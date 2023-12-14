Lenovo ThinkPad T14s (Gen 4) Lenovo's slim flagship More expensive, more features $904 $1599 Save $695 The ThinkPad T14s (Gen 4) for 2023 brings better security features, more display options, and a more complete set of configuration tweaks compared to the ThinkPad E14 (Gen 5). It does, however, cost quite a bit more, making it a better option for those with deep pockets. Pros Loud and full top-firing speakers Optional 5G/4G LTE connectivity 5MP camera with discrete IR, human presence detection Cons Costs more than the ThinkPad E14 (Gen 5) RAM is not upgradeable A bit of coil whine in my review unit (YMMV) $1110 at Lenovo $904 at Amazon $1580 at Best Buy

ThinkPad E14 Gen 5 Spend less on a ThinkPad More affordable, fewer features $575 $1045 Save $470 Lenovo's ThinkPad E14 (Gen 5) starts at a much more reasonable price and can deliver strong performance in a durable chassis. It doesn't offer as complete of a package as the T14s, but those who simply want a durable and swift business laptop will be able to save a lot of money. Pros Costs less than the ThinkPad T14s (Gen 4) Offers performance out of its price range Outstanding keyboard Cons No 5G/4G LTE connectivity options Less battery life compared to ThinkPad T14s (Gen 4) Port selection not as impressive $575 at Lenovo (Intel) $870 at Amazon $983 at Best Buy



Lenovo's ThinkPad series offers some of the best business laptops available today, but the broad range of makes and models can turn shopping into a fiasco if you don't know exactly what you want. Whereas the coveted X1 series can be considered the best of the best ThinkPads, the T series is the real backbone of the business laptop lineup that's been going strong for decades. E-series models were introduced in 2010 as a more affordable alternative to T and X1 models, and they've been going strong ever since as a top option for both bulk enterprise buys and personal pickups.

The ThinkPad T14s (Gen 4) and the ThinkPad E14 (Gen 5) were both refreshed for 2023, and I was able to review both laptops one after another. These laptops are both available with Intel and AMD processors, but I will focus on the former chips, as they were the ones I personally tested. The laptops share a lot of similarities when it comes to security, durability, and performance, but the ThinkPad T14s is clearly made for those who crave more high-end features like mobile connectivity, OLED displays, and advanced camera add-ons like human presence detection.

I pinned both laptops with the XDA Recommended award in my reviews, and you ultimately won't go wrong with either laptop. But this guide drills down into the specifics to help answer whether the ThinkPad T14s (Gen 4) is the right laptop for you despite a higher price compared to the ThinkPad E14 (Gen 5).

ThinkPad T14s (Gen 4) vs. E14 (Gen 5): Price, specs, and availability

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s (Gen 4)

ThinkPad T14s (Gen 4) models for 2023 have an "estimated value" starting at $2,319. Lenovo always has an inflated price like this listed, and it almost always has a running promotion that drops the cost significantly. For example, that $2,319 is discounted to $1,276 at the time of writing. That's for a model with 13th-gen Intel Core i5-1335U processor (CPU), Windows 11 Home, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB solid-state drive (SSD), and 14-inch FHD+ non-touch display. You can add things like fingerprint reader, wireless WAN, and boosted webcam, but the cost climbs quickly. You can often go even cheaper on pre-built models; there's one available for $1,110 at the time of writing.

Looking at the ThinkPad E14 (Gen 5), the "estimated value" starts at a much lower $1,045. It's currently discounted to just $575 with the current Lenovo promotion. This is for a model with a Core i3 CPU and barebones features. If we configure an E14 model to look more like the T14s basic model — with Core i5-1335U CPU, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, FHD+ non-touch display, 1080p webcam, and 57WH battery — you're looking at about $721 discounted from $1,310. That's still more than $500 less than the T14s.

We'll get into why that price difference is so big in the sections below. For now, take a quick look at a rundown of the specs available in each laptop.



