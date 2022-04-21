Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 vs Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business: Which 14-inch laptop to buy?

Samsung’s new Galaxy Book 2 Business is one of the newest laptops to make an entry into the business laptop space. It debuted alongside other notebooks in the Galaxy Book 2 series, although this one’s slightly different from the others. The new Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business is shaping to be a solid business notebook. In this article, we’re going to take a look at the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 vs Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business comparison to find out which one’s a better 14-inch laptop to buy.

Navigate this article:

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Lenovo ThinkPad T14 vs Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business: Specification

Before we jump into the comparison, let’s first take a look at the specifications table to find out what each of these laptops brings to the table:

Specification Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 CPU Up to 12th-generation Intel Core i7 vPro P-series processors

Non vPro 12th Gen Intel Core i3, i5, and i7 models in select regions Up to 12th-generation Intel Core i7 vPro P- and U-series processors

Up to AMD Ryzen 6000 PRO processors (20W) Graphics Intel UHD Graphics

Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Nvidia GeForce MX570 Integrated Intel UHD graphics (Core i3) Intel Iris Xe graphics (Core i5 and Core i7) AMD Radeon Graphics 600M

Discrete (optional, exclusive to Intel models) NVIDIA GeForce MX550 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050

RAM 8GB, up to 64GB DDR4 (2 Slot) Up to 48GB DDR4 dual-channel One soldered chip One SODIMM slot

Up to 32GB LPDDR5 6400MHz (soldered) for AMD variant Storage 256GB, up to 1TB Up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD Display 14-inch, Full HD, Anti-Glare 14-inch 16:10 Full HD+ (1920 x 1200) IPS, anti-glare, 300 nits

14-inch 16:10 Full HD+ (1920 x 1200) IPS, anti-glare, 300 nits, touch

14-inch 16:10 Full HD+ (1920 x 1200) IPS, low power, anti-glare, 400 nits, 100% sRGB

14-inch 16:10 Full HD+ (1920 x 1200) IPS, Privacy Guard, anti-glare, 500nits, 100% sRGB

14-inch 16:10 2.2K (2240×1400) IPS, anti-glare, 300nits

14-inch 16:10 Ultra HD+ (3840 x 2400) IPS, anti-glare, anti-reflection, anti-smudge, 500nits, 100% DCI-P3, HDR 400, Dolby Vision, touch (AOFT) Battery 51.5Wh (typical) 65W USB-C charger

39.3Whr battery (integrated graphics only)

52.5Whr battery Ports 1 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x USB Type-C

2 x USB Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.0

RJ45

3.5mm headphone jack 2 x USB Type-C USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Thunderbolt 4 ports in Intel model)

2 x USB Type-A (USB 3.2 Gen 1)

1 x HDMI 2.0b

1 x RJ45 Ethernet

3.5mm combo headphone jack

SIM card slot Audio Stereo Speaker, Dolby ATMOS Dolby Audio speaker system with Dolby Voice Webcam FHD 1080p + IR 720p HD camera

1080p Full HD camera

1080p Full HD camera + IR camera Security IR Camera

Fingerprint Power Key Fingerprint reader (in the power button)

Optional: IR camera Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2 Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

4G LTE (Cat4/Cat16) Size (WxDxH) 326.4 x 213.8 x 19.92 mm (12.85 x 8.41 x 0.78 in) 317.7 x 226.9 x 17.9 mm (12.51 x 8.93 x 0.70 in) Weight Starts at 1.51kg (3.32 lbs) Starts at 1.21kg (2.65lbs) Price Starts at $1,850 Starting at $1,299.99

Lenovo ThinkPad T14 vs Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business: Performance

Both the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business and the ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 notebooks are powered by 12th gen Intel Core processors with vPro. You can configure each of these notebooks with up to a Core i7 processor for the best performance. While we know that Lenovo is using both P-series and U-series chips from Intel’s 12th gen lineup, it appears that Samsung has opted for the P-series Alder Lake chips. It’s also worth pointing out that you can buy the ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 laptop with AMD’s Ryzen 6000 series PRO processors too, but that’s not an option in Samsung’s notebook.

Intel’s 12th-generation processors have a hybrid architecture that combines performance (P) cores and efficient (E) cores to offer a much higher core count than the previous generation. The P-series processors have a 28W TDP, much higher than the 15W and 9W U series chips in the Alder Lake lineup. The P-series chips are bound to be powerful but they’ll also consume more power. AMD’s Ryzen 6000 series chips, on the other hand, still keep the traditional core architecture. But the new generation of Ryzen chips is said to deliver better performance than their last-gen counterpart, and they also have some under-the-hood improvements to keep performance on par with Intel.

As far as the graphics are concerned, you get integrated graphics chips on both laptops with an optional upgrade to discrete graphics. The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business can be configured with an Nvidia GeForce MX570 GPU while the Intel-powered models of the ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 laptop give you an option to choose between the GeForce MX550 or a GeForce RTX 2050. It’s worth pointing out that you’ll be missing out on the discrete graphics department with the AMD models of the ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 laptop since you don’t get that option.

