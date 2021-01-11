Lenovo announces new ThinkPad range with Intel 11th-gen vPro processors at CES 2021
Our coverage from the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021 continues with Lenovo announcing some more notebooks specifically under its ThinkPad range targeting business professionals. The company has announced four new models including the ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga, X1 Carbon, X1 Yoga, and X12 Detachable. The entire range comes loaded with the latest 11th-gen Intel vPro processors.

Lenovo ThinkPad 2021: Specifications

SpecificationThinkPad X1 Titanium YogaThinkPad X1 CarbonThinkPad X1 YogaThinkPad X12 Detachable
Dimensions & Weight
  • 297.5 x 232.7 x 11.5mm
  • Starting at 1.15 kg
  • 314.5mm x 221.6mm x 14.9mm
  • Starting at 1.13 kg
  • 314.4mm x 223mm x 14.9mm
  • Starting at 1.39 kg
  • 283.3 x 203.5 x 8.8mm (14.5mm with keyboard)
  • 760gms (1.1kg with keyboard)
Display
  • 13.5-inch 2K (2256 x 1504 pixels)
    touchscreen
  • Dolby Vision
  • 450nits
  • 100% sRGB color gamut 8bit
  • 14-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) touch/non-touch
    • 400 nits
    • 100% sRGB color gamut
  • 14-inch UHD (3840 x 2400)
    • HDR 400
    • 16:10 ratio
    • 100% DCI-P3 color gamut
  • 14-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) touchscreen
    • 500 nits
    • 100% sRGB color gamut
  • 14-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) touch
    • 400 nits
    • 100% sRGB color gamut
  • 14-inch UHD+ (3840 x 2400)
    • HDR 400
    • 16:10 ratio
    • 100% DCI-P3 color gamut
  • 14-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) touchscreen
    • 500 nits
    • 100% sRGB color gamut
  • 12.3-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) IPS touchscreen
    • 400 nits
    • 3:2 ratio
    • Gorilla Glass 5
Processor
  • Up to 11th generation
    Intel Core i7 vPro processors
  • Up to 11th generation
    Intel Core i7 vPro processors
  • Up to 11th generation
    Intel Core i7 vPro processors
  • Up to 11th generation
    Intel Core i7 vPro processors (15W)
GPU
  • Intel Iris Xe Graphics
  • Intel Iris Xe Graphics
  • Intel Iris Xe Graphics
  • Intel Iris Xe Graphics
RAM & Storage
  • Up to 16GB LPDDR4x
  • Up to 1TB PCIe SSD
  • Up to 32 GB LPDDR4x 4266MHz
  • Up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD
  • Up to 32 GB LPDDR4x 4266MHz
  • Up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD
  • Up to 16GB LPDDR4x
  • Up to 1TB NVMe SSD
Battery & Charger
  • 44.5Whr battery
  • Up to 10.9 hours
  • 57Whr battery
  • Up to 16 hours
  • 65W USB Type-C charger
    with Rapid Charge
  • 57Whr battery
  • Up to 16 hours
  • 65W USB Type-C charger
    with Rapid Charge
  • 42Whr battery
  • Up to 9.98 hours
  • 65W USB Type-C charger
I/O
  • 2x Thunderbolt 4
  • 3.5mm headphone/microphone
    combo jack
  • 2x Thunderbolt 4
  • 2x USB 3.2 Type A
  • HDMI 2.0
  • 3.5mm headphone/microphone
    combo jack
  • Nano SIM slot (optional with WWAN)
  • Kensington lock slot
  • 2x Thunderbolt 4
  • 2x USB 3.2 Type A
  • HDMI 2.0
  • 3.5mm headphone/microphone
    combo jack
  • Kensington lock slot
  • Thunderbolt 4
  • USB 3.2 Type-C
  • NanoSIM
  • 3.5mm headphone/microphone
    combo jack
  • Kensington lock slot
Connectivity
  • Wi-Fi 6
  • LTE 4G
  • 5G
  • Bluetooth 5.1
  • Wi-Fi 6
  • LTE 4G
  • 5G
  • Bluetooth 5.1
  • NFC
  • Wi-Fi 6
  • LTE 4G
  • 5G
  • Bluetooth 5.1
  • NFC
  • Wi-Fi 6
  • LTE 4G
  • Bluetooth 5.1
  • NFC
OS
  • Windows 10 Pro
  • Windows 10 Pro
  • Windows 10 Pro
  • Windows 10 Pro
Other Features
  • Match on Chip Fingerprint Reader
  • IR camera with webcam privacy shutter
  • dTPM 2.0 chip
  • Human presence detection
  • Dolby Atmos
  • 4x 360-degree Microphones
  • Backlit keyboard
  • Power-on Touch Fingerprint Reader
  • Match on Chip Touch Fingerprint Reader
  • dTPM 2.0 chip
  • Webcam privacy shutter
  • HPD sensor with IR Camera
  • Dolby Atmos
  • Dolby Voice
  • 4x 360-degree Microphones
  • Backlit keyboard
  • Optional woven carbon fiber top cover
  • Power-on Touch Fingerprint Reader
  • Match on Chip Touch Fingerprint Reader
  • dTPM 2.0 chip
  • HPD sensor with IR camera
  • Webcam privacy shutter
  • Dolby Atmos
  • Dolby Voice
  • 4x 360-degree Microphones
  • Backlit keyboard
  • Integrated ThinkPad Pen Pro
  • Optional ThinkPad Active Pens
 

  • IR camera with webcam privacy shutter
  • dTPM 2.0 chip
  • Backlit, detachable folio keyboard with fingerprint reader and touchpad
  • Stylus support-Lenovo Precision Pen & Lenovo Digital Pen

The ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga is the company’s newest and slimmest ThinkPad notebook measuring at just 11.5mm in thickness. Lenovo claims that it uses a titanium construction, making it quite robust compared to most business laptops. It features a 2-in-1 foldable form factor design with a 3:2 aspect ratio 13.5-inch display that comes with Dolby Vision HDR as well as Dolby Atmos.

Another new addition to the series is the ThinkPad X12 Detachable, which is basically the same form factor as the Microsoft Surface, only with the company’s familiar black and red colors. It’s a 12.3-inch detachable tablet that is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass and will be offered with an optional Lenovo Precision Pen or Lenovo Digital Pen and the backlit folio keyboard.

Additionally, we have two new updates to the ThinkPad X1 Carbon as well as the ThinkPad X1 Yoga. Lenovo says the new versions have been completely redesigned to offer improved user experiences featuring 16:10 aspect ratio displays with a low blue light feature, and new ComputerVision Experiences (CVx) supported by human presence detection sensors to offer enhanced security. These also come with an integrated fingerprint reader on the power button, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos Speaker System, and are the first laptops to support Dolby Voice. This new feature is said to deliver an improved conferencing experience that feels more natural. Furthermore, the new X1 Carbon and the X1 Yoga will be offered with 5G and 4G LTE options.

Lastly, Lenovo has also announced new Thunderbolt 4 and USB-C Universal and Smart Docks that feature silent detection, download and install of firmware updates, and are powered by Microsoft Azure Sphere, which brings remote capabilities for updates, device management, and port status monitoring without the need for a PC to be connected. Just a few days back, Lenovo announced its new range of notebooks including the refreshed IdeaPad range at CES 2021 alongside a new Yoga AIO, monitors, and the Tab P11 productivity tablet.

ModelPriceAvailability
ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga$1899January 2021
ThinkPad X1 Carbon$1429February 2021
ThinkPad X1 Yoga$1569February 2021
ThinkPad X12 Detachable$1149January 2021