Lenovo ThinkPad T14s (Gen 4) ThinkPad E14 Gen 5 CPU Up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1370P Up to Intel Core i7-13700H (6 P-core + 8 E-core) GPU Intel Iris Xe (integrated) Up to Nvidia MX550 (discrete) RAM Up to 32GB LPDDR5x-4800, dual-channel, soldered Up to 48GB DDR4-3200MHz (16GB Soldered + 32GB SODIMM) Storage Up to 2TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Up 1TB + 128GB SSD (M.2 2242 PCIe Gen4 and Gen3) Battery 57Wh 47Wh or 57Wh Display (Size, Resolution) 14 inches, 16:10, up to 2.8K OLED, AR, 100% DCI-P3, 90Hz, Dolby Vision, HDR 14 inches, 16:10, up to 2.2K IPS, 100% sRGB, 60Hz Camera Up to 5MP + discrete IR, privacy shutter Up to 1080p RGB/IR hybrid with microphone Speakers Dual 2W, Dolby Audio, Top-firing Dual 2W, Dolby Atmos Colors Deep black, Storm grey Graphite black, Arctic grey Ports Two Thunderbolt 4, two USB-A 3.2 (Gen 1), HDMI 2.1, 3.5mm audio, Nano-SIM (optional), Smart Card reader (optional) Thunderbolt 4, USB-C 3.2 (Gen 2), USB-A 3.2 (Gen 1), USB-A 2.0, HDMI 2.1, RJ45 Ethernet, 3.5mm audio Network Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211, Bluetooth 5.3, 5G/4G LTE (optional) Up to Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1 Dimensions 12.5x8.93x0.67 inches (317.5x226.9x16.9mm) 12.32 x 8.63 x 0.71 inches (313mm x 219.3mm x 17.99mm) Weight 2.76 pounds (Deep black), 3.26 pounds (Storm grey) From 3.11 pounds (1.41kg) Security dTPM 2.0, TCG, FIPS 140-2, Kensington Nano slot, fingerprint reader (optional), Privacy Guard (optional), Mirametrix Glance, HPD (IR models) dTPM 2.0, TCG + FIPS 140-2 certified, Fingerprint reader (optional), camera shutter, IR camera (optional) Military grade MIL-STD-810H MIL-STD-810H

ThinkPad T14s (Gen 4) vs. E14 (Gen 5): E-series features might not be enough

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s (Gen 4)

There is a rather large price difference between these two laptops. Aside from some of the performance hardware options like CPUs, RAM and SSD, the overall design and features also weigh heavily on the pricing.

The T14s (Gen 4) has a baseline FHD webcam. It can be upgraded to a 5MP camera with a discrete IR sensor, allowing the camera to act up to its full potential. The best that the E14 (Gen 5) can do is 1080p with IR hybrid (which steals some pixels from the main camera to operate). Baseline models drop to a 720p camera in the E14. The T14s is also available with human presence detection if you opt for the IR option. This can automatically lock and unlock your PC as you depart or approach. All models come with a physical privacy shutter.

Moving on to audio, the E14 boasts Dolby Atmos support for its dual 2W speakers. The downside here is that the speakers are located on the bottom of the laptop, which can lead to muffled sound. The T14s speakers have Dolby Audio support, but they're located on the top of the laptop between the keyboard and display. This setup provides a much better overall listening experience. The microphones in the T14s also have 360-degree far-field capabilities, while those in the E14 are more basic. Whether you notice a real difference will depend on your environment while taking calls.

Top-firing speakers, optional WWAN and Smart Card reader, and more modern ports are all wins for the T14s (Gen 4).

Both laptops are available with Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. The E14 tops out at Bluetooth 5.1, while the T14s offers Bluetooth 5.3. Where things really pull apart is mobile connectivity. Those who need to stay connected at all times will need to opt for the T14s and its optional 5G/4G LTE hardware. As for physical connectivity, the T14s boasts dual Thunderbolt 4, two USB-A 3.2 (Gen 1), 3.5mm audio, and HDMI 2.1. An optional Smart Card reader and Nano-SIM slot for WWAN are there as well.

