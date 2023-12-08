Lenovo's ThinkPad T14s, now in its fourth generation for 2023, launched earlier this year after an unveiling at MWC. It was revealed alongside its ThinkPad T14 sibling, which is a more affordable but thicker and heavier alternative (among other minor differences). The "s" in the T14s signifies its slimmer design, which is ideal for those who need a workhorse business laptop that's easier to carry on flights or back and forth between the home and office.

The T series consists of some of the best business laptops on the market. They're not as flashy as the ThinkPad X1 devices, but they get the job done with strong performance, reliable durability, plenty of security and connectivity options, and one of the best keyboards around. They can be considered the backbone of Lenovo's business laptop portfolio. However, comparing the ThinkPad T14s (Gen 4) and T14s (Gen 3) reveals only minor generational changes. Notably, you'll get a newer 13th-generation Intel Core CPU, a 5MP camera option with a discrete IR sensor, and updated Bluetooth 5.3. If you already have a ThinkPad T14s (Gen 3), you're likely safe waiting for another generation or two before buying again.

About this review: Lenovo supplied XDA with a loaner review unit of its ThinkPad T14s (Gen 4) for 2023. Lenovo had no input on the content of this article.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s (Gen 4) Lenovo's business flagship Thinnest and lightest T-series model 8.5 / 10 $925 $1599 Save $674 The new fourth-gen ThinkPad T14s is the thinnest and lightest option in the T-series family. It's a great alternative to the T14 for those who want a larger battery and a more mobile build. However, those with its predecessors likely won't see a need to upgrade due to the small generational changes. Operating System Windows 11 CPU Up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1370P GPU Intel Iris Xe (integrated) RAM Up to 32GB LPDDR5x-4800, dual-channel, soldered Storage Up to 2TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Battery 57Wh Display (Size, Resolution) 14 inches, 16:10, up to 2.8K OLED, AR, 100% DCI-P3, 90Hz, Dolby Vision, HDR Camera Up to 5MP + discrete IR, privacy shutter Speakers Dual 2W, Dolby Audio Colors Deep black, Storm grey Ports Two Thunderbolt 4, two USB-A 3.2 (Gen 1), HDMI 2.1, 3.5mm audio, Nano-SIM (optional), Smart Card reader (optional) Network Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211, Bluetooth 5.3, 5G/4G LTE (optional) Dimensions 12.5x8.93x0.67 inches (317.5x226.9x16.9mm) Weight 2.76 pounds (Deep black), 3.26 pounds (Storm grey) Security dTPM 2.0, TCG, FIPS 140-2, Kensington Nano slot, fingerprint reader (optional), Privacy Guard (optional), Mirametrix Glance, HPD (IR models) Military grade MIL-STD-810H Pros Loud and full top-firing speakers, Dolby Audio

Strong performance, decent battery life

Durable, mobile, secure, and carefully designed

Optional 5G/4G LTE connectivity

5MP camera with discrete IR, human presence detection Cons Some coil whine at times

Battery life will suffer with high-res and OLED displays

Can't upgrade RAM after purchase $1110 at Lenovo $925 at Amazon $1580 at Best Buy

Pricing and availability

The ThinkPad T14s review unit that was loaned to me by Lenovo includes Windows 11, a 13th-gen Intel Core i7-1365U vPro processor (CPU), 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a 14-inch display. It also has a fingerprint reader, though it lacks an IR camera and instead sticks with a 1080p webcam. This exact model, when configured at Lenovo, costs about $1,670 after Lenovo's running discounts.

This price is subject to change at practically any time, as Lenovo seems to cycle through promotions constantly. The regular price — or the "estimated value" as Lenovo likes to put it — is about $3,035. This is slightly more expensive than the standard T14, no doubt due to the larger battery (57Wh compared to 39Wh or 52.5Wh) and the extra engineering that went into the slimmer chassis.

Models are also available at third-party retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and CDW, but you won't have the option to configure a system in the same way as on Lenovo's official website. Depending on your region, you can get up to a Core i7-1370P vPro CPU, 32GB of RAM, 2TB SSD, 5MP camera with discrete IR sensor and human presence detection (HPD), 2.8K OLED display, and 4G LTE connectivity. You can even add a Smart Card reader if required. This pushes the laptop well into the mid-thousands, so buy it only when Lenovo is hosting a promotion.

