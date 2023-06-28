Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 $599 $2150 Save $1551 A laptop backed by a durable build and featuring a powerful AMD Ryzen PRO 5 5650U processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage. $599 at Lenovo

Lenovo makes some great laptops, with some taking top honors in our list of best laptops in 2023. But if you've ever looked through the company's computer lineup, there are just way too many options, which can sometimes make it difficult to find exactly what you're looking for. But if you're looking for a durable laptop that's a certified workhorse, the ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 is going to be right up your alley. And while it usually comes in priced well over $1,000, we've found a deal so good that it knocks 72% off the retail price for a limited time. Now that I've got your attention, let's break down what this laptop has to offer.

What's great about the ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 laptop?

The ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 features a 14-inch 1080p display and is powered by an AMD Ryzen PRO 5 5650U processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD of internal storage. These are relatively standard fair but what sets the laptop apart from others is its durability. The laptop is tested against MIL-STD-810H standards, with the company performing more than 200 different quality checks so that it can work in extreme conditions. So whether you're typing reports in the Arctic or watching YouTube in a desolate baking desert, this laptop is going to be able to handle it.

Just because you're getting a rugged laptop, doesn't mean you have to sacrifice when it comes to weight and style. The laptop is relatively slim and light, coming in at 2.8 pounds. Furthermore, you get all-day battery life, with the device capable of charging from 0 to 80% in around an hour's time. And of course, you're going to get plenty of ports, with the ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 offering two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, a microphone/headphone jack, a microSD card reader, and an HDMI port. This laptop pretty much has it all, and if you're not satisfied with the process, RAM, or internal storage, you can always customize it to your liking if necessary.

Why buy Lenovo's ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 laptop?

The ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 is an amazing laptop that offers plenty of power, and durability and now comes in at a price that's 72% less than its MSRP. That means you can pick up this model for just $599 for a limited time. As stated before, you can always customize the laptop, or choose a model with different specifications, just make sure you use coupon code "THINKBFSNEAK1" when checking out. This doesn't apply to all models, but it's still worth entering just to see if the promotional applies.