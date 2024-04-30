Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 5 With Intel Core Ultra chips, an OLED display, a 5MP webcam, and as much RAM as you could possibly need, the latest ThinkPad T14 is a premium machine excellent for productivity. Plus, you get ThinkPad's trademark reliability alongside an iconic design. Altogether, this is the whole package. Pros Impressive hardware 120Hz OLED display Lots of memory and storage Cons Expensive $2559 at Lenovo

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 is the first noticeable redesign of the laptop in years. It comes with Intel Core ultra processors, a new touchpad, a much better webcam, and a new look that helps it feel more modern while staying true to the iconic ThinkPad lineage. Pros 4K webcam Capable internals Cheaper (for now) Cons Configurations quickly get expensive $2263 at Lenovo



Of all the great laptops out there, Lenovo's ThinkPad line routinely offers some of the best machines around. But there are a ton of different models to choose from, so deciding between two 2024 ThinkPads, like the T14 Gen 5 and X1 Carbon Gen 12, can quickly become confusing.

So, we're here to help with the ultimate ThinkPad T14 Gen 5 vs X1 Carbon Gen 12 comparison.

Price, availability, and specs

Similar ThinkPads at similar prices

The ThinkPad T14 Gen 5 is available on Lenovo's site right now, starting at $2559, but most configurations won't ship until May. It's also likely we'll see more configurations get added over time, like the OLED model that isn't currently on sale at the moment.

As another note, the T14 Gen 5 is slated to get support for Ryzen 8040 series processors, but we don't know when those will be available or what specific chips are coming, so just keep an eye out. Similarly, the X1 Carbon Gen 12 should be getting H-series chips sometime, but we don't have much information at the moment on when or what to expect, either.

With the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12, a wide variety of configurations are up for sale. The Carbon starts off at $2263 at writing time and scales up depending on your particular model of choice. Keeping an eye out on the Lenovo site is worth it, too, because ThinkPad sales are quite frequent.

Lastly, it's worth keeping in mind that the X1 Carbon Gen 12 is slightly older, while the T14 Gen 5 is a new addition, so the Carbon sees more discounts and is easier to get for cheaper than the T14 Gen 5. Of course, in time, that will change as the T14 Gen 5 gets discounted.



Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 5 Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 CPU Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 165H Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 165U GPU Intel Arc integrated graphics Intel Arc (integrated) Display type 60Hz IPS or 120Hz OLED, Anti-Glare, 300 to 500 nits, touch or non-touch IPS, anti-glare, 400 nits or OLED, 400 nits Display (Size, Resolution) 14-inches, FHD+, 2.2K, or 2.8K 14-inch 120Hz 2.8K or 14-inch 60Hz 1920x1200 RAM Up to 64GB DDR5-5600 Up to 64GB LPDDR5x Storage Up to 2TB M.2 PCIe SSD Gen4 Up to 2TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Battery 52.5Whr 57Wh Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4, 2x USB-A, HDMI 2.1, 3.5mm audio jack, Ethernet Two Thunderbolt 4, two USB-A 3.2, HDMI 2.1, 3.5mm audio Operating System Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Dimensions 0.70 x 12.44 x 8.81 inches (17.7 x 315.9 x 223.7 mm) 12.31 x 8.45 x 0.59 inches (312.8mm x 214.75mm x 14.96mm) Weight 2.96lbs From 2.42 pounds (1.09kg) Speakers 2 x 2W speakers with Dolby Audio Dual speakers, Dolby Atmos

Related Lenovo upgrades its most popular ThinkPads with AI and a 5MP webcam Lenovo has announced the latest ThinkPad T14 and T16 laptops with some big upgrades. There's also a new tablet and a convertible.

Design and display

ThinkPad designs, OLED displays

ThinkPads are traditional clamshell laptops, and the T14 Gen 5 and X1 Carbon Gen 12 are no different. In fact, the design language of these machines is largely a match, right down to the iconic TrackPoints in the middle of their keyboards. Either way, you're looking at slim bezels and a sturdy feel alongside slightly harder angles and a boxier aesthetic than something like a MacBook Pro.

When it comes to size and weight, the X1 Carbon Gen 12 is slightly smaller and thinner than the T14 Gen 5, and it's also lighter, coming in at 2.42 pounds vs. 2.96 pounds. These aren't night and day differences, but if you're looking for the lightest, slimmest ThinkPad of the two, that honor goes to the X1 Carbon Gen 12, even if it doesn't by a wide margin.

