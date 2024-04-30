Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 5 Editor's choice The ThinkPad T14s Gen 5 sports the same Intel Ultra Core chipset as the standard T14 (right down to the same CPU options), but it's lighter, slimmer, and has faster RAM and a bigger battery. If you're looking for the best 14-inch ThinkPad and the slightly higher price doesn't put you off, the T14s Gen 5 is the one to buy. Pros Slim and lightweight Ultra Core chips are excellent Speedier RAM New 5MP webcam Cons Average display More expensive $2729 at Lenovo

The ThinkPad lineup has many different models, but the flagship T-series laptops are still the go-to ThinkPads for most. The Lenovo ThinkPad T14 and T14s are two models that fall into that ever-popular 14-inch category, and both just received their Gen 5 refreshes. Now sporting AI-ready Intel Core Ultra processors, they're incredibly similar laptops. But how do they differ, and which one is best for you? Let's take a look.

Price, specs, and availability

The ThinkPad T14 Gen 5 and T14s Gen 5 are new for 2024, representing the latest refresh of Lenovo's flagship T-series ThinkPads. They launched in April and are currently available directly from Lenovo. We expect them to become available from third-party retailers like Amazon and Best Buy soon.

The highlight of the new Gen 5 T-series ThinkPads is the latest Intel Core Ultra chips. Each laptop comes with the Core Ultra 5 125U CPU in its base configuration. Retail pricing for this model starts at $2,559 for the ThinkPad T14 Gen 5 and $2,729 for the T14s Gen 5, with CPU, RAM, and storage upgrades available at an extra cost.



Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 5 Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 5 CPU Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 165U Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 165H GPU Intel Arc integrated graphics Intel Arc integrated graphics Display (Size, Resolution) 14-inches, 1920x1200 14-inches, FHD+, 2.2K, or 2.8K RAM Up to 32GB LPDDR5X (6400Mhz) Up to 64GB DDR5-5600 Storage Up to 1TB M.2 PCIe SSD Gen4 Up to 2TB M.2 PCIe SSD Gen4 Battery 58Whr 52.5Whr Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4, 2x USB-A, HDMI 2.1, 3.5mm audio jack 2x Thunderbolt 4, 2x USB-A, HDMI 2.1, 3.5mm audio jack, Ethernet Operating System Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Pro Webcam 5MP RGB & infrared with privacy shutter Cellular connectivity Optional Optional Wi-Fi connectivity Intel WiFi 6E AX211 802.11AX (2 x 2) Intel WiFi 6E 802.11AX (2 x 2) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 0.67 x 12.3 x 8.6 inches (16.9 x 313.6 x 219.4 mm) 0.70 x 12.44 x 8.81 inches (17.7 x 315.9 x 223.7 mm) Weight 2.73lbs 2.96lbs Speakers 2 x 2W speakers with Dolby Audio 2 x 2W speakers with Dolby Audio Price Starts at $2,729 Starts at $2,559

Design

No need to reinvent the wheel

Source: Lenovo

The ThinkPad line has expanded significantly over the last decade, but the classic T series models are still going strong. If you're at all familiar with these workhorse PCs, you already know what to expect from the ThinkPad T14 Gen 5 and T14s Gen 5: sturdy clamshell laptops built for productivity. There's no fancy 2-in-1 stuff here. Neither one reinvents the ThinkPad, and that's probably good news for fans of these computers.

That's not to say the ThinkPpad T14 Gen 5 or T14s Gen 5 are old-fashioned. They still look and feel like modern laptops, with trim bezels and suitably slim frames. The T14s Gen 5 is a bit thinner and lighter, measuring 0.65 to 0.67-inch thick (depending on finish) and weighing 2.73 pounds. By contrast, the ThinkPad T14 Gen 5 is 0.70-inch thick and weighs 2.96 pounds — still not cumbersome by any means, but slightly heftier than its slimmer sibling.

