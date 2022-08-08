Lenovo introduces two new AMD-powered ThinkPad workstations

Lenovo has announced that it’s launching two new mobile workstations powered by AMD Ryzen processors, the ThinkPad P15v Gen 3 and ThinkPad P14s Gen 3. The AMD-powered laptops join the similarly-names Intel versions of the same laptops, but are obviously aimed at those who prefer AMD Ryzen processors.

The larger of the two models, the Lenovo ThinkPad P15v, comes with AMD Ryzen Pro 6000 H-series processors, either a Ryzen 5 or Ryzen 7, along with up to an Nvidia RTX A2000 professional GPU for workloads that demand more graphics power. Users can also get up to 64GB of RAM and a 4TB SSD for storage, making this a very capable workstation all around.

The display comes in either Full HD or Ultra HD resolution, coming in a 16:9 aspect ratio. The Ultra HD configuration option also includes X-Rite color calibration, up to 600 nits of brightness, and DisplayHDR 400 support. It also covers 100% of Adobe RGB, making it ideal for creative professionals dealing with color-sensitive work.

Lenovo didn’t share a detailed spec sheet for the ThinkPad P14s Gen 3, which it calls its most mobile workstation. This model comes with AMD Ryzen Pro 6000 U-series processors, and Lenovo says this is essentially the same in terms of features as the ThinkPad P16s that launched earlier this year. That model doesn’t include the option for discrete graphics, but Ryzen 6000 series processors include integrated AMD Radeon 660M or 680M Graphics. These are likely the most powerful integrated GPUs you can get right now, so you can still expect solid performance.

The display is likely to be a 14-inch panel with a 16:10 aspect ratio, similar to the Intel-powered ThinkPad P14s. The base model should come in Full HD+ resolution, though upgrade options are likely to be available, including an Ultra HD+ model, if it matches the Intel variant. Just like the P15v, this would also include X-Rite color calibration and 100% coverage of DCI-P3.

Lenovo didn’t say when these new AMD-powered workstations will be available, nor how much they will cost. The Intel version of the ThinkPad P14s Gen 3 is currently starting at $1,362.42, while the ThinkPad P15v Gen 3 starts at $1,490.02. Prices for the AMD variants will likely be in the same ballpark.

Source: Lenovo