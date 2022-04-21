Does the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 have a good webcam?

The Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 notebook is one of the newest mainstream business laptops to hit the market in 2022. This particular notebook comes with a bunch of improvements over the previous-gen models, and it’s shaping up to be one of the best ThinkPad notebooks in generals. The new ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 comes with a choice of Intel or AMD processors, a 16:10 aspect ratio panel, and more. But what about the webcam? Does the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 have a good enough webcam for online meetings and video calls? The short answer is yes.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14 webcam

The Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 notebook can be configured with up to a 1080p Full HD camera, complete with support for IR. This makes it better than a lot of other notebooks out there that come with, say, a 720p HD camera at max. This is one of the improvements the new ThinkPad T14 offers over the last-gen models that only had 720p cameras.

It’s worth pointing out that 720p is still the base configuration this year. However, you can upgrade to Full HD (1080p) if you want to look sharper and clearer in your video calls and meetings. We definitely recommend upgrading to the 1080p camera if you’re somebody who tends to attend a lot of meetings and video calls. We can’t comment on the quality of the webcam since we haven’t had a chance to use the laptop, but the video should technically look better and sharper due to the higher resolution.

Notably, the 1080p webcam also has the perk of including an IR camera for Windows Hello support. This isn’t an option if you opt for the 720p webcam unlike last year, so keep that in mind. If you want Windows Hello, you have to get the 1080p camera. You do get a fingerprint scanner that’s embedded in the power button, but we think using the IR camera for Windows Hello is more convenient to sign in to your laptop.

A good-quality built-in webcam is only one of the many reasons why the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 notebook could be one of the best laptops out there. This laptop, as we mentioned, comes with both Intel and AMD processor options, a tall 16:10 panel, a good selection of ports, and more. The Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 starts at $1299 and it’s available to purchase right now, so be sure to check it out.