The laptops offer a similar port array, with two USB-A ports, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 3.5mm combination audio jack, and an HDMI 2.1 connection. One notable difference is the wired Ethernet port on the ThinkPad T14 Gen 5, which the T14s Gen 5 lacks. For wireless connectivity, you get Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 on both, with cellular network connectivity also available as a premium upgrade. That's more connectivity options than most will ever need, but the lack of Ethernet on the T14s Gen 5 could be a deal-breaker for some who need wired connection speeds.

Winner: ThinkPad T14s Gen 5

Display

Not bad, but nothing special

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s (Gen 4)

The ThinkPad T14 Gen 5 and T14s Gen 5 feature identical display configurations, with 14-inch IPS panels, a 16:10 resolution of 1920 x 1200, and 400 nits of peak brightness. At 14 inches, the screen is a good size for portability yet comfortable to work on all day, mainly due to the 16:10 aspect ratio giving you more vertical space that prevents the display from feeling cramped. Touch functionality is available as an optional upgrade.

Unfortunately, the aspect ratio is about the best thing going for the screen. The 45% NTSC color gamut, which translates to about 67% sRGB coverage, is also nothing exceptional. For professional-grade laptops with sticker prices that sail well north of $2,000, we'd like better resolution, color accuracy, and maybe upgrades like an OLED panel. That would put these ThinkPads on par with some of the best creator laptops and more in line with their cost.

Winner: Tie

Performance

Intel Core Ultra shines for productivity

For the fifth-gen models, Lenovo updated the ThinkPad T14 and T14s with Intel's latest Core Ultra U-series chips. You can configure either laptop with the Core Ultra 5 125U, Ultra 5 135U, Ultra 7 155U, or Ultra 7 165U. The Core Ultra CPUs are serious performers built for premium laptops, and with the included 16 or 32 GB of DDR5 RAM, these laptops can easily handle demanding productivity software and heavy workloads.

The Intel Core Ultra chips offer impressive upgrades over their predecessors, including up to twice as much graphical horsepower thanks to much-improved integrated Arc graphics. New tile-based architecture keeps power consumption down, while mitigating heat buildup and improving battery life. Also noteworthy is the new neural processing unit (NPU), dubbed Intel AI Boost, which provides much more muscle for generative AI functions that are becoming an increasingly common part of many apps.

Despite their identical CPU configurations, the ThinkPad T14 Gen 5 and T14s Gen 5 aren't entirely the same on the inside. The main difference is RAM: The ThinkPad T14 features 5600MHz memory, whereas the RAM inside the T14s has a faster clock speed of 6400MHz. Whether this translates to a noticeable real-world difference (and to what extent) may depend on how you use your laptop, but it's nonetheless a point to the T14s Gen 5.

Winner: ThinkPad T14s Gen 5

Battery life

Smaller laptop, bigger battery

Lenovo fit a larger battery inside the ThinkPad T14s Gen 5 despite its thinner frame. The ThinkPad T14s Gen 5 has a 58 watt-hour battery, which is larger than the 52.5Whr battery inside the T14 Gen 5. Practical battery life naturally varies based on use habits, and time will tell what sort of real-world difference the larger cell makes. However, with nearly a 10% larger battery capacity, it looks as if the ThinkPad T14s Gen 5 will offer superior battery life despite its thinner chassis.

Winner: ThinkPad T14s Gen 5

Which one should you buy?

The ThinkPad T14 Gen 5 and T14s Gen 5 are very similar laptops, but for our money, the slimmer model is better (although not by a wide margin). Aside from being slimmer, the ThinkPad T14s Gen 5 packs faster RAM and a bigger battery. Those are worthy trade-offs that make up for its lack of Ethernet port.

Nonetheless, if you want to save some cash or need a wired Ethernet connection, the ThinkPad T14 Gen 5 is a great laptop. The advantages of the ThinkPad T14s Gen 5 aren't game-changing, and the standard T14 Gen 5 is still suitably portable. ThinkPad fans will be satisfied.