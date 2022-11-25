Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 ($307 off) Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 Unreal deal $979 $2859 Save $1880 Lenovo's ThinkPad T14s (Gen 2) includes an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM, a 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD, and a 14-inch FHD display with 300 nits brightness. It's durable, it's easy to use, and it's extremely affordable now that Lenovo has knocked off $1,880. That's not a typo. $979 at Lenovo

Lenovo's ThinkPad T14s is the spiritual successor to the T490s, and it's perfect for those who need a 14-inch workhorse for the office. It's also one of the best Black Friday laptops deals we've so far come across. The ThinkPad keyboard is legendary at this point and will make long days of typing a breeze, while the generous port selection (including dual Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.0, dual USB-A 3.2, and 3.5mm audio jack) won't have you searching for dongles when you need to connect an accessory. Battery life should get you through most of a workday on a charge, and the 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor (CPU) has enough power to easily tackle productivity work.

Lenovo's regular price for this laptop is $2,859, though that price hasn't been relevant for awhile. We've also seen a sale already that dropped it down to $1,487, but that's still not good enough. Lenovo has now cut a full $1,880 off the regular price, bringing it down to just $979. That's a heck of a deal on a great business laptop.

Why buy the ThinkPad T14s (Gen 2)?

Lenovo makes some of the best business laptops these days, and its ThinkPad lineup is known worldwide thanks to a combination of smart design, extra durability, and plenty of security features. This 14-inch laptop is made completely of aluminum and has passed MIL-STD 810H certification to prove its durability. It's equipped with a discrete TPM 2.0 chip, Kensington Nano security slot, and a fingerprint reader for biometric logins through Windows Hello.

Performance is solid thanks to Intel Evo certification from the 11th Gen Core i5-1135G7 CPU, paired up with 16GB of LPDDR4x-4266MHz RAM and 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. The display is fairly basic, with a 1920x1080 (FHD) resolution and anti-glare finish, but most people don't need to pay for anything special if they're mostly handling productivity work. ThinkPads don't usually come cheap, and those looking for a new business laptop will want to check out the savings.