Lenovo's L-series of ThinkPads include clamshell and convertible models designed to suit professionals on the move. They aren't as expensive as many of the best ThinkPads, with the L13 Yoga (Gen 4) I'm reviewing here sitting at a price between $1,200 and $1,600. The lower cost means you miss out on some of the advanced features compared to more expensive ThinkPads, but you still get proven durability, class-leading keyboard, plenty of security, and snappy performance with competitive battery life.

The ThinkPad L13 Yoga for 2023 received only minor changes beyond the processor and memory updates, and those who have a third-gen model from 2022 likely won't see much of a need to upgrade. But those without who are searching for a versatile convertible with optional 4G LTE connectivity and a built-in pen for inking will no doubt be interested in what Lenovo has to offer. Is the ThinkPad L13 Yoga (Gen 4) the best laptop for you?

Source: ThinkPad Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga (Gen 4) 13-inch convertible ThinkPad Versatile 2-in-1 with integrated active pen 7 / 10 $1270 $1449 Save $179 The ThinkPad L13 Yoga for 2023 is a versatile business convertible with an outstanding keyboard, integrated pen for inking, and colorful touch display. Its build quality isn't stellar, and the mid-range pricing comes close to high-end X1 ThinkPads when on sale. Still, those who want a business laptop that can do more than a clamshell might find it has the right mix of features. Operating System Windows 11 Pro CPU Up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1365U GPU Intel Iris Xe (integrated) RAM Up to 16GB LPDDR5-5200, dual-channel, soldered Storage Up to 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Battery 46Wh Display (Size, Resolution) 13.3 inches, 1920x1200 (FHD+), 16:10, anti-reflective or anti-glare, low power (optional), TÜV low blue light (optional), integrated pen Camera Up to 1080p + IR hybrid, privacy shutter Speakers Dual 2W, Dolby Audio Premium Colors Thunder Black, Storm Grey Ports Thunderbolt 4, USB-C 3.2 (Gen 2), two USB-A 3.2 (Gen 1), HDMI, 3.5mm audio combo, Smart Card reader (optional), Nano-SIM (optional) Network Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201, Bluetooth 5.1 Dimensions 12 x 8.58 x 0.67 inches (305mm x 218mm x 17.06mm) Weight From 2.92 pounds (1.32kg) Audio Dual far-field mics, Dolby Voice Pros Optional 4G LTE connectivity

Integrated active pen for the touch display

Outstanding spill-resistant keyboard

Strong performance

Anti-reflective display finish Cons Too much flex in the plastic chassis base, touchpad suffers

No SD/microSD card reader

Memory is fully soldered

Can often find more premium ThinkPads at a better price $1270 at Amazon $1270 at Best Buy (Core i5) $1360 at Best Buy (Core i7)

Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga (Gen 4): Pricing and availability

Lenovo sent me a ThinkPad L13 Yoga (Gen 4) with Windows 11 Pro, a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1355U processor (CPU), 16GB of dual-channel LPDDR5-5200MHz RAM that is soldered, a 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe 2242 solid-state drive (SSD) that is accessible, integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, Wi-Fi 6, 1080p + IR hybrid camera, a 13.3-inch 1920x1200 (FHD+) display with 16:10 aspect ratio, and an anti-reflective display with integrated pen for inking.

This exact model is available at B&H for about $1,589. You can also find it at Best Buy for about $1,360, though the camera type is not specified.

The most affordable option I've so far seen is available at both Amazon and Best Buy. For $1,270 you can get a model with Core i5-1335U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. Again, the camera type isn't specified, so you might not be getting the 1080p with IR hybrid.

Lenovo isn't yet offering these laptops on its official website, though it's expected that they will be listed at some point. Lenovo generally offers a wide range of customization options, making it easier to get exactly what you need. For now, you'll have to stick with pre-configured options at third-party retailers.

Design, ports, and features

Too much flex in the chassis

The ThinkPad L13 Yoga for 2023 is now in its fourth generation, and it received only minor changes with a focus on getting the new Intel chips inside. Aside from the update from 12th Gen Intel to 13th Gen Intel CPUs and DDR4 RAM to LPDDR5 RAM, there are a few smaller changes that I'll list here.

Speakers are now classified as having "Dolby Audio Premium" instead of just "Dolby Audio"

Alternate display no longer has Privacy Guard; it is instead low power with TÜV low blue light certification and 100% sRGB color

No more Mirametrix Glance for the camera

The lid covering the display is made from aluminum for better protection and a more rigid feel, while the base is plastic to help reduce weight. The problem with the plastic base is a lack of rigidity. I can flex the keyboard surround a scary amount, with the palmrests even pulling up and away from the touchpad when under pressure. That's not exactly comforting in a convertible laptop that sees more frequent handling.

The hinges — designed to allow the display to rotate around 360 degrees for tent, stand, and tablet modes — have perfect tension. The lid should stay in place even on a bumpy roadtrip or flight, but you can easily move it around to convert. The laptop's dimensions haven't changed, and you're still getting a relatively compact 13.3-inch device with a starting weight of around 2.92 pounds (1.32kg).

