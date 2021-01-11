Lenovo announces new ThinkPad range with Intel 11th-gen vPro processors at CES 2021

Our coverage from the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021 continues with Lenovo announcing some more notebooks specifically under its ThinkPad range targeting business professionals. The company has announced four new models including the ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga, X1 Carbon, X1 Yoga, and X12 Detachable. The entire range comes loaded with the latest 11th-gen Intel vPro processors.

Lenovo ThinkPad 2021: Specifications

Specification ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga ThinkPad X1 Carbon ThinkPad X1 Yoga ThinkPad X12 Detachable Dimensions & Weight 297.5 x 232.7 x 11.5mm

Starting at 1.15 kg 314.5mm x 221.6mm x 14.9mm

Starting at 1.13 kg 314.4mm x 223mm x 14.9mm

Starting at 1.39 kg 283.3 x 203.5 x 8.8mm (14.5mm with keyboard)

760gms (1.1kg with keyboard) Display 13.5-inch 2K (2256 x 1504 pixels)

touchscreen

touchscreen Dolby Vision

450nits

100% sRGB color gamut 8bit 14-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) touch/non-touch 400 nits 100% sRGB color gamut

14-inch UHD (3840 x 2400) HDR 400 16:10 ratio 100% DCI-P3 color gamut

14-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) touchscreen 500 nits 100% sRGB color gamut

14-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) touch 400 nits 100% sRGB color gamut

14-inch UHD+ (3840 x 2400) HDR 400 16:10 ratio 100% DCI-P3 color gamut

14-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) touchscreen 500 nits 100% sRGB color gamut

12.3-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) IPS touchscreen 400 nits 3:2 ratio Gorilla Glass 5

Processor Up to 11th generation

Intel Core i7 vPro processors Up to 11th generation

Intel Core i7 vPro processors Up to 11th generation

Intel Core i7 vPro processors Up to 11th generation

Intel Core i7 vPro processors (15W) GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics RAM & Storage Up to 16GB LPDDR4x

Up to 1TB PCIe SSD Up to 32 GB LPDDR4x 4266MHz

Up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD Up to 32 GB LPDDR4x 4266MHz

Up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD Up to 16GB LPDDR4x

Up to 1TB NVMe SSD Battery & Charger 44.5Whr battery

Up to 10.9 hours 57Whr battery

Up to 16 hours

65W USB Type-C charger

with Rapid Charge 57Whr battery

Up to 16 hours

65W USB Type-C charger

with Rapid Charge 42Whr battery

Up to 9.98 hours

65W USB Type-C charger I/O 2x Thunderbolt 4

3.5mm headphone/microphone

combo jack 2x Thunderbolt 4

2x USB 3.2 Type A

HDMI 2.0

3.5mm headphone/microphone

combo jack

combo jack Nano SIM slot (optional with WWAN)

Kensington lock slot 2x Thunderbolt 4

2x USB 3.2 Type A

HDMI 2.0

3.5mm headphone/microphone

combo jack

combo jack Kensington lock slot Thunderbolt 4

USB 3.2 Type-C

NanoSIM

3.5mm headphone/microphone

combo jack

combo jack Kensington lock slot Connectivity Wi-Fi 6

LTE 4G

5G

Bluetooth 5.1 Wi-Fi 6

LTE 4G

5G

Bluetooth 5.1

NFC Wi-Fi 6

LTE 4G

5G

Bluetooth 5.1

NFC Wi-Fi 6

LTE 4G

Bluetooth 5.1

NFC OS Windows 10 Pro Windows 10 Pro Windows 10 Pro Windows 10 Pro Other Features Match on Chip Fingerprint Reader

IR camera with webcam privacy shutter

dTPM 2.0 chip

Human presence detection

Dolby Atmos

4x 360-degree Microphones

Backlit keyboard Power-on Touch Fingerprint Reader

Match on Chip Touch Fingerprint Reader

dTPM 2.0 chip

Webcam privacy shutter

HPD sensor with IR Camera

Dolby Atmos

Dolby Voice

4x 360-degree Microphones

Backlit keyboard

Optional woven carbon fiber top cover Power-on Touch Fingerprint Reader

Match on Chip Touch Fingerprint Reader

dTPM 2.0 chip

HPD sensor with IR camera

Webcam privacy shutter

Dolby Atmos

Dolby Voice

4x 360-degree Microphones

Backlit keyboard

Integrated ThinkPad Pen Pro

Optional ThinkPad Active Pens IR camera with webcam privacy shutter

dTPM 2.0 chip

Backlit, detachable folio keyboard with fingerprint reader and touchpad

Stylus support-Lenovo Precision Pen & Lenovo Digital Pen

The ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga is the company’s newest and slimmest ThinkPad notebook measuring at just 11.5mm in thickness. Lenovo claims that it uses a titanium construction, making it quite robust compared to most business laptops. It features a 2-in-1 foldable form factor design with a 3:2 aspect ratio 13.5-inch display that comes with Dolby Vision HDR as well as Dolby Atmos.

Another new addition to the series is the ThinkPad X12 Detachable, which is basically the same form factor as the Microsoft Surface, only with the company’s familiar black and red colors. It’s a 12.3-inch detachable tablet that is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass and will be offered with an optional Lenovo Precision Pen or Lenovo Digital Pen and the backlit folio keyboard.

Additionally, we have two new updates to the ThinkPad X1 Carbon as well as the ThinkPad X1 Yoga. Lenovo says the new versions have been completely redesigned to offer improved user experiences featuring 16:10 aspect ratio displays with a low blue light feature, and new ComputerVision Experiences (CVx) supported by human presence detection sensors to offer enhanced security. These also come with an integrated fingerprint reader on the power button, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos Speaker System, and are the first laptops to support Dolby Voice. This new feature is said to deliver an improved conferencing experience that feels more natural. Furthermore, the new X1 Carbon and the X1 Yoga will be offered with 5G and 4G LTE options.

Lastly, Lenovo has also announced new Thunderbolt 4 and USB-C Universal and Smart Docks that feature silent detection, download and install of firmware updates, and are powered by Microsoft Azure Sphere, which brings remote capabilities for updates, device management, and port status monitoring without the need for a PC to be connected. Just a few days back, Lenovo announced its new range of notebooks including the refreshed IdeaPad range at CES 2021 alongside a new Yoga AIO, monitors, and the Tab P11 productivity tablet.