The E14 has one Thunderbolt 4 port, one USB-C 3.2 (Gen 2), one USB-A 3.2 (Gen 1), one USB-A 2.0 (very outdated at this point), RJ45 Ethernet, HDMI 2.1, and a 3.5mm audio jack. There's no Smart Card option on the E14.

Each laptop has a number of security measures beyond the camera and fingerprint reader. They both have a dTPM 2.0 chip with TCG and FIPS 140-2 certification, they both have a Kensington Nano lock slot, and they both have a number of BIOS security features. The T14s just offers a few more options here, as well as the upgraded discrete IR camera with human presence detection. As you'll see below, you can also get the T14s with a Privacy Guard display.

Close

And finally, the overall design and keyboard show some differences. The T14s comes in deep black and storm grey colors. The former has a carbon fiber top and magnesium bottom, while the latter is all metal. The E14 has arctic grey and graphite black colors, and you can choose between an all-metal design or a model with an aluminum top and plastic bottom. The T14s model with carbon fiber lid is the lightest of the bunch, with the all-metal design weighing about the same.

The ThinkPad's keyboard is always a major selling point. Both laptops offer deep key travel and dedicated navigation keys, as well as spill resistance to protect the PC's internals. The touchpad on the T14s is a bit taller, but the width is the same across models. You get the TrackPoint system with the red pointing nub and physical buttons on each laptop. In my ThinkPad T14s (Gen 4) review, I noted, "You can rest assured that you're getting one of the best keyboards available on any business laptop."

ThinkPad T14s (Gen 4) vs. E14 (Gen 5): OLED is a major T14s selling point

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s (Gen 4)

Six displays are available for the T14s, all with a 16:10 aspect ratio and anti-glare finish. There are basic FHD+ touch and non-touch options, FHD+ non-touch with low-power designation, and FHD+ touch with ThinkPad Privacy Guard (to protect sensitive data from being snooped while you work in a public place). There's then a big jump up to a 2.2K resolution with 100% sRGB color. And finally, a 2.8K OLED panel with anti-reflective finish, 100% DCI-P3 color, 90Hz refresh rate, DisplayHDR True Black 500, and Dolby Vision is available.

Stick with the ThinkPad T14s OLED screen for the best picture possible.

Switching to the E14 (Gen 5), there are three displays (each with 16:10 aspect ratio and anti-glare finish) from which you can choose. Basic FHD+ options are available in touch and non-touch, each with about 300 nits brightness. The high-end option here has a 2.2K resolution, 100% sRGB color, and 300 nits brightness. It's the same 2.2K display that's available in the T14s. There's no Privacy Guard option for the E14.

Lenovo ThinkPad E14 (Gen 5) for 2023

Lenovo's review units each came with the basic FHD+ touch units. They both tested at less than 70% sRGB color coverage, dropping to about 50% reproduction for AdobeRGB and DCI-P3. They're affordable and offer the versatility of touch, but you can certainly do better. And if you're planning on photo editing or developing, something with much better color reproduction is recommended.

That's where the 2.2K and 2.8K OLED options come into play. The best picture possible comes with the T14s, but at least you can get the 2.2K upgrade in the E14.

ThinkPad T14s (Gen 4) vs. E14 (Gen 5): Similar performance and battery life

The Intel performance available in each of these laptops is quite closely matched. Lenovo's documentation shows the T14s (Gen 4) with both 13th-gen Intel Core U- and P-series chips, though it seems like only the former is available in the NA region. The same goes for the E14 (Gen 5). Lenovo lists U-, P-, and H-series 13th-gen Intel Core CPUs in documentation, but you'll mostly find the U-series chips for sale.

One thing to note, especially important for enterprise purchases, is the inclusion of vPro Enterprise options with the T14s. The E14 should also have these options available, though at the time of writing they weren't listed on Lenovo's configuration tool. The best you'll get is vPro Essentials.

The good news is that U-series CPUs put up strong numbers and don't cause too much heat in the relatively slim systems. If you absolutely need vPro Enterprise, you'll want to stick with the T14s (at least until the E14 drops its advanced vPro options), but otherwise you shouldn't notice a huge difference in performance.

