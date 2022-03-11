Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 3: Release date, price, and everything you need to know

Lenovo refreshed many of its laptops at MWC 2022, and that includes the ThinkPad T14s lineup. The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 3 comes with more performance courtesy of the new Intel and AMD processors, a taller 16:10 display, and a slightly thinner design. Previous models were already some of the most popular laptops Lenovo makes, so these improvements are building on top of an already great PC.

We’ve rounded up everything you need to know about the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 3, including its full spec sheet, release date, and pricing. You can find it all below.

Specs

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s specs Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 3 (Intel) Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 3 (AMD) CPU Up to 12th-generation Intel Core i7 vPro processors Up AMD Ryzen 6000 PRO processors (19W) Graphics Intel Iris Xe graphics (Core i5 and Core i7) AMD Radeon Graphics 600M Storage Up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD Up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD RAM Up to 32GB LPDDR5 4800MHz (soldered) Up to 32GB LPDDR5 6400MHz (soldered) Display 14-inch 16:10 Full HD+ (1920 x 1200) IPS, anti-glare, 300 nits, 45% NTSC

14-inch 16:10 Full HD+ (1920 x 1200) IPS, anti-glare, 300 nits, touch, 45% NTSC

14-inch 16:10 Full HD+ (1920 x 1200) IPS, low power, anti-glare, 400 nits, 100% sRGB

14-inch 16:10 2.2K (2240×1400) IPS, anti-glare, 300 nits, 100% sRGB

14-inch 16:10 2.8K (3840 x 2400) OLED, anti-glare, anti-reflection, anti-smudge, 400nits, 100% DCI-P3, DisplayHDR True Black 500, Dolby Vision, 90Hz refresh rate 14-inch 16:10 Full HD+ (1920 x 1200) IPS, anti-glare, 300 nits

14-inch 16:10 Full HD+ (1920 x 1200) IPS, anti-glare, 300 nits, touch

14-inch 16:10 Full HD+ (1920 x 1200) IPS, low power, anti-glare, 400 nits, 100% sRGB

14-inch 16:10 Full HD+ (1920 x 1200) IPS, Privacy Guard, anti-glare, 500nits, 100% sRGB

14-inch 16:10 2.2K (2240×1400) IPS, anti-glare, 300nits

14-inch 16:10 Ultra HD+ (3840 x 2400) IPS, anti-glare, anti-reflection, anti-smudge, 500nits, 100% DCI-P3, HDR 400, Dolby Vision, touch (AOFT) Battery Up to 57Whr battery Up to 57Whr battery Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 4 / USB Type-C

2 x USB Type-A (USB 3.2 Gen 1)

1 x HDMI 2.0b

3.5mm combo headphone jack 1 x USB Type-C (USB 4.0)

1 x USB Type-C (USB 3.2 Gen 2)

2 x USB Type-A (USB 3.2 Gen 1)

1 x HDMI 2.0b

3.5mm combo headphone jack Audio Dolby Audio speaker system with Dolby Voice

Dual microphones Dolby Audio speaker system with Dolby Voice

Dual microphones Webcam 720p HD camera

1080p Full HD camera

1080p Full HD camera + IR camera 720p HD camera

1080p Full HD camera

1080p Full HD camera + IR camera Windows Hello Fingerprint reader (in power button)

Optional: IR camera Fingerprint reader (in power button)

Optional: IR camera Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

5G sub-6GHz (Cat20)

4G LTE (Cat20) Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

5G sub-6GHz (Cat20)

4G LTE Cat16) Color Storm Grey

Thunder Black Storm Grey

Thunder Black Size (WxDxH) 317.5 x 226.9 x 16.6 mm (12.50 x 8.93 x 0.65 in) 317.5 x 226.9 x 15.85 mm (12.50 x 8.93 x 0.62 in) Starting weight 2.7 lbs (1.22 kg) 2.84 lbs (1.29 kg) Price Starting at $1,399.99 Starting at $1,299.99

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 3 release date

Along with many other laptops, the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s was announced at MWC 2022 in late February, but it’s still a couple of months away. The AMD-powered model should be coming first, with availability planned for May 2022. If you prefer the Intel version, you’ll have to wait until June.