Lenovo also offers models with AMD Ryzen CPUs for those who prefer Team Red. These models are generally just a bit more affordable than the Intel options.

Design and features

A more mobile ThinkPad T14 ... but just barely

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s (Gen 4)

First, I'd like to point out that users with a third-generation ThinkPad T14s likely won't see a need to upgrade to the new model since it hasn't gotten a big update. Here are the standout changes compared to the T14s (Gen 3).

Newer 13th Gen Intel Core CPUs with improved performance and efficiency

New baseline 1080p camera (no more 720p), optional upgrade to 5MP with discrete IR sensor and human presence detection

No more 8GB RAM option; 16GB or 32GB only

Marginally heavier Gen 4 models (otherwise same dimensions)

Newer Bluetooth 5.3

The ThinkPad T14s (Gen 4) has the same dimensions and color options as the Gen 3 models. Lenovo sent me the more traditional Deep Black finish, which incorporates a carbon fiber lid and magnesium base. For those who hate seeing every little fingerprint and smudge, the Storm Grey finish is undoubtedly a better option. It's a full aluminum build and thus weighs more at about 3.26 pounds compared to 2.76 pounds.

The ThinkPad T14s weighs less than the T14 despite having a much larger battery capacity.

Lenovo has been focusing more on sustainability than ever before, and this shows in the T14s. The Deep Black model uses a 90% recycled magnesium blend for the keyboard surround, 22% recycled carbon fiber for the lid, and 55% recycled aluminum for the base. This doesn't seem to have any effect on the durability of the laptop; it has passed MIL-STD 810H certification and, as expected, has a rigid base that doesn't creak when pressured to flex. The lid has a bit more flex than the base due to the carbon fiber makeup, but it's nothing to be worried about.

Compared to the standard T14 (Gen 4), the T14s is only slightly thinner and lighter. That difference becomes more impressive when you realize that the T14s has a much larger 57Wh battery compared to the 39.3Wh starting capacity in the T14. The laptops otherwise have largely the same features, though the T14 does have an optional Nvidia MX550 discrete GPU for extra graphics power and an Ethernet port. Our ThinkPad T14 vs. ThinkPad T14s comparison has more information.

Close

Audio is surprisingly good, especially for a business laptop. Lenovo managed to fit the dual 2W speakers between the keyboard and display hinges, resulting in direct sound that isn't muffled by your lap or desk. There's plenty of volume, music doesn't distort even when it's cranked up, and the addition of Dolby Audio lets you tweak the mix through the included Dolby Access app. I left it on Dynamic to sort itself out depending on whether I was listening to music or talking to a coworker. Dolby Voice is likewise included for the dual-microphone array that surrounds the webcam.

Optional 5G/4G LTE connectivity is a boon for travelers who prefer to avoid public Wi-Fi.

The right edge of the laptop is home to a wide exhaust vent, a Kensington Nano lock slot, and a USB-A 3.2 (Gen 1) port. A slot for a Smart Card reader is there, too, if you add it to your configuration. The left side holds most of the ports, with dual Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, another USB-A 3.2 (Gen 1), and a 3.5mm audio jack. The only common things missing are an SD/microSD card reader and Ethernet port. Native connections would be appreciated by many, but at least you can connect to a high-end Thunderbolt 4 dock to add any ports missing from your workflow.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s (Gen 4)

Lenovo offers optional 5G/4G LTE connectivity for those who need to keep in touch at all times, even outside of Wi-Fi range. This is becoming a common option on many business laptops, and it's ideal for frequent travelers who don't want to deal with public Wi-Fi. A physical Nano-SIM slot is on the back edge of the laptop for these configurations.

The laptop has a Kensington Nano lock slot and Smart Card reader, as mentioned, but the security measures don't stop there. Both the FHD and 5MP webcams have a physical privacy shutter, and the power button doubles as a fingerprint reader. The 5MP camera upgrade adds a discrete IR sensor (instead of a hybrid setup that steals some of the camera quality), and there's human presence detection to automatically lock and unlock your device when you depart or approach. Delving deeper, the laptop has a discrete TPM 2.0 chip, TCG and FIPS 140-2 certification, and the usual set of ThinkPad security measures for the BIOS.

