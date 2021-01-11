Lenovo announces new ThinkPad range with Intel 11th-gen vPro processors at CES 2021
Our coverage from the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021 continues with Lenovo announcing some more notebooks specifically under its ThinkPad range targeting business professionals. The company has announced four new models including the ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga, X1 Carbon, X1 Yoga, and X12 Detachable. The entire range comes loaded with the latest 11th-gen Intel vPro processors.
Lenovo ThinkPad 2021: Specifications
|Specification
|ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga
|ThinkPad X1 Carbon
|ThinkPad X1 Yoga
|ThinkPad X12 Detachable
|Dimensions & Weight
|Display
|Processor
|GPU
|RAM & Storage
|Battery & Charger
|I/O
|Connectivity
|OS
|Other Features
|
The ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga is the company’s newest and slimmest ThinkPad notebook measuring at just 11.5mm in thickness. Lenovo claims that it uses a titanium construction, making it quite robust compared to most business laptops. It features a 2-in-1 foldable form factor design with a 3:2 aspect ratio 13.5-inch display that comes with Dolby Vision HDR as well as Dolby Atmos.
Another new addition to the series is the ThinkPad X12 Detachable, which is basically the same form factor as the Microsoft Surface, only with the company’s familiar black and red colors. It’s a 12.3-inch detachable tablet that is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass and will be offered with an optional Lenovo Precision Pen or Lenovo Digital Pen and the backlit folio keyboard.
Additionally, we have two new updates to the ThinkPad X1 Carbon as well as the ThinkPad X1 Yoga. Lenovo says the new versions have been completely redesigned to offer improved user experiences featuring 16:10 aspect ratio displays with a low blue light feature, and new ComputerVision Experiences (CVx) supported by human presence detection sensors to offer enhanced security. These also come with an integrated fingerprint reader on the power button, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos Speaker System, and are the first laptops to support Dolby Voice. This new feature is said to deliver an improved conferencing experience that feels more natural. Furthermore, the new X1 Carbon and the X1 Yoga will be offered with 5G and 4G LTE options.
Lastly, Lenovo has also announced new Thunderbolt 4 and USB-C Universal and Smart Docks that feature silent detection, download and install of firmware updates, and are powered by Microsoft Azure Sphere, which brings remote capabilities for updates, device management, and port status monitoring without the need for a PC to be connected. Just a few days back, Lenovo announced its new range of notebooks including the refreshed IdeaPad range at CES 2021 alongside a new Yoga AIO, monitors, and the Tab P11 productivity tablet.
|Model
|Price
|Availability
|ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga
|$1899
|January 2021
|ThinkPad X1 Carbon
|$1429
|February 2021
|ThinkPad X1 Yoga
|$1569
|February 2021
|ThinkPad X12 Detachable
|$1149
|January 2021