But the advantage of opting for the AMD-powered ThinkPad T14 is that you get up to 32GB of LPDDR5 memory that’s clocked at 6400MHz. The Intel models only get DDR4 memory with an unspecified frequency, but you get more capacity of up to 48GB. The Galaxy Book 2 Business can be configured with up to 64GB of memory and the company appears to be using DDR4 memory for this notebook. As for the storage, you can add up to a 2TB SSD on the ThinkPad but the Galaxy Book 2 Business is capped at 1TB.

Display

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business notebook comes with a 14-inch Full HD LCD panel, which makes it different from the other notebooks in the Galaxy Book 2 series. This notebook is only available with a 14-inch panel, which is limited to just 1080p resolution. It’s also a simple 16:9 aspect ratio panel as opposed to a taller 16:10 aspect ratio display that we’re now seeing in a lot of business laptops. All models of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3, on the other hand, feature a 14-inch 16:10 display. These 16:10 panels offer more vertical screen real estate which lets you see more text or other UI elements without having to scroll as much.

Additionally, you also get both touch and non-touch options with the ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 with brighter displays too. Lenovo has got you covered if you prefer having higher resolutions too as you get the ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 notebook with a 2.2K (2240×1400) and an Ultra HD+ (3840 x 2400) panel too. The Ultra HD+ variant is the most premium option out of the bunch with support for 100% DCI-P3 coverage, HDR 400, Dolby Vision, etc. That being said, we do think such a high resolution is overkill for a 14-inch form factor.

Both laptops also have a webcam on top of the display with a maximum resolution of 1080p. While 1080p seems to be the only option in Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business, some configurations of the ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 also come with a 720p webcam. All models of the Galaxy Book 2 Business come with IR camera support for Windows Hello, but it’s an optional feature on the ThinkPad T14 Gen 3. That being said, you do get a fingerprint reader on both machines for authentication, so there’s still another convenient way to prove your identity.

Design and ports

If you are looking for a lighter, more portable machine for your day-to-day workloads, then we recommend picking up the ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 notebook. It’s lighter with a starting weight of 1.21kg as opposed to the 1.51kg of the Galaxy Book 2 Business. That’s not necessarily a huge difference, but you might notice the difference if you carry your laptop in a backpack often. The ThinkPad T14 is also slightly thinner but the overall form factor is more or less the same if you look at the dimensions.

As for the aesthetics, Lenovo gives you two color options — Storm Grey with aluminum top and Thunder Black — while Samsung’s Galaxy Book 2 Business seems to be available only in graphite. You get more color options with other Galaxy Book 2 notebooks in the series, but that doesn’t seem to be the case with this one.

Moving on to the ports, you get a decent selection with both notebooks. The Galaxy Book 2 Business features a Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB Type-C, two USB Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.0, an RJ45 port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 comes with two USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 ports (no Thunderbolt option in AMD models), two USB Type-A USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, a single HDMI 2.0 port, an RJ45 Ethernet port, a 3.5mm combo headphone jack, and a SIM card slot.

While the SIM card slot isn’t explicitly mentioned in the spec sheet for the Galaxy Book 2 Business, it’s available as an option in some regions like Europe for 4G LTE support. So the 4G connectivity is an optional feature on both notebooks in comparison here. However, the ThinkPad T14 is your only option if you are shopping for these notebooks in the US. You do get WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 connection on both laptops, though.

Which one should you buy?

Both the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business and the ThinkPad T14 have a lot going for them and we think this is a very close match-up. You get Intel’s new 12th gen processors on both laptops, but the Lenovo will also let you pick up an AMD version of the ThinkPad. Both laptops also have the option to choose between integrated and discrete graphics, so you’re not missing out on much in the graphics department with both machines.

The ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 is both thinner and lighter than the Galaxy Book 2 Business, although the overall form factor is more or less the same. One thing we like about the ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 is that it comes with both touch and non-touch display options, something that’s missing on the Galaxy Book 2 Business. The ThinkPad T14 can also be purchased with up to an Ultra HD+ display. The port selection is also pretty much the same, but the ThinkPad pulls slightly ahead with the inclusion of 4G LTE support.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 The Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 notebook comes with Intel's new 12th gen vPro or AMD's Ryzen 6000 PRO series processors. See at Lenovo

You can’t possibly go wrong with the base variant of either laptop overall, but the ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 seems to have more customization options. The ThinkPad T14 starts at $1,299 and whereas the Galaxy Book 2 Business starts at $1,850 in the US. We’ll add a link to buy the Galaxy Book 2 Business once it goes on sale, so stay tuned. In the meantime, you can check out our round-up of the best ThinkPad notebooks and the best Samsung laptops, if you’re looking to explore more options.