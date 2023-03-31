Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 The Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 looks to be a solid workhorse laptop. It brings newer 13th-generation Intel CPUs, or AMD Ryzen 7000 series CPUs, as well as the option for an OLED display. Even the webcam has been improved thanks to the option for up to a 5MP camera. Pros Optional Nvidia discrete graphics RJ45 Ethernet port Cons Slightly thicker and heavier

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 4 The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 4 is a more streamlined version of the ThinkPad T14, with a thinner design and some tweaked configuration options. Pros Thinner and lighter 5G configuration option Cons No RJ45 port or Nvidia graphics option



Lenovo refreshes its best ThinkPads on a yearly basis, delivering consistent improvements to one of the most popular lineups of business laptops. Things are no different for 2023, and Lenovo introduced both the ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 and T14s Gen 4 during this year's MWC, both packing very similar improvements and specs overall. While there are a lot of similarities, there is also a fair share of differences between the two, so there are some things you'll want to think about before making your purchase.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 vs T14s Gen 4: Pricing and availability

Lenovo announced a refresh of both the ThinkPad T14 and T14s at the end of February during MWC 2023, but availability is currently planned for May for both models. The Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 has an advantage right off the bat in that it will officially start at $1,239, which is a significant step down from the ThinkPad T14s Gen 4's $1,479 starting price.

Both laptops are also available in either Intel or AMD-powered variants, and it's not uncommon for these versions to launch at different times. Prices will also vary greatly depending on the configuration you choose and ongoing sales, especially considering Lenovo is almost always running some kind of promotion on its website. Since these are business laptops, you'll likely find them consistently in stock at Lenovo's website.



Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 4 Color Storm Grey, Deep Black Deep Black, Storm Grey Storage Up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD Up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD CPU 13th-generation Intel Core processors or AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processors 13th-gen Intel Core/AMD Ryzen 7000 series Memory Up to 32GB LPDDR5x Up to 32GB LPDDR5x RAM Battery 39.3Whr or 52.5Whr battery 57Whr Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 4 (Intel) / USB4 (AMD) 2 x USB Type-A (USB 3.2 Gen 1) 1 x HDMI 2.0b 1 x RJ45 Ethernet 3.5mm combo headphone jack SIM card slot 2 x Thunderbolt 4 (Intel)/2 x USB4 (AMD), 2 x USB Type-A, 1 x HDMI 2.0b, 3.5mm headphone jack, nano SIM card slot Camera 720p HD webcam, 1080p Full HD webcam + IR, 5MP webcam + IR Up to 5MP RHB + IR camera Display (Size, Resolution) 14-inch 16:10 aspect ratio, up to 2.8K OLED, 400 nits, 100% DCI-P3, 90Hz refresh rate 14-inch, 16:10 aspect ratio, up to 2.8K OLED, 100% DCI-P3, 400 nits, 90Hz refresh rate Weight 2.92 pounds 2.72 pounds (1.24 kg) GPU Intel Iris Xe graphics, Nvidia GeForce MX550 (optional, Intel only)/AMD Radeon graphics Intel Iris Xe graphics/AMD Radeon Graphics Dimension 12.51 x 8.93 x 0.70 inches 12.5 x 8.93 x 0.67 inches (317.5 x 226.9 x 16.97mm) Network Wi-Fi 6E Bluetooth 5.1 Cellular (optional): 4G LTE Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1, 4G LTE/5G (optional) Speakers Dolby Audio speaker system with Dolby Audio Dolby Audio speaker system Price Starting at $1,239 (MSRP) Starting at $1,479 (MSRP)

Design: Similar looks, different ports

As we've already mentioned, the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 and T14s Gen 4 are nearly identical, but if you look closely, you can start to see differences. While they look similar, the laptops do have slightly different dimensions, with the ThinkPad T14s Gen 4 being almost one millimeter thinner. It's also noticeably lighter, starting at 2.72 pounds compared to the 2.92 pounds of the standard T14 Gen 4.

That thinner, more streamlined design does mean there's not as much space for ports, so the ThinkPad T14s Gen 4 misses out on the RJ45 Ethernet port that the larger model has. That can be a big downside if you value a wired internet connection. On the flip side, the ThinkPad T14s Gen 4 does give you the option for 5G support, while the T14 Gen 4 is limited to 4G LTE, for some reason. Otherwise, the laptops have similar connectivity, with two Thunderbolt 4 ports (USB4 ports on the AMD variants), two USB Type-A ports, HDMI 2.0b, and a headphone jack.

The similarities continue throughout most of the specs, including the same panel options. Both have a 14-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, and the configurations range from a standard Full HD+ (1920 x 1200) IPS panel to a beautiful 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED display. The only potential difference is above that display. While both laptops have options up to a 5MP webcam with infrared, the base configuration of the ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 includes a measly 720p webcam, while the T14s Gen 4 starts with a 1080p camera right off the bat.

Performance: Only one has a graphics card

Aside from the slight differences in design, the only other major difference between these two laptops is the graphics performance, though this really only applies to the Intel models. Both laptops are powered by either 13th-generation Intel Core processors or AMD Ryzen 7000 processors, and performance should be about the same between the ThinkPad T14 and T14s. Of course, AMD versions will perform slightly differently from Intel models, but as far as the CPU goes, that applies to both models.

However, in the case of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4, the Intel models can also be configured with an optional Nvidia GeForce MX550 discrete GPU. This is an entry-level laptop GPU meant for very light workloads, but if you need some additional power for 3D rendering workloads, it might come in handy. It can also enable some lightweight gaming during your downtime. That being said, the integrated AMD Radeon Graphics in the AMD model are typically faster than Intel's Iris Xe, so you can also use these models for some light gaming.

In last year's models, the Intel-powered ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 had another advantage, which was the inclusion of a SODIMM slot, meaning you could upgrade at least part of the RAM, allowing you to get up to 48GB. Both models max out at 32GB this time, and the RAM is soldered onto the motherboard.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 vs T14s Gen 4: Final thoughts

With two laptops as similar as these two, it's hard to pick a clear winner considering there are only minute differences. If you want something a bit more modern, the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 4 is the best option. The thinner, lighter design makes it ideal for workers who need to commute or travel frequently, and with optional 5G support, you can also rely on high-speed internet almost anywhere you go. You're also going to get a better webcam by default, so it also makes more sense for remote and hybrid working scenarios.

With that in mind, if you want to save some money, you won't miss out on much by going with the cheaper ThinkPad T14 Gen 4. It's only slightly thicker and heavier, plus it does have the benefit of having an RJ45 Ethernet port, which is useful in its own right. Plus, if you need more graphics power for whatever reason, you can get the Nvidia GeForce MX550 GPU to give you a boost. It's not something the target audience for these laptops is very likely to need, but it's there if you do want it.

Ultimately, it comes down to your specific needs, but we're inclined to favor the ThinkPad T14s Gen 4 for more modern audiences. If neither of these checks all the boxes for you, maybe check out the best laptops you can buy today. There's a lot more than business laptops on the market, so you can find something that truly fits your needs.