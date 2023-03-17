Lenovo's ThinkPad lineup contains some of the best business laptops across all different price and feature tiers. But it's the Lenovo ThinkPad T14, along with the slimmer T14s, that are often considered the more mainstream options, with Lenovo often calling them "workhorse" laptops. For 2023, Lenovo introduced the ThinkPad T14 and T14s Gen 4 — refreshed versions of some of its most popular laptops, now with faster specs and other improvements.

If you're familiar with last year's ThinkPad T14 and T14s Gen 3, the new models feel familiar, but the upgrades this year are welcome, including new OLED display options. While this pushes them more into premium territory, they're still great options for everyone,

Lenovo ThinkPad T14 and T14s Gen 4: Price and availability

Lenovo introduced the ThinkPad T14 and T14s Gen 4 during MWC 2023 in late February, but availability is planned for May. You'll most likely find it directly through Lenovo, but the laptop should be available from business reselling partners afterward. You might eventually be able to find it at traditional retailers like Best Buy, but that's not common with business laptops.

The official starting prices for the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 and T14s Gen 4 will be $1,239 and $1,479, respectively. Final cost will go up based on your configuration and if you can get it during one of Lenovo's many sales. Bulk purchasing often gets you lower prices, too.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14 and T14s Gen 4: Specs

Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 4 CPU Intel: 13th-generation Intel Core processors

13th-generation Intel Core processors AMD: AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors Intel: 13th-generation Intel Core processors

13th-generation Intel Core processors AMD: AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors Graphics Integrated Intel : Intel UHD Graphics (Core i3) or Intel Iris Xe graphics (Core i5 and i7) AMD : AMD Radeon Graphics

Discrete (optional, Intel only) Nvidia GeForce MX550

(optional, Intel only) Integrated Intel : Intel UHD Graphics (Core i3) or Intel Iris Xe graphics (Core i5 and i7) AMD : AMD Radeon Graphics

Storage Up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD Up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD RAM Up to 32GB LPDDR5x Up to 32GB LPDDR5x Display 14-inch panel, 16:10 aspect ratio Full HD+ (1920 x 1200) IPS, anti-glare, 300 nits Full HD+ (1920 x 1200) IPS, anti-glare, 300 nits, touch Full HD+ (1920 x 1200) IPS, low power, anti-glare, 400 nits, 100% sRGB Full HD+ (1920 x 1200) IPS, Privacy Guard, anti-glare, 500nits, 100% sRGB 2.2K (2240x1400) IPS, anti-glare, 300nits 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED, anti-glare, anti-reflection, anti-smudge, 400nits, 100% DCI-P3, DisplayHDR True Black 500, Dolby Vision, 90Hz refresh rate

14-inch panel, 16:10 aspect ratio Full HD+ (1920 x 1200) IPS, anti-glare, 300 nits Full HD+ (1920 x 1200) IPS, anti-glare, 300 nits, touch Full HD+ (1920 x 1200) IPS, low power, anti-glare, 400 nits, 100% sRGB Full HD+ (1920 x 1200) IPS, Privacy Guard, anti-glare, 500nits, 100% sRGB 2.2K (2240x1400) IPS, anti-glare, 300nits 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED, anti-glare, anti-reflection, anti-smudge, 400nits, 100% DCI-P3, DisplayHDR True Black 500, Dolby Vision, 90Hz refresh rate

Battery 39.3Whr battery (integrated graphics only)

52.5Whr battery 57Whr battery Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 4 (Intel) / USB4 (AMD)

2 x USB Type-A (USB 3.2 Gen 1)

1 x HDMI 2.0b

1 x RJ45 Ethernet

3.5mm combo headphone jack

SIM card slot 2 x Thunderbolt 4 (Intel) / USB4 (AMD)

2 x USB Type-A (USB 3.2 Gen 1)

1 x HDMI 2.0b

3.5mm combo headphone jack

SIM card slot Audio Dolby Audio speaker system with Dolby Audio

Dual microphones with Dolby Voice Dolby Audio speaker system with Dolby Audio

Dual microphones with Dolby Voice Webcam 720p HD webcam

1080p Full HD webcam + IR

5MP webcam + IR 1080p Full HD camera

5MP webcam + IR Windows Hello Fingerprint reader (in power button)

Optional: IR camera Fingerprint reader (in power button)

Optional: IR camera Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.1

Cellular (optional): 4G LTE Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.1

Cellular (optional): 4G LTE 5G sub-6GHz

(optional): Color Storm Grey

Thunder Black Storm Grey

Deep Black Size (WxDxH) 12.51 x 8.93 x 0.70 inches (317.7 x 226.9 x 17.9mm) 12.5 x 8.93 x 0.67 inches (317.5 x 226.9 x 16.97mm) Starting weight 2.92 pounds (1.32kg) 2.72 pounds (1.24kg) Price Starting at $1,239 Starting at $1,479

What's new in the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 and T14s Gen 4?

