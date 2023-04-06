Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 The Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 is looking to be a great workhorse laptop. It brings newer 13th-generation Intel CPUs, or AMD Ryzen 7000 series CPUs, as well as the option for an OLED display. Even the webcam has been improved thanks to the option for up to a 5MP camera. Pros 5MP webcam Options for Intel and AMD CPUs OLED display Cons Only has a 14-inch option

ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 The ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 is the latest 16-inch model of the ThinkPad T16. It has the option for a 4K OLED display, and also comes with options for 13th-generation intel Core VPro processors, or AMD Ryyzen 7000 series CPUs. Pros Option for 16-inch 4K OLED display Latest Intel and AMD CPUs Has numpad Cons A heavier and bigger laptop



Lenovo continues to add excellent business laptop options to its already great ThinkPad lineup in 2023. There's the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 and its larger sibling, the ThinkPad T16 Gen 2. The screen size is mainly what separates these great business laptops — one is 14 inches and the other is 16 — but there are other differences that can make or break your decision, including battery, price, and more.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 vs T16 Gen 2: Pricing, and availability

Neither the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 nor ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 are available for purchase just yet. Both were announced in late February, and you'll have to wait until May to purchase them. As usual, the laptops will be sold on Lenovo first before coming to other retailers.

Lenovo said that the pricing on the ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 is set to start at around $1,239, while the bigger ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 will start at $1,269. We're unsure of what specifications that'll cover, but we do have the full specs of both laptops below.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 The Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 is looking to be a great workhorse laptop. It brings newer 13th-generation Intel CPUs, or AMD Ryzen 7000 series CPUs, as well as the option for an OLED display. Even the webcam has been improved thanks to the option for up to a 5MP camera. Brand Lenovo Color Storm Grey, Deep Black Storage Up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD CPU 13th-generation Intel Core processors or AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processors Memory Up to 32GB LPDDR5x Operating System Windows 11 Battery 39.3Whr or 52.5Whr battery Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 4 (Intel) / USB4 (AMD) 2 x USB Type-A (USB 3.2 Gen 1) 1 x HDMI 2.0b 1 x RJ45 Ethernet 3.5mm combo headphone jack SIM card slot Camera 720p HD webcam, 1080p Full HD webcam + IR, 5MP webcam + IR Display (Size, Resolution) 14-inch 16:10 aspect ratio, up to 2.8K OLED, 400 nits, 100% DCI-P3, 90Hz refresh rate Weight 2.92 pounds GPU Intel Iris Xe graphics, Nvidia GeForce MX550 (optional, Intel only)/AMD Radeon graphics Dimension 12.51 x 8.93 x 0.70 inches Network Wi-Fi 6E Bluetooth 5.1 Cellular (optional): 4G LTE Speakers Dolby Audio speaker system with Dolby Audio

ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 The ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 is the latest 16-inch model of the ThinkPad T16. It has the option for a 4K OLED display, and also comes with options for 13th-generation intel Core VPro processors, or AMD Ryyzen 7000 series CPUs. Brand Lenovo Color Storm Gray, Thunder Black Storage Up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD CPU 13th-generation Intel Core VPro processors or AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors Memory Up to 32GB LPDDR5x RAM Operating System Windows 11 Battery 52.5Whr or 86Whr Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 4 (USB4 on AMD) 2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A HDMI 2.0b RJ45 Audio Jack Camera 5 megapixel + IR 1080p FHD RB IR, HD 720 RGB Display (Size, Resolution) 16-inch 16:10 aspect ratio: 4K OLED, WUXGA, WUXGA IPS, WUXGA IPS Weight 3.74 pounds GPU Intel Iris Xe graphics (Intel models) Optional NVIDIA MX550 4GB GDDR6 AMD Radeon Graphics (AMD models) Dimension 14.24 x 10.05 x 0.78 inches Network WI-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1/ Optional 4G LTE Speakers 2 x user facing speakers with Dolby Audio

Design: A slimmer vs a bigger laptop

The ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 and ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 are both traditional, similar-looking clamshell laptops. Both are made of magnesium and pass Lenovo's military-grade durability testing. They also come in the same Thunder Black and Storm Gray color options. They start to differ when it comes to size. Do you want a bigger laptop with a numpad and full-sized keyboard or a lighter, more portable laptop?

The ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 comes in at 12.51 x 8.93 x 0.70 inches and weighs about 2.92 pounds, which makes it great for use on the go. On the other hand, the ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 is a thicker device. Dimensions have it at 14.24 x 10.05 x 0.78 inches and 3.74 pounds. While you can still take the T16 Gen 2 with you, it's not what we would call portable.

Just because the ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 has a bigger chassis, it doesn't mean it has more ports. In fact, the overall ports are the same. You'll get two Thunderbolt 4 ports (or USB-4 on the AMD models), two USB Type-A ports, HDMI 2.0, an Ethernet jack, and an audio jack. For a business laptop, this is a great port selection, so you can avoid using a dongle for connections to a display.

Display: The ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 has a bigger display

Even though both these laptops have tall 16:10 aspect ratio displays, ideal for stacking windows side by side and multitasking, there's one thing that'll set them apart: the overall screen size. Just as the name suggests, the ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 has a 14-inch display, while the ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 has a bigger 16-inch display. Accordingly, some screen resolution options are also different.

Both devices have a 1920 x 1200 resolution screen option, but the ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 model maxes out with a 2.8K resolution OLED panel while the ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 goes up to a 4K OLED panel. Both are paid upgrades, but the bump in resolution gives you more pixels on the screen, and more room to open more than one window at once. If you want to live free of a monitor, the ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 will be better for you.

Performance: Exactly the same CPU and GPU options

Since both laptops share the same specifications, their performance will be mostly similar. You'll get either 13th-generation Intel Core vPro processors or AMD Ryzen 7000 series mobile processors across both models. There's also the option for Nvidia MX550 graphics on the Intel models if you need a graphics card for added performance for things like content creation.

Compared to last year's 12th-generation Intel CPUs, these new 13th-generation CPUs don't bring too many changes asides from some slight clock speed bumps. Intel is claiming that you'll get a 10% productivity boost, which likely stems from their hybrid architecture, sharing performance and efficiency cores for increased performance in long-term tasks. We're looking forward to benchmarking these chips a bit more to see how they stack up.

Since both laptops share the same specifications, their performance will be mostly similar.

The AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors are a bit more of a mystery. We're not sure which parts Lenovo is using on these laptops, so it's hard to talk about the performance. Some Ryzen 7000 series CPUs still use the Zen 2 and Zen 3 architecture, and only the higher-end chips use Zen 4, which comes with added battery and performance benefits. Again, it's something we'll have to wait and see more about, and considering the $1,000 price, we wouldn't be surprised if this laptop is using Zen 4 chips.

As for battery performance, we'll have to wait to run tests, but the ThinkPad P16 Gen 2 has a larger battery. There's the option for an 86Wh battery or a 52.5Wh battery, which will have more juice than the ThinkPad T14 Gen 4's 39.2Wh or 52.5Wh battery. Of course, if you buy the OLED model, you'll get weaker battery life, although you can be conservative with how you use your laptop by not keeping it at high screen brightness too long.

Why the ThinkPad P16 Gen 2 is right for you

If you don't mind a bigger and heavier laptop, the ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 is a better device than the ThinkPad T14 Gen 4. It has a bigger screen and the option for a 4K resolution panel, offering more space for you to multitask when not at a desk.

ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 Great 16-inch screen The ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 is the latest 16-inch model of the ThinkPad T16. It has the option for a 4K OLED display, and also comes with options for 13th-generation intel Core VPro processors, or AMD Ryyzen 7000 series CPUs.

That's the only benefit of the ThinkPad T16 Gen 2, though. If you want a more portable laptop that doesn't have the biggest screen, the ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 is just as good. It shares the same CPU and GPUs with the T16 Gen 2, as well as connectivity, making it ideal if you're a person that likes thinner and lighter devices.