Displays are, once again, quite competitive between the two. Fundamentally, with both, you're choosing between 14-inch IPS and OLED panels, while the OLED options also sport 120Hz refresh rates. The T14 Gen 5 does have an IPS option with a 2.2K resolution, while the X1 Carbon Gen 12's IPS panel features a 1920x1200 resolution, though.

With webcams, the T14 Gen 5 sports a 5MP camera, while the X1 Carbon Gen 12 has an 8MP sensor with 4K video. Naturally, the 4K cam is the better of the two, but a 5MP webcam is more than enough for Zoom meetings and video calls. Altogether, thanks to a more trim, lightweight build and a better webcam, the X1 Carbon Gen 12 edges out the T14 Gen 5 in this particular category.

Winner: ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12

Hardware and performance

Similar hardware, similar performance

Source: XDA

Like above, there's overlap between these machines. For one, both feature up to 64GB of RAM, which should be more than enough for just about anyone, and up to 2TB of storage. The processor, though, is the most important differentiating factor here.

The T14 Gen 5 can be kitted out with up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 165H, and that's a 28W chip with 16 cores, 22 threads, and boost clocks up to 5GHz. With the H-series of Core Ultra chips, you also get Intel's Arc integrated graphics, which is an improvement over the standard Intel graphics tech. With the X1 Carbon Gen 12, you're getting up to a 15W Intel Core Ultra 7 165U, which has 12 cores, 14 threads, and boost clocks up to 4.9GHz. You're also stuck with the standard Intel graphics tech.

All of that, essentially, adds up to a more powerful processor inside the T14 Gen 5. With more cores and threads, you can safely expect better performance in multithreaded workloads, and with the Arc tech, if you're looking to casually play the occasional game, you'll have a much better time of it than you would on the X1 Carbon Gen 12, even if neither machine has meaningful GPU power.

All that said, though the T14 Gen 5 may be the more powerful machine, that's not to say the X1 Carbon Gen 12 can't handle just about any application you throw at it that doesn't rely heavily on GPU compute. Since these are business-oriented laptops, neither are really designed to feature best-in-class hardware, so you may prefer to save some cash on an X1 Carbon Gen 12.

Also, once the T14 Gen 5 gets support for Ryzen 8040 series chips and the X1 Carbon Gen 12 can be configured with H-series chips, the performance comparison here will likely change, depending on what particular processors are added, so keep an eye out.

Nonetheless, for now, thanks to a more powerful processor alongside better integrated graphics tech, the T14 Gen 5 is the top choice here if you're looking for the most powerful ThinkPad of the two.

Winner: ThinkPad T14 Gen 5

Battery life

Nothing to complain much about

We haven't had a chance to review the T14 Gen 5 just yet, but we have reviewed the X1 Carbon Gen 12, and there are some takeaways. Stay tuned for a T14 Gen 5 review, though.

With the X1 Carbon Gen 12, its 15W chip, and its 57Whr battery, we were able to manage a full workday before needing to charge. The T14 Gen 5 has up to a 28W chip and a 52.5Whr battery, so we'd expect overall worse battery life, especially if you're pushing your system hard. Naturally, battery life can and will vary depending on what you're doing as well as your settings, as well.

This situation will change, though, when the X1 Carbon Gen 12 can be configured with H-series chips. However, in the here and now, those configurations aren't available. Just keep in mind that with higher-power-draw chips, battery life will take a hit.

Even still, with a lower-wattage chip, bigger battery, and a review proving it could run for a whole day of work on battery power, the X1 Carbon Gen 12 is the top choice here.

Winner: ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12

Overall winner: ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12

The all-around best package

Both of these laptops are impressive, well-built machines. However, thanks to a slimmer, lighter design, better webcam, excellent battery life, and pricing that starts at hundreds less than the T14 Gen 5, the X1 Carbon Gen 12 is our favorite of the two.

Although, if you really do need the extra cores, threads, and graphical performance of the T14 Gen 5 in your day-to-day work, that's a strong reason to avoid the X1 Carbon Gen 12, so don't feel like there's only one choice here that makes sense.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 5 Winner With Intel Core Ultra chips, an OLED display, a 5MP webcam, and as much RAM as you could possibly need, the latest ThinkPad T14 is a premium machine excellent for productivity. Plus, you get ThinkPad's trademark reliability alongside an iconic design. Altogether, this is the whole package. $2559 at Lenovo