13th-generation Intel and AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors

The big upgrade you expect with any new laptop iteration is a spec bump, which is the case with the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 and T14s Gen 4. On the Intel side, both laptops now come with 13th-generation Intel Core processors. Specific SKUs aren't known yet, but we can guess they're coming from both the U and P series, just like last year's models. You can expect up to 14 cores and 20 threads to deliver fantastic performance in day-to-day use. The processors are just starting to roll out to processors, so we haven't gotten the chance to test them yet, but Intel promises up to 10% faster productivity performance than the previous models.

For the AMD variants, you can expect Ryzen 7000 processors. It's unclear which versions these will be, and Lenovo hasn't fully specified the series these models will come from, so it's hard to say what you can expect. The most logical follow-up to last year's models would be the Ryzen 7040 series, but we'll have to wait for Lenovo to share more details.

OLED display and improved webcam

There are also new display options, specifically a new OLED panel for the ThinkPad T14 (the option already existed for last year's T14s). This OLED display has a super-sharp 2.8K resolution that produces true blacks and more vivid colors compared to the traditional IPS panels in other configurations. It also has a 90Hz refresh rate, and overall, it's just a premium display.

There are also some upgrades above the display with the webcam. Last year's models already came packing 1080p cameras (a very welcome upgrade at the time), but Lenovo now allows you to go further with a 5MP camera option for even better quality during meetings and video calls. Of course, Windows Hello facial recognition is also an option.

Where can I buy the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 and T14s Gen 4?

At writing time, the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 and T14s Gen 4 are not yet available. The laptops are slated to launch in North America in May, and we'll be sure to have links below as soon as they launch. The easiest place to find them will be Lenovo's website, where you should also be able to configure the laptops to your liking.

In the meantime, consider checking out the best laptops available to buy right now. If you're not a fan of the ThinkPad design language, there are some fantastic choices from other brands.

FAQ

Q: Do the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 and T14s Gen 4 have a good webcam?

While we don't know the exact configurations just yet, the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 and T14s Gen 4 will likely offer various configuration options for the webcam. The laptops now offer the option for a 5MP webcam, which should offer excellent quality for video calls and meetings, especially compared to a 720p camera or even a standard 1080p camera with a 2.1MP sensor.

It's worth noting that camera quality depends on various factors, such as sensor size and aperture, which often aren't specified by laptop manufacturers. Only hands-on testing can definitively say if a camera is great.

Q: Do the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 and T14s Gen 4 have 5G?

Lenovo has yet to share all the configuration options available for the ThinkPad T14 and T14s Gen 4. However, cellular connectivity has been a staple of previous models. The Gen 3 versions of these laptops offered 4G LTE connectivity, but only the T14s had the option for 5G. As the newer 5G standard becomes more common, it makes sense for both the ThinkPad T14 and T14s Gen 4 to have 5G. This will be sub-6GHz 5G, as mmWave networks are rarely supported on devices without Qualcomm processors.

As to why you might want or need 5G, it's mostly about future-proofing. 5G networks are newer and will be supported for longer, while 4G LTE will start to be phased out sooner. Speeds are theoretically faster with 5G, but in the sub-6GHz spectrum, it won't make a huge difference, at least for now.

Cellular connectivity is important because it allows your computer to stay connected to the internet wherever you go without having to rely on Wi-Fi. It's also more secure than using public Wi-Fi, which is why it's popular with business users.

Q: Do the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 and T14s Gen 4 have good battery life?

Battery life heavily depends on the configuration you choose, both in terms of the battery size and other components. The 39.3Whr model of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 likely won't have great battery life, but there is a 52.5Whr model that should last a lot longer on a charge. The ThinkPad T14s also has a slightly larger 57Whr battery, which should last even longer.

Among other factors, the processors play a big role. Intel's P-series models tend to use more power and eat through the battery more quickly, while U-series chips (including AMD variants) will have much better battery life thanks to the lower power draw. The display will also affect battery life, particularly the 2.8K OLED model, which may use a lot more power thanks to the high resolution.

Q: Do the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 and T14s Gen 4 have Thunderbolt?

Thunderbolt is a useful feature on many higher-end laptops, allowing you to connect high-speed peripherals such as monitored and external GPUs to your laptop. It also lets you use Thunderbolt docks to connect multiple peripherals using a single cable, so it's easier to connect everything in one go.

Thunderbolt is Intel technology, and as such, only the Intel versions of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 and T14s Gen 4 officially support Thunderbolt 4, with 40Gbps of bandwidth. However, the AMD versions of these laptops do support USB 4, which is based on Thunderbolt technology. In fact, based on the previous models, you can still get 40Gbps of bandwidth with this USB 4 port, so the experience is pretty close to Thunderbolt 4. However, some advanced Thunderbolt 4 features may not work as expected, since a lot of them are optional for USB 4.

