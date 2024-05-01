Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 5 With Intel Core Ultra chips, Arc graphics, up to 64GB of RAM, and up to 2TB of storage, alongside luxuries like a 120Hz OLED display and a 5MP webcam, this is a seriously premium ThinkPad more than worth a look if it's in your desired price range. Pros 5MP webcam OLED display option Premium performance Cons Expensive $2559 at Lenovo

If you're on a quest to find the best laptop, it's impossible not to consider Lenovo's ThinkPad line, which routinely offers up some seriously impressive machines. However, there are a lot of ThinkPads out there, so choosing between them can be tough, even when it comes to 2024 ThinkPads like the T14 Gen 5 and the E14 Gen 6. Luckily, we're here to help.

Below you'll find the ultimate comparison between the ThinkPad T14 Gen 5 and E14 Gen 6.

Price, availability, and specs

Premium vs affordable

With the ThinkPad T14 Gen 5, you can currently buy it starting at $2559, but model availability is limited, with most of them shipping after May 7th. Also, not all configurations are currently on sale, like those with OLED displays, so you may have to wait if that's what you are after.

It's also worth nothing that the T14 Gen 5 will eventually be getting support for Ryzen 8040 series chips, but we don't currently know when that's coming or what processors are on the way, so make sure to keep an eye out if you prefer AMD over Intel.

The ThinkPad E14 Gen 6 is available on the Lenovo site, and it starts shipping in May at the earliest, beginning at a base price of $877. However, there's only one AMD model up for sale at the time of writing, which will arrive in late June if you order now.

Design and display

Similar outside, different inside

With these ThinkPads, we have traditional clamshell laptop designs. Both feature the rounded corners and trim bezels you'd expect from a computer in 2024. But like other ThinkPads, the aesthetic of these machines is a bit more angular and industrial than something like a MacBook Pro. Nonetheless, these are both sleek, well-made laptops that are built to last.

In terms of size, these are similar, but the T14 Gen 5 is slightly larger. However, the E14 Gen 6 is a bit heavier, coming in at 3.17 pounds versus 2.96 pounds for the T14. The weight and size differences here aren't particularly significant though, so one machine isn't necessarily more portable than the other. Neither is the thinnest, lightest laptop on the market, but neither are bricks.

For display, the T14 Gen 5 comes in IPS and OLED flavors. The OLED runs at 2.8K and 120Hz, while the IPS is limited to 60Hz and your choice of either FHD+ or 2.2K. The E14 Gen 6, though, is limited to a 60Hz IPS panel at either FHD+ or 2.2K. As you'd expect, the option for a more responsive OLED with a higher resolution puts the T14 Gen 5 ahead when it comes to display.

In the webcam world, the T14 Gen 5 sports an impressive 5MP cam, and the E14 Gen 6 has a 1080p cam. Both are enough for Zoom meetings and video calls, but the 5MP webcam on the T14 Gen 5 is certainly the higher-quality option. Altogether, thanks to a better display and a better webcam, the T14 Gen 5 is the winner when it concerns overall design.

Winner: ThinkPad T14 Gen 5

Hardware and performance

Lots of options to choose from

While there are a ton of different CPU options, including Ryzen and Core Ultra chips, on the E14 Gen 6 it caps out at either the Core Ultra 7 155H or the Ryzen 7 7735HS. On the other hand, the T14 Gen 5 features up to a Core Ultra 7 165H. So, which is more powerful?

Well, the 155H has 16 cores, 22 threads, and boost clocks up to 4.8GHz, while the 7735HS has 8 cores, 16 threads, and boost clocks up to 4.75GHz. With the T14 Gen 5's 165H, though, you're getting 16 cores, 22 threads, and clocks up to 5GHz. The 165H is clocked faster than both the 155H and the 7735HS, while you're also getting more cores and threads than you are with the 7735HS.

So, if you're looking to maximize performance, it's tough to beat the 165H, even if the differences between it and the 155H aren't exactly staggering. That aside, both laptops can feature up to 64GB of RAM, while the T14 Gen 5 can sport a 2TB SSD and the E14 Gen 6 maxes out at 1TB but comes with an extra M.2 slot for further expansion in the future, if you end up needing some more space.

As mentioned above, it's also worth keeping in mind that the T14 Gen 5 will be getting support for Ryzen 8040 series chips at some point, so the comparison here will naturally change when that happens, depending on what chips are offered.

Thanks to more storage and a top-tier chip, the T14 Gen 5 is the laptop to get for the power-hungry. However, if you're not planning on the most powerful hardware, the E14 Gen 6 has more options for the CPU as well as some nice storage upgradability.

Winner: ThinkPad T14 Gen 5

Battery life

Not too much to worry about

We haven't had a chance to review either of these laptops just yet, so we don't have official numbers. Naturally, battery life will also depend on what chip you decide on. Either way, though, there are some takeaways to keep in mind if you're concerned about battery life.

In general, Lenovo's battery life estimates put both of these laptops somewhere in the workday-long range, which wouldn't exactly be surprising for a modern ThinkPad. Of course, if you opt for a powerful chip like the 155H or 165H and you're pushing it about as far as it can go, battery life won't be as impressive as it might be with lighter tasks on a less power-hungry chip.

All that said, since the 165H is only available on the T14 Gen 5, and it features the most cores and threads at the highest clocks out of all the chips available on the E14 Gen 6, we'd expect the E14 Gen 6 to edge out the competition if aiming for the best. Although, we wouldn't expect a vast difference. Make sure to stay tuned for official reviews to get our full thoughts on battery life.

Winner: ThinkPad E14 Gen 6

Overall winner: ThinkPad T14 Gen 5

A seriously premium ThinkPad

Both of these computers are worth considering. Thanks to a 120Hz OLED display option, support for a Core Ultra 7 165H, and up to 2TB of internal storage right out of the box, the T14 Gen 5 is our overall top choice, if you opt for one with all the bells and whistles.

If you aren't looking to spend thousands on top-of-the-line hardware though, the E14 Gen 6 has tons of different configurations that start off very affordable, so it's definitely a laptop you might want to check out on a budget, especially if you don't need luxuries like OLED.

