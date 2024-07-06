Key Takeaways Lightweight and durable business laptop

Offers great keyboard, decent performance, and a bright anti-glare display

Good battery life and variety of ports, but may not be the most powerful or have the most vivid display

After reviewing hundreds of some of the best laptops over the years, it’s easy to get wrapped up in the premium models with all the shiny bells and whistles. But with the ThinkPad T14, Lenovo gives a hearty nod to the journeyman device. It’s not for people looking for workstation-level performance or heavy-duty content creation. The T14 is very much for mobile professionals or even students who need a reliable system that can pump out reports without draining their bank account. And what it lacks in performance, it makes up for in battery life at nearly 11 hours of power.

The laptop does suffer from a dull display, which is a minor inconvenience at best for most consumers. Overall, the T14 is one of the better ThinkPad laptops in Lenovo’s mid-tier business notebooks.

About this review: Lenovo sent us the ThinkPad T14 (5th Gen) for review. It did not have any input on this article's contents.

With options for Intel Core Ultra or Ryzen chips, a new 5MP webcam, a built-in NPU for forward-thinking AI features, and Lenovo's famous reliability and durability, the all-new ThinkPad T14 Gen 5 is shaping up to be an impressive portable computer worth considering.

Solid performance

Great battery life

Excellent keyboard Cons Dull display

Not as powerful as competing systems

Pricing and availability

Lenovo sent over the $1,692 model of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 (Gen 5) for review. It’s decked out with a 1.7-GHz Intel Core Ultra 7 155U processor, with 16GB of DDR5-5600MHz RAM, a 512GB M.2 2280 PCIe Gen4 Performance TLC Opal SSD, integrated Intel Graphics, and a 1920 x 1200 non-touch panel. The base model costs around $1,500.00, with the only difference being the Intel Core Ultra 5 125U CPU.

Specs CPU Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 165H GPU Intel Arc integrated graphics Display type 60Hz IPS or 120Hz OLED, Anti-Glare, 300 to 500 nits, touch or non-touch Display (Size, Resolution) 14-inches, FHD+, 2.2K, or 2.8K RAM Up to 64GB DDR5-5600 Storage Up to 2TB M.2 PCIe SSD Gen4 Battery 52.5Whr Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4, 2x USB-A, HDMI 2.1, 3.5mm audio jack, Ethernet Operating System Windows 11 Pro Cellular connectivity Optional Wi-Fi connectivity Intel WiFi 6E 802.11AX (2 x 2) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Form factor Clamshell Dimensions 0.70 x 12.44 x 8.81 inches (17.7 x 315.9 x 223.7 mm) Weight 2.96lbs Speakers 2 x 2W speakers with Dolby Audio Colors Eclipse Black, Eclipse Grey Pen compatibility No Price Starts at $1,499 Expand

Design and ports

Lightweight, durable, and plenty of ports

Close

Ooh, a ThinkPad of a different color! Yes, I know it’s only gray, or what Lenovo calls Storm Gray, but if you’ve seen or reviewed as many inky black ThinkPads as I have, you get excited by these kinds of things. So, instead of a lid done in a black soft-touch finish, you have a plastic (50% recycled) gray chassis which is frankly refreshing. Despite the plastic frame, the T14 is plenty durable with MIL-STD-810H certification. If you do happen to prefer classic black, that is an option too.

The 14-inch laptop's lid has the usual chrome Lenovo plate and iconic ThinkPad logo with the glowing red dot for the “i.” And at the top is an ovular metal housing for the webcam and sensors. Flip the notebook over, and you’ll see two tiny gray rubber feet, six screws, and a massive vent for the dual fans. On the laptop deck, you get your traditional ThinkPad trackpad with its three top-mounted buttons and the red nubby Trackpoint in the middle of the spill-proof keyboard. Rounding out the keyboard deck are a pair of speaker grilles, two small hinges, and another ThinkPad emblem stamped on the right corner of the palm rest.

Lenovo decked out the T14 with a collection of ports that will satisfy even the most discerning mobile professional. You’ve got a pair of USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, a collapsible Ethernet port, a Kensington Nano security slot, and a headset jack. Also of note, they left us a clue about how far the ThinkPad can be tricked out, as there is a placeholder for a SmartCard reader as well as a Nano Sim slot.

The T14 (12.4 x 8.8 x 0.7 inches) weighs 2.96 pounds, which is well within the range of what you’d expect for a thin-and-light laptop. The Acer Swift Go 14 (12.3 x 8.6 x 0.59 inches) is only a tad lighter at 2.91 pounds, while the HP Spectre x360 14 (12.4 x 8.7 x 0.67 inches) and Dell XPS 14 (12.6 x 8.5 x 0.71 inches) are on the heavier end of the scale at 3.19 and 3.7 pounds, respectively.

Display, webcam, and audio

Muted color with sharp details