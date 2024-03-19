Key Takeaways Lenovo announces new X- and L-series ThinkPads, focusing on repairability and sustainability.

ThinkPad X13, L13, and L14 see a refresh, and the new ThinkPad L16 replaces the 15-inch L15 model.

Pricing starts at $1,239 for X13 and $1,399 for X13 2-in-1 models, $1,199 for L13, and $999 for L14 and L16 models.

Lenovo has announced six new business laptops from its X- and L-series ThinkPad lineups, encompassing clamshell and 2-in-1 form factors as well as Intel and AMD performance hardware. Lenovo has put a focus on repairability and sustainability for these new PCs, and they come with the standard ThinkPad build quality for lasting computing.

The ThinkPad X13 and X13 2-in-1 (Gen 5) models lead the way with high-end features and sleek design, and the L-series ThinkPads continue to offer respectable performance and features at a more affordable price. Let's dig into these new ThinkPad laptops to see what to expect later this year.

Lenovo ThinkPad X-series laptops

New X13 and X13 2-in-1 (Gen 5) models expected Q2 2024

Lenovo has refreshed its ThinkPad X13 for a fifth generation, bringing clamshell and 2-in-1 form factors to suit more users. These business laptops are powered by up to Intel's Core Ultra chips with vPro and Evo certification, providing improved security and features on top of a performance bump and better AI support. The CPUs will be joined by up to 64GB of LPDDR5x RAM, up to a 2TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD, and up to a 54.7Wh battery.

The 13.3-inch displays are almost the same across convertible and non-convertible models, though the former lands you inking support for Lenovo's integrated pen. The screens have a 16:10 aspect ratio, 1920x1200 (FHD+) resolution, up to 400 nits brightness, and low power and low blue designations depending on the configuration.

Here's a closer look at the specs available in the ThinkPad X13 and ThinkPad 2-in-1 (Gen 5).

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 (Gen 5) CPU Up to Intel Core Ultra, Intel vPro, Evo Edition GPU Intel Arc (integrated) Display type IPS, 16:10 aspect ratio, low blue light, low power Display (Size, Resolution) 13.3 inches, 1920x1200 (FHD+), touch (300 nits) or non-touch (400 nits) RAM Up to 64GB LPDDR5x Storage 2TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Battery 41Wh or 54.7Wh Ports Thunderbolt 4, two USB-A (5Gbps), HDMI 2.1, 3.5mm audio, Nano SIM (optional) Operating System Windows 11 Pro, Linux certified Webcam Up to 5MP + IR, camera shutter Cellular connectivity 5G/4G LTE (optional) Wi-Fi connectivity Up to Wi-Fi 7 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Form factor Clamshell Dimensions 11.9 x 8.5 x 0.63 inches (301.7mm x 214.8mm x 15.95mm) Weight From 2.47 pounds (1.12kg) Speakers Dual speakers, Dolby Audio, Dolby Voice Price $1239

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 2-in-1 (Gen 5) CPU Up to Intel Core Ultra, Intel vPro, Evo Edition GPU Intel Iris Xe (integrated) Display type IPS, touch, 16:10 aspect ratio, low blue light Display (Size, Resolution) 13.3 inches, 1920x1200 (FHD+), 300 or 400 nits RAM Up to 64GB LPDDR5x Storage Up to 2TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Battery 41Wh or 54.7Wh Ports Thunderbolt 4, two USB-A (5Gbps), HDMI 2.1, 3.5mm audio, Nano SIM (optional) Operating System Windows 11 Pro, Linux certified Webcam Up to 5MP + IR, camera shutter Cellular connectivity 5G/4G LTE (optional) Wi-Fi connectivity Up to Wi-Fi 7 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Form factor 2-in-1 Dimensions 11.9 x 8.5 x 0.63 inches (301.7mm x 214.8mm x 15.95mm) Weight From 2.47 pounds (1.12kg) Speakers Dual speakers, Dolby Audio, Dolby Voice Price $1399

Note that the camera has received an upgrade to a 5MP resolution, with an IR sensor for Windows Hello. It's joined by a fingerprint reader embedded into the power button, a camera privacy shutter, and a Kensington Nano lock slot for added security.

The laptop has a single Thunderbolt 4 port, joined by two USB-A (5Gbps), HDMI 2.1, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Models that receive option 5G/4G LTE connectivity will also have a Nano SIM slot. On the wireless side, you get up to Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3.

The ThinkPad X13 and X13 2-in-1 (Gen 5) models are expected to launch Q2 2024, with a starting price of $1,239 for the clamshell model and $1,399 for the convertible model.

Lenovo ThinkPad L-series laptops

New L13, L14, and L16 laptops are expected Q2 2024

Lenovo's ThinkPad L13 and L13 2-in-1 (Gen 5) laptop are more affordable alternatives for anyone who wants to remain as mobile as possible. They're equipped with Intel's new Core Ultra processors, which should be from the U-series lineup to correspond with the integrated Intel Graphics (instead of Arc graphics).

The CPUs will be paired with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to a 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, all powered by a 46Wh battery. The laptops look to be very similar despite one having a convertible design, and the major difference comes down to the display options. You can get the clamshell laptop with a 13.3-inch FHD+ display at 300 nits or 400 nits, with the latter adding low power and low blue light designations. On the convertible side, all displays come with touch functionality and have up to 400 nits with low blue light designation.

