 3 connection that lets you use the ThinkCentre M90a Pro as a monitor for another display. You can also add a 3-in-1 card reader if you want to.

Of course, you can also connect the Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola to the computer for seamless connectivity between the two, allowing you to copy and paste text from one device to the other. The monitor stand is actually designed to prop up a phone or small tablet, so you can keep an eye on important notifications.

Finally, it's worth talking about the stand, though Lenovo's announcement barely mentions it. The ThinkCentre M90a Pro can be had with a regular stand or with an "Ultra-Flex V Stand", which lets you move the screen around more freely by pulling it closer to you.

The Lenovo ThinkCentre M90a Pro Gen 4 is available today in select markets, though Lenovo didn't mention a price.