Keyboard and touchpad

Deep key travel, satisfying click

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s (Gen 4)

ThinkPad keyboards are designed to aid productivity, and the T14s is no exception. The top function row has the usual laptop shortcuts, like volume and screen brightness, but it also adds dedicated call controls for easier communication with colleagues.

The nav cluster, which is usually located above the arrow keys on a full-size desktop keyboard, often gets pushed to a secondary Fn shortcut, which adds countless inputs over the hours, days, and years that you work on the device. That's not the case here. Lenovo gives the major navigation keys, including Home, End, Insert, and others, their own inputs for proper shortcuts. Those who frequently work with the likes of text documents and spreadsheets will immediately benefit from the dedicated keys.

You can rest assured that you're getting one of the best keyboards available on any business laptop.

As for the typing itself, you can rest assured that you're getting one of the best keyboards available on any business laptop. Keys have 1.5mm of available travel before bottoming out, which helps prevent fatigue and makes typing more comfortable overall. There's a solid actuation point with each press to prevent any mushiness, and keys are spaced perfectly. All models have a white three-stage backlight (off, bright, and brighter) to help with working after dark, and the board is spill-resistant to protect the laptop's internals.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s (Gen 4)

The Mylar touchpad is smooth enough to feel like glass, and it points perfectly at all times. I've used a bunch of other ThinkPads this year, including the ThinkPad L13 Yoga (Gen 4) I reviewed with a plastic base, and that touchpad's click wasn't as firm as I'd have liked, mostly due to the lack of rigidity you'd normally get from aluminum or magnesium. That's not a problem on the ThinkPad T14s. The click is firm and doesn't have any sort of rattle, even when using the device on an uneven surface.

The touchpad's dimensions haven't changed at all since the last generation, measuring 2.4x4.53 inches (61x115mm). It's plenty wide, but some of the vertical space gets eaten up by the TrackPoint system. The red pointing nub and physical mouse buttons are a mainstay of the ThinkPad lineup, and it's just something you'll have to live with. It's great if you're a fan of the secondary pointing system, though!

Display

Big selection ranging from basic FHD+ to premium 2.8K OLED

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s (Gen 4)

The ThinkPad T14s is available with six different 14-inch displays, ranging from very basic FHD+ all the way up to 2.8K OLED with HDR support. My review unit has the touch version of the most basic screen, which has a 1920x1200 resolution with a 16:10 aspect ratio, anti-glare finish, and 60Hz refresh rate. The bezel is a bit thick along the top, but the sides and chin are thin enough to not stand out.

Testing with a SpyderX Pro colorimeter, I saw just 67% sRGB, 50% AdobeRGB, and 50% DCI-P3 gamut reproduction. These are rather paltry results, but they're not out of the ordinary for business laptops. You don't need particularly accurate color reproduction for spreadsheets, web browsing, or emails, and it helps save some money (especially handy if you're buying in bulk). The screen isn't very exciting to look at, but it handles glare well with about 267 nits brightness. It can drop to about 3.8 nits to remain comfortable when working late into the night.

The most affordable displays are basic FHD+ fare, but the upgrade to 2.2K and 2.8K OLED should be within reach for many budgets.

The good news is that you can make a big jump to a 2.8K resolution, 100% sRGB color, and a 5MP camera with IR sensor (which is automatically configured with the high-end displays) for about $60. Lenovo lists it as $119, but the overall discount applies to all configurations. Going even further, the 2.8K OLED display with 100% DCI-P3 color, DisplayHDR True Black 500, Dolby Vision, and anti-reflective finish is about $130 more than my basic FHD touch display with the current running discount.

If you're concerned about battery life, there's a low-power FHD+ option that bumps the sRGB reproduction up to 100%. It also has slightly better contrast and more brightness than what's in my unit. The most expensive display has an FHD+ resolution with a Privacy Guard layer and 100% sRGB color. Those working with sensitive data will be most interested, but otherwise, I'd stick with the 2.2K or 2.8K OLED options. They're better suited for photo editing or something like web development, and they're available for not a lot more money.

