Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3: Release date, price, and everything you need to know

Lenovo’s ThinkPad T14 is the more mainstream of the company’s business laptops, and it’s one of the best ThinkPads in general. As we pointed out in our review of the ThinkPad T14 Gen 2, Lenovo calls it the workhorse of the ThinkPad family, a laptop that nails all the basics without being overly expensive or ground-breaking, meant to cater to all kinds of business users. Now, the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 is coming soon, and it comes with some big improvements for performance and productivity.

The new model comes with your choice of Intel or AMD processors, a taller screen, and more to make it a great choice for business users. Of course, you also get the usual array of connectivity, too.

Specs

Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 specs Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (Intel) Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (AMD) CPU Up to 12th-generation Intel Core i7 vPro P- and U-series processors Up AMD Ryzen 6000 PRO processors (20W) Graphics Integrated Intel UHD graphics (Core i3) Intel Iris Xe graphics (Core i5 and Core i7)

Discrete (optional) NVIDIA GeForce MX550 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050

(optional) AMD Radeon Graphics 600M Storage Up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD Up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD RAM Up to 48GB DDR4 dual-channel One soldered chip One SODIMM slot

Up to 32GB LPDDR5 6400MHz (soldered) Display 14-inch 16:10 Full HD+ (1920 x 1200) IPS, anti-glare, 300 nits

14-inch 16:10 Full HD+ (1920 x 1200) IPS, anti-glare, 300 nits, touch

14-inch 16:10 Full HD+ (1920 x 1200) IPS, low power, anti-glare, 400 nits, 100% sRGB

14-inch 16:10 Full HD+ (1920 x 1200) IPS, Privacy Guard, anti-glare, 500nits, 100% sRGB

14-inch 16:10 2.2K (2240×1400) IPS, anti-glare, 300nits

14-inch 16:10 Ultra HD+ (3840 x 2400) IPS, anti-glare, anti-reflection, anti-smudge, 500nits, 100% DCI-P3, HDR 400, Dolby Vision, touch (AOFT) 14-inch 16:10 Full HD+ (1920 x 1200) IPS, anti-glare, 300 nits

14-inch 16:10 Full HD+ (1920 x 1200) IPS, anti-glare, 300 nits, touch

14-inch 16:10 Full HD+ (1920 x 1200) IPS, low power, anti-glare, 400 nits, 100% sRGB

14-inch 16:10 Full HD+ (1920 x 1200) IPS, Privacy Guard, anti-glare, 500nits, 100% sRGB

14-inch 16:10 2.2K (2240×1400) IPS, anti-glare, 300nits

14-inch 16:10 Ultra HD+ (3840 x 2400) IPS, anti-glare, anti-reflection, anti-smudge, 500nits, 100% DCI-P3, HDR 400, Dolby Vision, touch (AOFT) Battery 39.3Whr battery (integrated graphics only)

52.5Whr battery 39.3Whr battery

52.5Whr battery Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 4 / USB Type-C

2 x USB Type-A (USB 3.2 Gen 1)

1 x HDMI 2.0b

1 x RJ45 Ethernet

3.5mm combo headphone jack

SIM card slot 2 x USB Type-C (USB 3.2 Gen 2)

2 x USB Type-A (USB 3.2 Gen 1)

1 x HDMI 2.0b

1 x RJ45 Ethernet

3.5mm combo headphone jack

SIM card slot Audio Dolby Audio speaker system with Dolby Voice

Dual microphones Dolby Audio speaker system with Dolby Voice

Dual microphones Webcam 720p HD camera

1080p Full HD camera

1080p Full HD camera + IR camera 720p HD camera

1080p Full HD camera

1080p Full HD camera + IR camera Windows Hello Fingerprint reader (in power button)

Optional: IR camera Fingerprint reader (in power button)

Optional: IR camera Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

4G LTE (Cat4/Cat16/Cat20) Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

4G LTE (Cat4/Cat16) Color Storm Grey

Thunder Black (optional antimicrobial surface treatment) Storm Grey

Thunder Black Size (WxDxH) 317.7 x 226.9 x 17.9 mm (12.51 x 8.93 x 0.70 in) 317.7 x 226.9 x 17.9 mm (12.51 x 8.93 x 0.70 in) Starting weight Less than 3lbs Less than 3lbs Price Starting at $1,399.99 Starting at $1,299.99

Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 release date

Lenovo announced the new ThinkPad T14 refresh at MWC 2022 in late February, but you’ll have to wait a few weeks to get it. The Intel variant is coming first, and it’s planned to launch in April. If you want the version with AMD processors, you’ll have to wait a little longer – it’s launching sometime in June.

