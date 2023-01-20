If you've been wanting to upgrade your laptop to something newer and more capable, Lenovo's latest deals may be just what you're looking for. The company is offering major discounts on customizable laptops, including the flagship ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10, which is up to 50% off its usual price.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 $1199.5 $2399 Save $1199.5 The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 is arguably the best business laptop on the market, packing 12th-gen Intel processors, great display options, and a 1080p webcam. From $1,199.50 at Lenovo

Indeed, with this deal, you can get the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 starting at just $1,199.50, which includes an Intel Core i5-1240P processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD for storage. But this is a customizable configuration, and the 50% discount applies regardless of what you choose to include. For example, a top-tier configuration with an Intel Core i7-1280P, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD, plus an OLED display, comes out to just $2,053, which is an absolutely fantastic price for those specs.

While the successor to this laptop has already been announced, it's really not a huge upgrade, and with a discount like this, it's very tempting to grab this machine right now. But there are other similar offerings across Lenovo's ThinkPad lineup. Here are a couple more great options:

Up to 20% off custom-built Legion laptops

In addition to ThinkPads, Lenovo is also offering some big deals on its gaming laptops, and again, you can customize them with the specs you want, so you can save quite a bit depending on what you're looking for. That includes the surprisingly thin Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7, as well as the Legion 5 Pro Gen 7, which is a bit more powerful.

Lenovo Legion Slim 7 ($300 off) Lenovo Legion Slim 7 $1391.99 $1739.99 Save $348 The Lenovo Legion Slim 7 features up to an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor and Radeon RX 6800S graphics, all while fitting in a slim chassis. From $1,391.99 at Lenovo

Source: Lenovo Lenovo Legion Slim 7i $1359.99 $1699.99 Save $340 The Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 comes with an Intel Core i7-12700H processor and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics, but it still has a fairly slim design. From $1,359.99 at Lenovo

If you're looking at the Legion Slim 7 Gen 7, the Intel models (Legion Slim 7i Gen 7) now start at just $1,359.99 instead of $1,699.99, while the AMD version starts at $1,391.99, and the 20% discount applies regardless of the configuration you choose. The Intel version comes with an Intel Core i7-12700H along with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU, while the AMD models can be configured with up to an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX CPU and a Radeon RX 6800S GPU. You can configure either model with up to 24GB of RAM, and the AMD model can go up to 1.5TB of SSD storage, while the Intel model goes up to 2TB.

The Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 features similar processors, but it comes with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti on both Intel and AMD models, and these GPUs can use more power, so you get that much more performance. These models are starting at $1,439.99 for the AMD model (instead of $1,799) and $1,559.99 for the Intel model (instead of $1,949.99). There's also the regular Legion 5, which is slightly less powerful.

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Lenovo Legion 5 Pro $1439.99 $1799.99 Save $360 The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro comes with up to an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics capable of using 150W of power for a fantastic gaming experience. From $1,439.99 at Lenovo

Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Lenovo Legion 5i Pro $1559.99 $1949.99 Save $390 The Intel version of the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro comes with a Core i7-12700H processor with 14 cores and 20 threads, plus Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics. From $1,559.99 at Lenovo

Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 7 (AMD) $1263.99 $1579.99 Save $316 The AMD-powered Lenovo legion 5 comes with up to a Ryzen 7 6800H processor and Nvidia RTX graphics up to an RTX 3070 Ti with 140W of power. From $1,263.99 at Lenovo

Up to $130 off the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro

Finally, if you're more into tablets, Lenovo has some good deals on the Tab P11 Pro. This is a fairly powerful tablet with a MediaTek Kompanio 1300T processor and up to 6GB of RAM. You can save up to $130 on the higher-end model, while the base model with 4GB of RAM is $120 off, though you need to enter the coupon code SAVEONTABS at checkout to get the full discount.

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 Up to $130 off $279.99 $399.99 Save $120 The Lenovo P11 Pro tablet comes with a powerful MediaTek processor and a beautiful OLED display. Use coupon code SAVEONTABS to get up to $130 off. $279.99 at Lenovo (4GB) $299.99 at Lenovo (6GB)

Aside from the processor and RAM, the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro has a stunning 11.2-inch OLED display with 2.5K (2560 x 1536) resolution, plus it has a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing camera for video calls. You also get 128GB of SSD storage. With a starting price of $299.99, this is a very good deal.