The L13 Yoga (Gen 4)'s plastic base doesn't feel firm enough for a convertible design.

A slight wedge shape makes the laptop seem thinner than its listed 0.67 inches (17mm), and toward the front on the right side is a silo for the rechargeable active pen. I enjoy inking, especially with a convertible, but I often lose my pen. This is an elegant and discrete solution as long as you're OK with a thinner stylus design.

On the right side is an HDMI 2.1 port, USB-C 3.2 (Gen 2), USB-A 3.2 (Gen 1), and a Kensington Nano lock slot. The left side has the main Thunderbolt 4 port that's also used for charging, with another USB-A 3.2 (Gen 1) port and a 3.5mm audio combo jack for headsets. A Nano-SIM slot is also located here for those who check out with 4G LTE connectivity. Along the front is a slot for a Smart Card reader if your model is so configured. My only gripe here is that I wish there was an SD/microSD card reader for easier transfers from removable storage. You can always add a top Thunderbolt dock to expand connectivity.

Mirametrix Glance used to be tied in with the webcam for Lenovo's Privacy Guard feature, but it's been removed as a configurable option for this generation. Those who enjoy being notified when someone looks at their screen — to the point where you can blur the screen automatically when detection occurs — might feel left out. The good news is that Lenovo still offers a bunch of different camera options.

My review unit has a 1080p camera with hybrid IR sensor for Windows Hello. The camera is good enough that I wouldn't mind using it for daily video conferencing, and a privacy shutter gives me some extra peace of mind when I'm seated at the laptop. Lenovo's View app offers on-the-go video enhancements as well for a better picture. Two far-field microphones with Dolby Voice are also built into the bezel above the display, capable of picking up my voice clearly while filtering out unwanted noise and echoes. If you don't go in for the IR camera, there's still a fingerprint reader built into the power button located between the keyboard and display.

The laptop's two speakers are located on the bottom panel at the point where the wedge angling starts on either side. The 2W output per speaker is enough for your usual calls and video chats, with enough volume to be heard over any ambient office noise. The sound is overall a bit thin, and you'll notice some muffling when you're using the PC on your lap. A Dolby app is included, allowing you to choose from a number of preset audio profiles or even to make your own. The dynamic preset is my favorite, as it automatically makes adjustments to any audio played on the system.

Keyboard and touchpad

The right keys for long days of typing

The standard ThinkPad keyboard is one of the best around even considering all high-end laptops, and I'd consider it a top-three feature that makes ThinkPads so desirable. Cupped keycaps and fairly deep travel make typing a breeze, and the spill-resistance is ideal for a busy office or traveling.

A three-stage (off, bright, and brighter) backlight shines through the key's lettering to make everything easy to see, no matter the time of day. The navigation cluster — including the likes of Home, End, Insert, Delete, PgUp, and PgDn — are spread out between the arrow keys and top F row. Everything but End and Insert have dedicated keys for easy document navigation. Dedicated communication controls are also fixed along the top row, joined by the usual laptop shortcuts for volume, screen brightness, etc.

The ThinkPad keyboard's comfort and spill resistance are major selling points.

The touchpad's dimensions did not change for this generation. You're still getting a pointer that's much wider than it is tall, especially with the included TrackPoint physical mouse buttons that join the red pointing nub. It's an OK size for a 13-inch laptop, but there's definitely a bit of extra chassis depth that could have been utilized. Clicking is on the spongy side, and the surface is mylar instead of glass.

As mentioned, the base of the laptop isn't particularly rigid, and this can lead to some weird clicking if you're using the PC on an uneven surface (like your lap). It's not a dealbreaker, but you can see how the flimsier plastic base affects the components built into it.

Display

Full sRGB color, integrated active pen

There are two displays available for the ThinkPad L13 Yoga (Gen 4). The more affordable option is largely the same as what's found in the Gen 3 model, with a 13.3-inch size, 1920x1200 (FHD+) resolution, taller 16:10 aspect ratio, anti-reflective and anti-smudge coating, and 1000:1 aspect ratio. This is what I have in my review unit.

I tested the screen's color reproduction and brightness with a SpyderX Pro colorimeter, getting back 100% sRGB, 78% AdobeRGB, and 83% DCI-P3 coverage. These results translate to a screen full of color; it's more than enough for general productivity work, and you should have no problems doing some light photo editing. Brightness topped out at 293 nits, just shy of the advertised 300 nits. It dropped to just 5.5 nits, which is dim enough that you won't burn your eyes even when working after hours in a darkened room.

The integrated active pen is an addition that I'd like to see in more convertible laptops.

The convertible and touch functionality add a few new layers to the laptop, especially with the integrated active pen. The laptop is small enough that it can be used easily as a tablet, and the 16:10 aspect ratio is boxier for a better balance. And when you want to jot down some notes or make a sketch, the pen is always at hand, charged up and ready to go. I love this little addition from Lenovo.

