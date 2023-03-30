Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 The Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 looks to be a solid workhorse laptop. It brings newer 13th-generation Intel CPUs, or AMD Ryzen 7000 series CPUs, as well as the option for an OLED display. Even the webcam has been improved thanks to the option for up to a 5MP camera. Pros Newer AMD and Intel CPUs Option for 5MP webcam Still durable and portable Cons New webcam and OLED screen are extras Not yet available for purchase

Every year, Lenovo refreshes its best ThinkPads, and for 2023, we're getting the ThinkPad T14 Gen 4. It's an upgrade from last year's ThinkPad T14 Gen 3, and there are some subtle differences between these two great business laptops. For example, you'll see faster CPUs and better webcams on the newer Gen 4 model, but that's only the start. If you're planning to upgrade from the older model or just are curious as to why the Gen 4 model is better, we've got your back.

Lenovo also offers a ThinkPad T14S model, which isn't part of this comparison but is nearly identical to the standard T14.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 vs Gen 3: Price and availability

You can't buy the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 just yet, although Lenovo just announced that the laptop will be available in May. Lenovo also said that pricing will start at $1,239, which most likely refers to the introductory model.

You can buy the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 today through Lenovo.com. It's currently on sale for $1,013, and the company also runs deals on its site, so you'll likely see a similar price. That gets you a model with the 12th-generation Intel Core i5-1235U CPU, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD. The display is the standard 1920 x 1200, 14-inch display with a 1080p webcam.



Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 Brand Lenovo Lenovo Color Storm Grey, Thunder Black Storm Grey Thunder Black (optional antimicrobial surface treatment) Storage Up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD Up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD CPU 13th-generation Intel Core processors or AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processors Up to 12th-generation Intel Core i7 vPro P- and U-series processors, or AMD Ryzen 6000 Pro CPUs Memory Up to 32GB LPDDR5x Up to 48GB DDR4 dual-channel On Intel, and 32GB LPDDR5 on AMD Operating System Windows 11 Windows 10, Windows 11, Ubuntu Battery 39.3Whr or 52.5Whr battery 39.3Whr battery (integrated graphics only) 52.5Whr battery Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 4 (Intel) / USB4 (AMD) 2 x USB Type-A (USB 3.2 Gen 1) 1 x HDMI 2.0b 1 x RJ45 Ethernet 3.5mm combo headphone jack SIM card slot 2 x Thunderbolt 4 / USB Type-C 2 x USB Type-A (USB 3.2 Gen 1) 1 x HDMI 2.0b 1 x RJ45 Ethernet 3.5mm combo headphone jack SIM card slot Camera 720p HD webcam, 1080p Full HD webcam + IR, 5MP webcam + IR 720p HD camera 1080p Full HD camera 1080p Full HD camera + IR camera Display (Size, Resolution) 14-inch 16:10 aspect ratio, up to 2.8K OLED, 400 nits, 100% DCI-P3, 90Hz refresh rate 14-inch 16:10 aspect ratio: FHD + 1920 x 1200 IPS 300, 400, 500 nits touch, antiglare, privacy guard,/ 2.2K IPS 300 nits/ UHD+ 3840 x 2400 IPS 500 nits Weight 2.92 pounds Less than 3 pounds GPU Intel Iris Xe graphics, Nvidia GeForce MX550 (optional, Intel only)/AMD Radeon graphics Intel only: Iris XE graphics, NVIDIA GeForce MX550 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050/ AMD only: AMD Radeon Graphics 600M Dimension 12.51 x 8.93 x 0.70 inches 12.51 x 8.93 x 0.70 in Network Wi-Fi 6E Bluetooth 5.1 Cellular (optional): 4G LTE Wi-Fi 6E Bluetooth 5.2 4G LTE (Cat4/Cat16/Cat20) Speakers Dolby Audio speaker system with Dolby Audio Dolby Audio speaker system with Dolby Voice Dual microphones

Display: A new OLED option on the Gen 4 model with a better webcam

The base displays across the ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 and ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 are the same. Both are still 14 inches with a 16:10 aspect ratio and slim bezels. The base resolutions are also similar, coming in at FHD+ 1920 x 1200 resolution, with options for an upgrade to 2.2K (2240 x 1400) resolution, touch, anti-glare, and privacy guard with 500 nits of brightness.

The differences come down to three things. The Gen 3 model has an option for a UHD+ (3840 x 2400 resolution screen), while the Gen 4 model has the option for a new OLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The Gen 4 model has a better webcam, an option for an OLED display, but you can get a Gen 3 model with a more pixel-dense panel.