Keep in mind, though, that these things aren’t set in stone. With the ongoing supply constraints, things can get pushed back if Lenovo can’t get enough parts. It’s also worth noting that some configurations may launch earlier than others. For example, you may have to wait a little longer if you want discrete graphics in the Intel model. These are just examples, but it’s possible your desired configuration won’t be available right away.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 price

While the launch is still a few weeks (or months) away, Lenovo already revealed the starting price for the Lenovo T14 Gen 3. The Intel variant will be slightly more expensive, starting at $1,399.99, while the AMD model will start at $1,299.99 when it launches in June. Of course, that’s just the base configuration, which will have lower-end processors, RAM, and other specs. Higher-end configurations will hike the price significantly depending on what you want.

It’s worth keeping an eye out for discounts after launch, though. Lenovo almost always runs some kind of sale on its website, so you might be able to find the ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 at a more reasonable price post launch.

What’s new in the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3

The latest generation of the ThinkPad T14 obviously brings some notable improvements over the previous models. The most obvious one is the upgrade to new processors from AMD and Intel, but there are also new displays and other upgrades. Let’s break down the changes.

A spec bump

The Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 comes with 12th-generation Intel Core or AMD Ryzen 6000 series processors, depending on the model you choose. Both of these are upgrades over their predecessors, though Intel has made some more radical changes. Intel’s 12th-generation processors have a hybrid architecture that mixes performance (P) cores and efficient (E) cores, resulting in a much higher core count than the previous generation. Intel has also introduced P-series processors, which have a 28W TDP, much higher than the 15W of the U series we’ve seen in the past. This should result in even better performance overall.

If you’re buying the Intel model, you’ll also have some upgraded discrete graphics, if you want to. You now have the option for the NVIDIA GeForce MX550 (an upgrade from last year’s MX450) or a GeForce RTX 2050, which is a brand new addition to the ThinkPad T14.

AMD’s Ryzen 6000 series still keeps a more traditional architecture with all the cores being “performance” cores, but there are some under-the-hood improvements to keep performance on par with Intel. Where you’re missing out is the discrete graphics department, since you still don’t get that option. And while you don’t get discrete graphics, AMD has said that the integrated GPU in its Ryzen 6000 processors is significantly faster than the NVIDIA GeForce MX450, so you’re not really missing out.

The AMD model of the Thinkpad T14 Gen 3 has another benefit: Lenovo has upgraded the RAM to LPDDR5, and it’s clocked at a whopping 6400MHz. That’s a huge improvement over last year’s LPDDR4 at 3200MHz. The RAM in the Intel model hasn’t changed, so the AMD variant may end up with a big advantage in terms of latency.

16:10 display with a new configuration

Another big change with the ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 is in the display. Lenovo has finally upgraded this panel to a taller 16:10 aspect ratio, which is often preferred, especially for productivity. A taller screen means more surface area and vertical space, which lets you see more text or other UI elements with less scrolling. It’s become increasingly common in premium laptops, so it’s great to see it coming to Lenovo’s more mainstream lineup.

The configurations options for the display are almost all the same, just taller. There are various Full HD+ (1920 x 1200) configuration, some including touch support or a Privacy Guard, as well as a high-end Ultra HD+ (3840 x 2400) panel with HDR support. This year, though, there’s one new option if you want just slightly higher resolution. A 2.2K panel with 300 nits of brightness can give you a bit of extra sharpness if you find that Full HD isn’t quite enough but Ultra HD is too expensive.

Optional Full HD webcam

It’s taken two years of remote work, but Lenovo is finally giving customers the option to get a Full HD webcam on the ThinkPad T14 Gen 3. Previous models only had 720p cameras, and that’s still the base configuration this year, but you can upgrade to Full HD (1080p) if you want to look sharper and clearer in your video calls and meetings.

The 1080p webcam also has the perk of including an IR camera for Windows Hello support. It was available last year with the 720p webcam, but now, if you want Windows Hello, you have to get the 1080p camera. This is the most convenient way to sign in to your laptop, so we certainly recommend that upgrade.

Where to buy the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3

As we’ve mentioned above, the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 isn’t available to buy just yet, but once it launches, it should be available on Lenovo’s website as well as other retailers. As the more mainstream of Lenovo’s offerings, it’s a bit more likely at various retailers compared to the more premium or specialized devices.

Still, Lenovo’s website will offer the most configuration options if you want to fine-tune the specs to your needs. With business laptops like this, which have a ton of configuration options, only some popular SKUs tend to be sent out to retailers. Naturally, we’ll have to wait until launch to know more.

In the meantime, if you want to buy a new laptop right now, why not check out the best Lenovo laptops? In addition to business laptops, the company makes some great laptops for other segments of the market. Otherwise, you can check out the best laptops to see even more options.