The other display option has the same FHD+ resolution, but it offers about 100 extra nits brightness while having the low power designation. It's also TÜV low light certified. The trade-off here is that Lenovo used an anti-glare finish that isn't as desirable as anti-reflective for a convertible laptop with touchscreen.

Performance and battery

Enough power to handle a professional workflow

The Intel Core i7-1355U CPU brings along integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, paired with 16GB of LPDDR5-4800MHz RAM and a 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. The RAM is soldered no matter your configuration, and you'll have to choose 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB at checkout. This no doubt saves space inside the machine, but it makes future upgrades to memory impossible.

There is an accessible M.2 slot for the SSD. Lenovo uses a smaller 2242 SSD here, and you'll have to grab the same if you'd like to upgrade after purchase. Despite the PCIe 4.0 standard, the drive's performance is much closer to PCIe 3.0 with 3,612MB/s read and 2,508MB/s write speeds. On the other hand, CPU performance is respectable, with strong single- and multi-core numbers in our usual run of benchmarks. I used Windows 11's Best Performance profile for these tests.

Benchmark ThinkPad L13 Yoga (Gen 4), Core i7-1355U ThinkPad E14 (Gen 5), Core i7-1335U HP Dragonfly G4, Core i7-1365U ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 11), Core i7-1355U PCMark 10 5,804 6,022 5,480 5,768 Geekbench 5 (single/multi) 1,768 / 7,330 1,751 / 7,112 N/A 1,796 / 8,071 Geekbench 6 (single/multi) 2,458 / 8,310 2,475 / 7,967 2,530 / 9,108 2,370 / 8,687 Cinebench R23 (single/multi) 1,665 / 7,436 1,864 / 6,568 1,734 / 6,477 1,634 / 6,779 Cinebench 2024 (single/multi) 101 / 361 109 / 378 N/A N/A

I had no problems with everyday performance. The laptop was responsive and smooth for everything from heavy web browsing to photo editing. You shouldn't have any problems either, as long as you're not attempting any heavy gaming or specialized design work.

The system's single fan does a decent job of keeping the system running without thermal throttling. The fan is frequently audible, even when the laptop is charging while sitting closed, but it doesn't get much louder than about 40 to 45dBA as tested. The bottom panel heats up, but not to the point where you can't use it on your lap. This held true even during the lengthy stress test. Like the best Lenovo laptops, the ThinkPad L13 Yoga (Gen 4) runs without throttling.

Strong performance is appreciated, but the fan will be audible when the system is pushed.

I tested battery life using PCMark 10's Modern Office rundown. With the laptop set to Windows 11's Best Performance and screen brightness at about 40%, the laptop lasted for four hours and 31 minutes. Running the system again on Windows 11's Balanced profile, I got back seven hours and 14 minutes. Real-world battery life comes down to, on average, about six hours. Opting for the low power display would no doubt boost battery life, and you could always disable the touch display if you foresee a long stint away from an AC outlet.

Should you buy the ThinkPad L13 Yoga (Gen 4)?

You should buy the ThinkPad L13 Yoga (Gen 4) if ...

You want a more versatile business laptop with convertible build

You do a lot of inking and could benefit from an integrated active pen

You need a laptop with 4G LTE connectivity

You want to spend between $1,200 and $1,600 on a new laptop

You should not buy the ThinkPad L13 Yoga (Gen 4) if ...

High-end ThinkPads, especially those from the X1 series, are on sale for about the same price

You want a laptop with upgradeable RAM

You won't often use the laptop as a tablet, or you don't really foresee any need for inking

The ThinkPad L13 Yoga (Gen 4) comes with a minor performance refresh compared to the previous generation, and beyond that there's not much different. Those who already have an L13 Yoga (Gen 3) likely won't see a need to upgrade, but those coming from an older laptop or who are just getting into the business world should see it as a viable option.

My main complaints about this laptop involve the plastic base's flexibility — not something you want in a convertible laptop that's handled more than the average clamshell — and the soldered RAM. The lack of an all-metal design keeps the weight down, important for a convertible that's going to be used as a tablet, but I'd rather have the stability with a couple extra ounces of weight.

The ThinkPad L13 Yoga (Gen 4) is a versatile laptop made for professionals who often sketch diagrams or take notes with a pen.

These issues fall away in the face of the excellent touch display with anti-reflective finish and integrated active pen, best-in-class spill-resistant keyboard, optional 4G LTE connectivity, generous port selection, and plenty of security options. Performance is solid, though the single fan seems to just be on the edge of having enough capacity to keep the system cool.

Buying this laptop at full price isn't recommended. The impressive ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 8) I reviewed is now down to a lower starting price thanks to Black Friday pricing, and even beyond Black Friday you should be able to find competitive pricing on the much more impressive convertible laptop. Even the 13-inch ThinkPad X1 Nano (Gen 3) is often more affordable than the ThinkPad L13 Yoga (Gen 4), though you'd have to live without the 2-in-1 function.