Regardless of which model you choose, you'll still have a great multitasking experience, with the aspect ratio allowing you to more easily stack windows side by side. If you want more pixels to play with, though, the Gen 3 model comes with a UHD+ display, which you won't find on that new Gen 4 model.

Meanwhile, the Gen 4 model has a new 2.28K (2280 x 1800 resolution) OLED display, which packs in a faster 90Hz refresh rate, and better color reproduction and color accuracy. Those into photography might prefer the new OLED model, but standard business users who are just web browsing don't need the upgrade, since color accuracy isn't as important.

And let's mention the webcam atop these displays, too. The ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 has the option for a 5MP webcam, which is higher quality, and will make you look better on video calls due to the jump in pixels on the sensor. It's a paid upgrade, though. The Gen 3, meanwhile, has the lower-tier 720p HD webcam, with the option to upgrade to a 1080p webcam. All webcams are Windows Hello compatible, so you can sign in to your PC using your face.

Performance: Newer vs older CPUs

Performance is quite important when you buy a laptop, but you shouldn't see that much of a difference between the Gen 3 and Gen 4 models unless you're into more demanding tasks like video editing or coding. If you must have the latest and greatest CPU inside your laptop, then the Gen 4 model will be the one to buy since it has options for 13th-generation Intel CPUs and AMD Ryzen 7000 series CPUs. But generally, the Gen 3 model should work just as well for productivity tasks since the 12th-generation Intel CPUs and AMD Ryzen 6000 Pro series processors are still fast.

However, Lenovo has seemingly removed the option for RTX graphics this year on the Gen 4 model with the Intel chip — you'll only get the MX550 graphics card. The Gen 3 Intel model still has that option, but it's a dated graphics card at this point. But if you want a more powerful laptop, consider adding the MX550 graphics card as an upgrade.

You shouldn't expect too much of a performance boost between generations.

We haven't benchmarked a laptop with Intel's 13th-generation CPUs yet, so we can't tell you how much more performance you'll get with the new processors. Intel has mentioned that you'll get a 10% productivity boost between CPU generations, which isn't too significant.

However, the main differences have to do with CPU clock speed, which has been slightly bumped up on the new 13th-generation parts. It won't make too much of a gain for standard productivity, but it's still notable to mention. Again, we're looking forward to benchmarking an Intel 13th-generation U-series and P-series processor for more in-depth comparison, and we'll update this guide when we do.

Meanwhile, there are the new AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors on the ThinkPad T14 Gen 4. This is up against the AMD Ryzen 6000 PRO processors (20W) on the Gen 3 model. It's a little tough to talk about performance here as well since we don't know what specific AMD CPU Lenovo is using. Some new Ryzen 7000 CPUs still use Zen 2 and Zen 3 architecture. If these CPUs sport the new Radeom 700M integrated graphics and use Zen 4, then you can expect a boost in battery life as well as performance on battery, which was a problem with the older Ryzen 6000 series CPUs. We'll have to wait for more official spec sheets and confirmations, though.

Design: Both laptops look the same

As is typical with generational improvements, there are not many design differences between the ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 and Gen 3. Both laptops essentially look and feel the same. Both are military tested and are quite durable and both are also clamshell laptops. There's no real design difference to consider if you want to buy one or the other.

You'll still get a portable laptop regardless of which one you choose. Both of these devices are under 13 inches in size and 3 pounds. They share the exact same dimensions, but weights might differ slightly. The Gen 4 is listed at 2.92 pounds while Lenovo just says the Gen 3 is under 3 pounds. Either way, we doubt you'll feel the difference.

Connectivity: Pretty much even

There's no significant connectivity difference between the ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 and the ThinkPad T14 Gen 3. Both devices are identical in connectivity, which is not surprising considering that this is just a generational refresh. On both devices you get two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB Type-A (USB 3.2 Gen 1) ports, one HDMI 2.0b port, an RJ45 Ethernet jack, and a 3.5mm combo headphone jack plus the optional SIM card slot. That's more than enough to avoid using a dongle or dock.

ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 is right for you

The ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 has yet to go on sale, but it's worth the purchase if you want the latest and greatest. It might be more expensive than the Gen 3 model, but you'll get a newer Intel CPU inside, as well as the option to upgrade to a better OLED display and 5MP webcam. This can help in making your laptop more future-proof.

The ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 is still a great laptop, too. This device looks identical to the newer model. It's also cheaper, but you won't get upgrades and will have to stick to a 1080p or 720p webcam and a standard IPS display. It's a great option for those who don't need the latest and greatest from Lenovo.