While that’s the target date Lenovo has set, there’s always a chance the launch may slip until later, especially with supply constraints still affecting a lot of the tech world. And, even if some models launch in the given timeframe, it’s also possible that certain configurations aren’t available right away. Specific CPUs or support for cellular connectivity may not be there from day one. These things vary, so we’ll need to wait until closer to launch to know for sure.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 3 price

While the official launch is still a couple of months away, Lenovo has already revealed the starting price for the two models of the ThinkPad T14s Gen 3. The AMD version will launch with a starting price of $1,399, while the Intel model will be a bit pricier, starting at $1,529.

Those are just the prices for the base configuration, and Lenovo hasn’t specified what those configurations include. Looking at the Gen 2 models available for sale, the Intel variant seems to start with a Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. The AMD version starts with an AMD Ryzen 3 Pro and a similar RAM and storage configuration. Naturally, it also doesn’t include display or webcam upgrades. Those upgrades will add to the price, though we don’t know exactly how much.

What’s new in the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 3

As you’d expect, the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 3 comes with some improvements over the previous generation, including better performance and a new taller display that makes that much better for productivity.

New processors and RAM

If there’s one upgrade you can almost always count on with a new generation of a laptop is upgraded processors. In this case, the ThinkPad T14s Gen 3 now comes with Intel’s 12th-generation Alder Lake or AMD’s Ryzen 6000 PRO series CPUs, depending on the model you choose.

Intel’s Alder Lake processors change things up significantly in terms of how they work. These CPUs have a hybrid architecture, mixing performance (P) and efficient (E) cores. This allows them to have far more cores than previous models, resulting in better performance and battery life overall. Lenovo hasn’t specified exactly which processors it’s using, so we don’t know the exact core count yet. U-series models have up to 10 cores and 12 threads, while the P-series would have up to 14 cores and 20 threads.

The AMD Ryzen 6000 PRO series isn’t as ground-breaking in terms of the CPU, so you still get up to 8 cores and 16 threads, but it does come with some under-the-hood improvements to overall performance. The big gains here are in the integrated GPU, though, with AMD promising as much as 3x faster graphics performance compared to Intel Iris Xe.

Both AMD and Intel processors now come with support for the new LPDDR5 RAM, so you can expect better performance on that front, too. The RAM on the Intel model is clocked at 4800MHz, while the AMD version is significantly faster at 6400MHz.

A 16:10 display

The other big upgrade with these models is the use of a taller 16:10 display, compared to the 16:9 panels of the past. Taller displays have been showing up in more and more premium laptops, so it’s great to see them come to Lenovo’s more mainstream devices. A taller form factor means you get more surface area, and the extra space can be useful for reading large pages, processing Excel sheets, or for UI elements in more complex apps like photo editors.

In addition to the taller aspect ratio, the display now comes with a few couple of new configurations. First, there’s a 2.2K (2240 x 1400) IPS panel with 300 nits of brightness, for users who want a slightly sharper image without going for the 4K panel or anything too fancy. Then, the Intel model has an exclusive 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. This is pretty much the best overall panel, combining sharpness and a smooth refresh rate with the benefits of OLED, like true blacks and vivid colors.

Oddly enough, the Intel model doesn’t have a 4K panel nor a Privacy Guard option listed on Lenovo’s spec sheet. We’ll have to wait until closer to launch to see if that’s really the case.

Where to buy the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 3

You’ll have to wait a couple more months if you want to buy the ThinkPad T14s Gen 3 since it’s not launching until May at the earliest. When it launches, though, you’ll be able to find it on Lenovo’s website, and it might also show up on some traditional retailers. Business laptops can take a while to trickle out to retailers, however, so buying from Lenovo may be your best bet. Plus, even if they show up on Amazon or Best Buy, it’s only a few select configurations. Buying from Lenovo will give you the most configuration options.

While you can’t buy it yet, you can check out the ThinkPad T14s Gen 3 on Lenovo’s website already.