Here's a closer look at the specs available in each laptop.

Lenovo ThinkPad L13 (Gen 5) CPU Intel Core Ultra U-series GPU Intel Graphics (integrated) Display type IPS, 16:10 aspect ratio, low blue light, low power Display (Size, Resolution) 13.3 inches, 1920x1200 (FHD+), touch (300 nits) or non-touch (400 nits) RAM Up to 32GB LPDDR5 Storage Up to 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Battery 46Wh Ports Thunderbolt 4, USB-C (10Gbps), three USB-A (5Gbps), HDMI 2.1, 3.5mm audio, Nano SIM (optional) Operating System Windows 11, Linux certified Webcam 720p or 5MP + IR Cellular connectivity 4G LTE (optional) Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 6E Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Form factor Clamshell Dimensions 12 x 8.58 x 0.68 inches (305mm x 218mm x 17.23mm) Weight From 2.78 pounds (1.26kg) Speakers Dual speakers, Dolby Audio, Dolby Voice Price $1199

Lenovo ThinkPad L13 2-in-1 (Gen 5) CPU Intel Core Ultra U-series GPU Intel Graphics (integrated) Display type IPS, 16:10 aspect ratio, low blue light, low power Display (Size, Resolution) 13.3 inches, 1920x1200 (FHD+), touch, 300 or 400 nits RAM Up to 32GB LPDDR5 Storage Up to 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Battery 46Wh Ports Thunderbolt 4, USB-C (10Gbps), three USB-A (5Gbps), HDMI 2.1, 3.5mm audio, Nano SIM (optional) Operating System Windows 11, Linux certified Webcam 720p or 5MP + IR, 5MP world-facing (optional) Cellular connectivity 4G LTE (optional) Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 6E Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Form factor 2-in-1 Dimensions 12 x 8.58 x 0.68 inches (305mm x 218mm x 17.23mm) Weight From 2.78 pounds (1.26kg) Speakers Dual speakers, Dolby Audio, Dolby Voice Price $1319

Lenovo is offering either a 720p or 5MP camera, the latter with an IR sensor for Windows Hello included. A fingerprint reader is also incorporated into the power button, and you get a Kensington Nano lock slot and camera shutter.

The L13 is also available with optional 4G LTE connectivity to go along with the standard Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. A Nano SIM slot becomes available if you opt for the mobile data, joined by Thunderbolt 4, USB-C (10Gbps), three USB-A (5Gbps), HDMI 2.1, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Lenovo is expected to launch the ThinkPad L13 and L13 2-in-1 (Gen 5) in Q2 2024. Pricing will start at $1,199 and $1,319, respectively.

The ThinkPad L14 (Gen 5) is where Lenovo starts adding AMD hardware to its regular Intel options. On the Intel side, it looks like Core Ultra H-series chips with inregrated Arc graphics will be standard; on the AMD side, expect Ryzen 7030-series chips with integrated Radeon graphics. Both models come with up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM, as well as up to 2TB of M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD storage space. It all runs on either a 46.5Wh or 57Wh battery.

The 14-inch display with 16:10 aspect ratio is set at a 1920x1200 (FHD+) resolution, topping out at 400 nits brightness. It comes in touch and non-touch options, with one touch panel adding a DBEF5 layer for improved picture quality, more brightness, and lower power draw.

The ThinkPad L14 (Gen 5) is also more upgradeable than ever, offering accessible RAM, SSD, and WWAN card. You can even swap out the keyboard, all designed to help your laptop run longer before needing replacement.

Check out the specs available in the ThinkPad L14 (Gen 5).

Lenovo ThinkPad L14 (Gen 5) CPU Intel Core Ultra or AMD Ryzen 7030 GPU Intel Arc, AMD Radeon (integrated) Display type IPS, 16:10 aspect ratio, low power, low blue light Display (Size, Resolution) 14 inches, 1920x1200 (FHD+), touch or non-touch, 400 nits RAM Up to 64GB DDR Storage Up to 2TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Battery 46.5Wh, 57Wh Ports Thunderbolt 4, USB-C (10Gbps), three USB-A (5Gbps), HDMI 2.1, RJ45, 3.5mm audio, Nano SIM (optional) Operating System Windows 11 Pro, Linux certified Webcam 720p or 5MP + IR, camera shutter Cellular connectivity 4G LTE (optional) Wi-Fi connectivity Up to Wi-Fi 7 (Intel), Wi-Fi 6E Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Form factor Clamshell Dimensions 12.4 x 8.9 x 0.73 inches (313.7mm x 226mm x 18.66mm) Weight From 2.99 pounds (1.36kg) Speakers Two speakers, Dolby Audio, Dolby Voice Price $1179 (Intel), $999 (AMD)

You can get either a 720p or a 5MP + IR camera depending on your needs, but know that there's also a fingerprint reader built into the power button. Lenovo is also offering 4G LTE connectivity as an option, joined by Wi-Fi 7 on the Intel side or Wi-Fi 6E on the AMD side. All models have Bluetooth 5.3 to handle wireless accessories.

As for ports, AMD models have one USB4 while Intel models have one Thunderbolt 4. The laptops otherwise have USB-C (10Gbps), three USB-A, HDMI 2.1, RJ45 Ethernet, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The ThinkPad L14 (Gen 5) is expected to launch Q2 2024. Intel models should start at about $1,179, while AMD models will come in at $999.