Performance

Great Intel power, although battery life will suffer with OLED

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s (Gen 4)

The ThinkPad T14s (Gen 4) isn't all design and display. Its performance, as tested in our usual run of synthetic benchmarks and real-world use, matches or exceeds that of far more expensive ThinkPads like the X1 Yoga (Gen 8) and the X1 Carbon (Gen 11). My T14s review unit does have the top U-series Intel chip with vPro, and many users who don't need as much power can save money with a Core i5 chip.

You can see how the ThinkPad T14s compares to a bunch of other laptops we've recently tested:

Benchmark Lenovo ThinkPad T14s (Gen 4), Core i7-1365U Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 8), Core i7-1355U Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 11), Core i7-1355U Lenovo ThinkPad E14 (Gen 5), Core i7-1335U HP Dragonfly G4, Core i7-1365U PCMark 10 5,913 5,851 5,768 6,022 5,480 Geekbench 5 (Single / Multi) 1,840 / 8,270 N/A 1,796 / 8,071 1,751 / 7,112 N/A Geekbench 6 (Single / Multi) 2,547 / 9,220 2,405 / 9,195 2,370 / 8,687 2,475 / 7,967 2,530 / 9,108 Cinebench R23 (Single / Multi) 1,794 / 7,533 1,754 / 8,010 1,634 / 6,779 1,864 / 6,568 1,734 / 6,477 Cinebench 2024 (Single / Multi) 107 / 422 N/A N/A 109 / 378 N/A CrossMark (Overall) 1,616 1,637 1,593 N/A N/A

The laptop barely breaks a sweat handling many browser tabs, photo editor, Spotify, and more. You'll notice when the fans kick on under load, but the noise is nothing egregious. On the flip side, the laptop often runs so quietly that I can hear an annoying coil whine. A bit of ambient noise in the room covers it up, but it's definitely there in my review unit.

Considering I have a model with a fairly basic FHD+ display — albeit with touch functionality — the battery life might be lacking for some users in models with higher-res and OLED displays. Testing with PCMark 10's Modern Office rundown test, I saw eight hours and 13 minutes with the device set to Windows 11's Balanced performance and 50% screen brightness. Set to the Best performance mode in Windows 11, I got back seven hours and 35 minutes.

The ThinkPad T14s (Gen 4) rivals and often bests the performance of more expensive X1-series ThinkPads.

Real-world use brings that number down about an hour and a half, resulting in about seven hours of runtime with Windows 11 Balanced performance. If you get the display with OLED tech, that number will drop even further.

One final thing to note is that the RAM is soldered and can't be upgraded after purchase. It is dual-channel RAM and you can get up to 32GB from the factory, but it would be nice to have the option for DIY upgrades. The M.2 SSD and M.2 wireless card are, thankfully, accessible after removing the bottom panel.

Should you buy the ThinkPad T14s (Gen 4)?

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s (Gen 4)

You should buy the ThinkPad T14s (Gen 4) if:

You want a workhorse business laptop that remains portable and secure

You need 5G/4G LTE connectivity to remain connected everywhere

You want deep configuration options and a reasonable price (at least compared to X1 ThinkPads)

You should not buy the ThinkPad T14s (Gen 4) if:

You need discrete graphics or a native Ethernet port (check out the standard ThinkPad T14)

You need eight or more hours of real-world battery life

You don't need the extra security and management features of a business laptop

The ThinkPad T series brings some of the best Lenovo laptops in terms of popularity and overall recognition, and it's the go-to for many business professionals who need a reliable, durable, and secure laptop. The ThinkPad T14, in particular, is the flagship model in this series, flanked by its T14s sibling.

The T14 and the T14s share many similarities, with the latter laptop that I've reviewed here acting as a more mobile option with a larger battery capacity and slightly thinner and lighter chassis. Unlike the T14, the T14s doesn't have an option for a discrete GPU, and it lacks an Ethernet port, but for many people, that won't matter in the face of the longer battery life and slimmer design.

You likely won't need the new T14s if you already have the third-generation model, as there are very few upgrades here. However, those shopping for a fresh business laptop should appreciate what Lenovo has put together. The ThinkPad T14s (Gen 4) is built to a high standard, it comes with plenty of security features, and there are many configuration options available to help you get exactly what you need. It's easily one of the best laptops for professionals available today.