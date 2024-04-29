Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 5 With Intel Core Ultra chips, Arc graphics, and up to 64GB of RAM alongside an optional 120Hz OLED display, the ThinkPad T14 Gen 5 is a mighty impressive laptop. Plus, you'll also get Lenovo's trademark reliability and the classic ThinkPad design, making this an all-around top-notch pick. Pros OLED display option ThinkPad reliability Capable hardware Cons Expensive $2559 at Lenovo

When you're thinking about buying a great new laptop, Lenovo computers and HP machines are routinely some of the top contenders. Naturally, the ThinkPad T14 Gen 5 and EliteBook 840 G11 are both computers worth considering, but figuring out which one is right for you can be confusing.

Luckily, we're here to help with the ultimate comparison between the ThinkPad T14 Gen 5 and EliteBook 840 G11 to help you make the best possible choice.

Price, availability, and specs

Different machines at different prices

The ThinkPad T14 Gen 5 is available now on Lenovo's site, and pricing kicks off at $2559. Depending on your configuration, of course, that price can go up significantly. This ThinkPad is still new, so not all configurations are up for sale right now or are ready to ship right now.

It's also worth keeping in mind that the T14 Gen 5 is slated to support Ryzen 8040 series processors, but we don't currently know when that's happening or what chips exactly are set to be available, so make sure to keep an eye out if you prefer AMD.

You can customize and order your own EliteBook 840 G11 on HP's site now, but shipping begins on May 8th. Pricing starts at $1895, but you'll probably want to spend a bit more at the minimum to get Windows as opposed to FreeDOS as well as a webcam.



Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 5 HP EliteBook 840 G11 CPU Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 165H Intel Core Ultra 5, Core Ultra 7 (U- and H-series) GPU Intel Arc integrated graphics Intel Graphics (U-series), Intel Arc (H-series), integrated Display type 60Hz IPS or 120Hz OLED, Anti-Glare, 300 to 500 nits, touch or non-touch LED, Anti-Glare, 300 to 500 nits, 60Hz to 120Hz, touch or non-touch Display (Size, Resolution) 14-inches, FHD+, 2.2K, or 2.8K 14-inches, 1920x1200 or 2560x1600 RAM Up to 64GB DDR5-5600 Up to 64GB DDR5-5600MHz Storage Up to 2TB M.2 PCIe SSD Gen4 Up to 2TB M.2 PCIe SSD Battery 52.5Whr 56Wh Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4, 2x USB-A, HDMI 2.1, 3.5mm audio jack, Ethernet Two Thunderbolt 4, two USB-A 3.0, HDMI 2.1, 3.5mm audio, Smart Card reader (optional), Nano-SIM (optional) Dimensions 0.70 x 12.44 x 8.81 inches (17.7 x 315.9 x 223.7 mm) 12.42 x 8.8 x 0.35-0.64 inches (315.6mm x 224.3mm x 9-16.35mm) Weight 2.96lbs From 3.12 pounds (1.42kg) Speakers 2 x 2W speakers with Dolby Audio Dual stereo speakers Price Starts at $2,559 Starts at $1,576

Design and display

OLED/IPS vs LED

Source: XDA

In terms of core design, these are both fairly traditional clamshell laptops. With rounded corners, relatively small bezels, and large, centered touchpads, there's certainly a lot of overlap. The ThinkPad is a tad more angular and industrial aesthetically, while the EliteBook feels a bit more like a MacBook Pro, but overall, there isn't too much to be either wowed or disappointed by here.

Dimensions are pretty consistent, too. With size and weight, you'll be hard-pressed to notice much of a difference without some closer inspection. That said, the ThinkPad is very slightly larger and the EliteBook is 0.16 pounds heavier. Although, both laptops are still around 3 pounds, so you won't have much trouble with portability when it comes to either machine.

For displays, the EliteBook has a variety of options, but you're limited to a 14-inch LCD panel, while you can choose between a 1920x1200 and 2560x1600 resolution at 60Hz and 120Hz, respectively. With the ThinkPad, you choose between a 14-inch IPS panel or OLED panel. The OLED features a 120Hz refresh rate and a 2.8K resolution, and the IPS has a 60Hz refresh rate and comes in either 2.2K or 1920x1200 resolutions. Both computers have touch options.

With webcams, both can be configured with 5MP IR cameras, which is more than enough for just about any Zoom meeting or FaceTime call you find yourself on. Altogether, while cameras and design are largely a match, thanks to support for higher resolutions and better panel tech, the ThinkPad is our overall winner in this particular category.

Winner: ThinkPad T14 Gen 5

Hardware and performance

Similar chips, similar performance

Source: HP

Both machines feature Intel Core Ultra chips up to the Intel Core Ultra 7 165H, which features Intel's Arc integrated graphics, and support up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM. Both also can be outfitted with up to 2TB of storage. As you can see, hardware between the two is a match.

Naturally, you can opt for a less powerful Core Ultra chip on either as well as less RAM and less storage, if you're looking to save money, but at the top-end, these are both capable computers. While integrated graphics means you won't be doing much serious gaming or video editing, a Core Ultra 7 165H and 64GB of RAM is enough to run just about any application.

It would be nice to have a dedicated GPU option or support for storage beyond 2TB, especially when configurations can cost thousands already, but for a professional-oriented machine, these aren't strictly necessary, making both the ThinkPad and EliteBook compelling choices in terms of hardware and performance as long as you aren't in need of tons of storage or a GPU.

Winner: Tie

Battery life

No official numbers just yet

Source: XDA

As an important caveat, we haven't had a chance to review these laptops just yet, so we don't have any hard data. That being said, there are some takeaways based on the specs at play here.

Since hardware is a match between these two computers, and battery capacity is only different by about 4Whrs between the two, we'd largely expect pretty similar battery life. Although, the OLED option on the ThinkPad will likely suck up a bit more power than the LED display on the EliteBook.

According to Lenovo's estimates, 8-10 hours of battery life, on average, is what's expected. While we'll need to confirm this, somewhere around the eight-hour range is about what you might expect from machines of this caliber, depending on what you're doing and your particular settings.

In most cases, unless you're planning on being out all day, we'd wager you won't need to be tethered to your charger with either laptop, but stay tuned for our review. Nonetheless, since the EliteBook doesn't have an OLED and its battery is slightly larger, it's our winner.

Winner: EliteBook 840 G11

Overall winner: ThinkPad T14 Gen 5

Can't go wrong with a ThinkPad

These are very similar machines overall, so you can't go too wrong, either way. That being said, the ThinkPad has better options for display, including an OLED, and the ThinkPad brand is especially famous for its durability and reliability, so it's our overall winner.

However, on the other hand, if you're not looking for top-of-the-line hardware and don't care too much about luxuries like OLED, the EliteBook has a ton of different configuration options and starts out considerably cheaper than the ThinkPad, so it's worth considering, particularly so on a budget.