Q: Do the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 and T14s Gen 4 run Linux?

Out of the box, and based on Lenovo's preliminary spec sheet, the Lenovo ThinkPad t14 and T14s Gen 4 will only run Windows 11 at launch. However, versions with Linux tend to be introduced later.

That said, most Windows PCs should also be able to run Linux through various methods. For one thing, Windows 11 has the Windows Subsystem for Linux, which lets you use most Linux apps, including GUI ones, right inside Windows without needing a virtual machine. Of course, virtual machines are also available if you want the full Linux experience and don't need a lot of performance.

If you want native performance for Linux, or you'd rather avoid Microsoft's OS as much as possible, you can dual-boot Linux with Windows 11, but Lenovo may not provide support for Linux on these laptops.

Q: Do the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 and T14s Gen 4 have a good warranty?

Lenovo gives you plenty of options for warranty service on any of the laptops you buy from the company's website. As required by law, every laptop comes with a one-year limited warranty covering manufacturing defects, so you can have your laptop fixed for free if you have any issues. This default warranty requires you to send your laptop to Lenovo for repair.

If you want a better warranty, you can opt for Lenovo's Onsite Support plan, which means you can get repairs done near you for extra convenience. You can buy this warranty plan for anywhere from one year ($19) up to five years ($370).

You can also opt for Premier Onsite Support, which gets you priority access to parts and labor, next-day repairs, and advanced phone support from Lenovo engineers. This plan lasts between one year (costing $35) and five years ($460).

For any of these plans, you can also add accidental damage protection for the length of your warranty. This costs an extra $39 for one year or $179 for five years. There are other extras like being able to keep your hard drive during repair or a battery replacement.

Q: What configurations do the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 and T14s Gen 4 come in?

Lenovo has yet to reveal all the configurations that'll be available for the ThinkPad T14 and T14s Gen 4. You can check the table above to see the configuration options we already know of.

With business laptops, there are a ton of configuration options for almost every aspect, from the processor, RAM, and storage, to the display and webcam. Many times, these upgrades are independent of each other, so you can choose the specs you want for your specific needs. There are some restrictions, but you can check Lenovo's website for more information once it's revealed.

Q: Can I replace the RAM and storage?

Upgradeability and repairability are a big part of why you might want a business laptop, as you can save money in the long-term by replacing individual parts instead of buying a whole new laptop. Unfortunately, the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 and t14s Gen 4 both come with the RAM soldered onto the motherboard, so you won't be able to upgrade it after you've made your purchase.

You'll have to choose the right configuration to meet your needs now and in the foreseeable future. There are multiple options, but you should avoid 8GB of RAM unless you only plan to do basic web browsing and writing. Meanwhile, 16GB of RAM is a good all-around choice, and 32GB is much more than you're likely need in an office environment unless you do heavy multitasking.

As for storage, while Lenovo has yet to specify, it's safe to assume you'll be able to replace it, as previous iterations came with an M.2 SSD. You will need some tools to get inside the laptop, but you should be able to replace the SSD.

Q: Can I replace the battery?

While Lenovo has yet to share repair manuals for the latest models of the ThinkPad T14 and T14s, it's safe to assume you'll be able to replace the battery if you need to, just as you could with previous models.

The biggest challenge will be finding a suitable replacement since you can't just buy replacement batteries at a retailer. You'll need to get in touch with Lenovo to obtain one or find one from a trustworthy source. However, once you have the battery, the replacement process should be fairly easy, as the battery is the most easily accessible component.

Q: Are the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 and t14s Gen 4 MIL spec tested?

MIL spec testing helps ensure that devices are durable and can withstand adverse conditions such as drops. It's an important step to building trust in a product, especially with businesses that care about keeping their devices for as long as possible.

Lenovo hasn't yet explicitly stated whether the ThinkPas T14 and T14s Gen 4 have been tested for these military standards, but historically, ThinkPad devices always meet MIL-STD-810H durability standards. That includes the previous iterations of both of these laptops, and there's no reason to believe things are different with the latest models.

Q: What colors do the ThinkPad T14 and T14s Gen 4 come in?

Business laptops aren't known for being colorful, and Lenovo has historically stuck with plain, subdued colors that fit well into business environments.

The Lenovo ThinkPad T14 and T14s Gen 4 come in two color options each, and they're basically the same between the two models. There's the classic Thunder Black (or Deep Black), or a Storm Grey option if you want something lighter.

Both models also feature the iconic red accents of the ThinkPad brand, including the ThinkPad logo and the TrackPoiunt located in the middle of the keyboard.