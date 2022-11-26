Source: Lenovo Lenovo ThinkPad E15 (Gen 4) $1045 $2089 Save $1044 Need a new business laptop? The 15.6-inch ThinkPad E15 (Gen 4) focuses on robust performance and tons of security to keep your data safe. It sports one of the best keyboards around, and port selection will keep you out of dongle hell. It's currently 50% off at Lenovo for Black Friday, bringing the total price down to $1,045. Be sure to use code THINKBIGCYBER8 at checkout to get the full deal. $1,045 at Lenovo

We've been keeping close tabs on Lenovo's sales this weekend, and we've already seen some of the best Black Friday computer deals come from the Beijing business laptop giant. Today we spotted this ThinkPad E15 (Gen 4) on sale for 50% off, which brings the regular $2,089 price down to about $1,045. All you have to do is use code THINKBIGCYBER8 at checkout to get the full deal. This is a fairly powerful business laptop that's loaded with security features to help keep your data safe, and it might just be what you're looking for to help you out around the office.

Why buy the Lenovo ThinkPad E15 (Gen 4)?

The ThinkPad E15 was recently updated to its fourth generation, bringing along Intel's latest mobile processors (CPU) for awesome performance. This specific model has a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U chip with Performance and Efficient cores, integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of DDR4-3200MHz RAM, and a 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe solid-state drive (SSD). Whereas with some Black Friday laptop deals you get a PC lacking storage or memory, that's not the case here. This thing is ready to go as soon as it arrives.

The chassis has an aluminum lid for better stability, as well as a PC/ABS base with Mineral Metallic color finish that effectively hides fingerprints and smudges. It has passed MIL-STD 810H durability testing (like all ThinkPads) to prove its durability, allowing you some peace of mind when you're working in an environment outside of the usual office conditions. The keyboard is as good as it gets, port selection is generous (with Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, Ethernet, and more), and it has an FHD webcam for a much better picture while video conferencing.

Looking at the 15.6-inch display, it has what's needed for daily productivity work. It's touch-enabled, it has 300 nits brightness and an anti-glare finish, and it has a 1920x1080 (FHD) resolution. It's all bundled up in a package protected by a TPM 2.0 chip, fingerprint reader, Kensington lock slot, and a camera privacy shutter.