I put the T14s and the E14 through the same string of synthetic benchmark tests. As you can see in the chart below, the T14s with Core i7-1365U vPro chip (up to 5.2GHz) and the E14 with Core i7-1355U chip (up to 5GHz) are closely matched.

Benchmark ThinkPad T14s (Gen 4), Core i7-1365U, 16GB RAM ThinkPad E14 (Gen 5), Core i7-1355U, 16GB RAM PCMark 10 5,913 6,022 Geekbench 5 (Single / Multi) 1,840 / 8,270 1,751 / 7,112 Geekbench 6 (Single / Multi) 2,547 / 9,220 2,475 / 7,967 Cinebench R23 (Single / Multi) 1,794 / 7,533 1,864 / 6,568 Cinebench 2024 (Single / Multi) 107 / 422 109 / 378

One area where the E14 (Gen 5) pulls ahead is with its upgradeable RAM. Models come standard with 8GB or 16GB soldered, but there's a SODIMM slot accessible that can handle up to an extra 32GB of RAM. It is, however, DDR4-3200 RAM. The T14s has no upgradeable RAM option, so you'll want to get exactly how much you need at the time of checkout. It's available with up to 32GB of faster LPDDR5x-4800 memory.

If you're only concerned about performance and battery life, the E14 (Gen 5) can deliver a similar experience for less money than the T14s.

As for storage, the E14 has two M.2 slots to handle its SSDs. They'll only fit 2242 drives and only one slot has the PCIe 4.0 upgrade. Nevertheless, you can handle your own storage upgrades with relative ease. The T14s has one M.2 slot that can handle full-size 2280 drives. You can get up to 2TB of storage from the factory, but you can buy less at checkout and upgrade later to save money. My guide on how to upgrade the SSD in the ThinkPad T14s (Gen 4) can help you through the process.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s (Gen 4)

The E14 (Gen 5) has 47Wh and 57Wh battery options, whereas the T14s (Gen 4) has just the 57Wh option. Since my review units each had a different capacity, it's hard to compare runtime side by side. The E14 with 47WH battery ran for just less than seven hours in PCMark 10's Modern Office rundown test with performance set to Balanced. The T14s (Gen 4), in the same test with the same power profile, lasted eight hours and 13 minutes. Running the E14 on the 57Wh battery would no doubt bring these runtimes much closer. Both laptops I received to review have fairly basic FHD displays; bumping up to a higher resolution (or even the OLED model for the T14s) will bring the runtime down.

Overall, the E14 (Gen 5) and T14s (Gen 4) bring comparable performance. I noted in my ThinkPad E14 (Gen 5) review that the PC "performs like a premium laptop." If you're only concerned about performance and durability, and you don't mind missing out on some of the higher-end features available in the T14s, the E14 can save you a lot of money.

ThinkPad T14s (Gen 4) vs. E14 (Gen 5): Which is right for you?

ThinkPads make up a large portion of what we consider the best Lenovo laptops. The ThinkPad T14s (Gen 4) costs more than the E14 (Gen 5), but those who want a more complete experience when it comes to security and features will gladly pay the difference. The T14s comes with a better selection of ports, it has more display options (up to 2.8K OLED), it has more security features, and it simply feels more solid when handled, even with a carbon fiber lid. It's easily one of the best laptops out there for professionals who want something durable, powerful, and with the ability to connect to 5G/4G LTE.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s (Gen 4) Flagship ThinkPad $904 $1599 Save $695 Spending more on the ThinkPad T14s unsurprisingly gets you a more complete set of security features, as well as a more modern selection of ports. The T14s has more overall config options as well, notably offering a 2.8K OLED display. It's an awesome business laptop with a long legacy. $1110 at Lenovo $904 at Amazon $1580 at Best Buy

Those who want to spend less and still get a great business laptop should consider the ThinkPad E14 (Gen 5). It doesn't have as many display options, its security features aren't as complete, and it lacks WWAN connectivity. However, it's still a durable and reliable laptop that can put up performance numbers very close to what the T14s can offer. It has plenty of admirable features in its own right, especially when you consider how much less it costs compared to the T14s.