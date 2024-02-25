Key Takeaways Lenovo unveils new ThinkPad T series laptops with impressive upgrades, including a new Communications Bar and AI capabilities.

Mobile World Congress is right around the corner, and ahead of the show in Barcelona, Lenovo has revealed many more laptops in its business lineup for 2024. We saw the flagships at CES 2024, but Lenovo still has more to share, and this time, it's focusing on one of its most popular lineups, the ThinkPad T series, including the T14, T14s, and T16. These laptops are getting some notable upgrades with NPUs and a new Communications Bar.

There's also a new ThinkPad X12 Detachable and a new ThinkBook convertible if you want something more versatile.

The new Lenovo Thinkpad T14, T14s, and T16

First off, Lenovo is refreshing its "workhorse" laptops, the ThinkPad T series, which happen to be some of the most popular in its lineup. The ThinkPad T14 Gen 5, T14s Gen 5, and T16 Gen 3 are getting some big upgrades, starting with the Communications Bar, which is what Lenovo calls the webcam and microphone array on its premium laptops. This bar includes a new 5MP webcam that should deliver far better quality for video calls compared to previous generations.

That quality can be made even better by the Lenovo View app, which runs on the neural processing unit (NPU) of these new laptops, since they all now comes with AI built-in. You can get them with either Intel Core Ultra processors or AMD Ryzen 8040 series chips, with both families having their own AI chips to power tasks such as these. Using the NPU, the Lenovo View app can enhance image quality with features such as Low Light Enhancer.

Otherwise, these new laptops now feature the TrackPoint Quick Menu, which can be opened by tapping the TrackPoint twice to access shortcuts to features like camera and microphone settings. There's also a new 3M Optical Film solution available on select display configurations, offering higher brightness and lower power consumption. Lennovo has also improved accessibility with additional markings on the keyboard, and repairability, with more customer-replaceable parts and more visual indicators to make repairs easier.

The Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 5 with Intel processors, the T14s Gen 5, and the T16 Gen 3 are all expected to launch in April. Prices start at $1,199, $1,399, and $1,219, respectively. The AMD version of the ThinkPad T14 will launch in May starting at $949.

ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2

Turning to more versatile designs, Lenovo is also refreshing its only ThinkPad tablet, the ThinkPad X12 Detachable. This is also the only ThinkPad still supported with a 3:2 display, and it comes with the new Intel Core Ultra U-series processors, which we haven't really seen on any devices yet. These processors still include an NPU for AI tasks, and you also get up to 32GB of RAM.

The tablet includes a detachable backlit keyboard in the traditional ThinkPad style, even including a TrackPoint. It also comes with a 5MP front-facing camera with IR, plus an 8MP rear camera for taking photos and videos of the world. It also comes with LTE Cat16 support, making it an ideal on-the-go device for workers.

This model is launching in April starting at $1,399.

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 Gen 4

Rounding out the laptops, we have the Lenovo ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 Gen 4, a more modern-looking professional laptop. As the name indicates, this is a convertible, and of course, it comes with AI features courtesy of the Intel Core Ultra processors inside. It also has a 14-inch 16:10 display, and it comes with a 1.5mm travel distance for the keyboard as well as a larger trackpad compared to previous models.

Lenovo has packed AI-backed features like Smart Power to enhance battery life and performance, while Smart Meeting can enhance video and audio quality for meetings. Plus, of course, it has a Copilot key. Lenovo also touts sustainable practices, using 50% recycled aluminum for the bottom cover, and up to 90% recycled plastics in select parts.

The Lenovo ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 Gen 4 will be available in march, starting at $1,169.

There are new accessories, too

Beyond laptops, Lenovo also introduced some new peripherals and accessories, starting with the ThinkVision M14t Gen 2 Mobile Monitor. This is a touch-enabled portable monitor and a successor to one of the few portable monitors from a mainstream brand. This model features a 14-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 2240x1400 resolution to help you boost your productivity on the go. It covers 100% of sRGB, so colors should look fairly good for work, and the small bezels help make it relatively compact. It even support pen input with up to 4,096 levels of pressure.

The ThinkVision M14t Gen 2 includes dual USB-C connectivity so it's easy to set up with a laptop and charge it via passthrough power. The kickstand allows the display to tilt, rotate, or lift slightly to make the experience more comfortable for your needs. It will launch in July for $399.

Otherwise, Lenovo introduced a new USB-C dock with 65W power delivery and a backpack for laptops up to 16 inches. The dock will launch in March for $89.99, while the back is coming in May for $179.99.