Lenovo consistently makes some of the best business laptops on the market under its ThinkPad brand, and while laptops like the ThinkPad T14s aren't the most premium offerings around, they are some of the most popular. That's because these are Lenovo's "workhorse" laptops, nailing all the basics for a great work laptop without worrying too much about the bells and whistles. For 2023, Lenovo introduced the ThinkPad T14s Gen 4, which promises a few improvements over the Gen 3 model, including newer processors.

But if you're wondering how much has actually changed? Admittedly, the laptops are nearly identical in many ways, so the changes aren't massive.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 4 vs Gen 3: Pricing and availability

Lenovo introduced the ThinkPad T14s Gen 4 during MWC 2023 at the end of February, with availability planned for May. That means you can't buy it just yet, but when it does become available, the official MSRP is $1,479. We've seen a trend of Lenovo laptops launching with significantly higher prices than the announced MSRP, however, so prices on Lenovo's website may be a bit higher at first.

As you might expect, the ThinkPad T14s Gen 3 was introduced almost exactly one year prior at MWC 2022, and it became available later that year. Officially, pricing started at $1,399 for the AMD models, so the new models are launching with a higher price tag to boot. Additionally, since the Gen 3 models are around a year old, they're often discounted these days, and you can get them for noticeably less.



Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 4 Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 3 Color Deep Black, Storm Grey Thunder Black, Storm Grey Storage Up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD Up to 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD CPU 13th-gen Intel Core/AMD Ryzen 7000 series Up to 12th-generation Intel Core i7-1280P | Up to AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U Memory Up to 32GB LPDDR5x RAM Up to 32GB LPDDR5 4800MHz (Intel)/6400MHz (AMD) Battery 57Whr 57Whr battery Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 4 (Intel)/2 x USB4 (AMD), 2 x USB Type-A, 1 x HDMI 2.0b, 3.5mm headphone jack, nano SIM card slot 2 x Thunderbolt 4 (Intel), 1 x USB 4 (AMD), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (AMD), 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1x HDMI, 3.5mm headphone jack, nano-SIM slot (optional) Camera Up to 5MP RHB + IR camera Up to 1080p webcam + IR Display (Size, Resolution) 14-inch, 16:10 aspect ratio, up to 2.8K OLED, 100% DCI-P3, 400 nits, 90Hz refresh rate 14-inch, 16:10 aspect ratio, up to 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED, DisplayHDR 500 True Black, 400 nits SDR, 90Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 Weight 2.72 pounds (1.24 kg) Starting at 2.7 pounds GPU Intel Iris Xe graphics/AMD Radeon Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (Intel) | AMD Radeon 660M/680M Graphics (AMD) Dimension 12.5 x 8.93 x 0.67 inches (317.5 x 226.9 x 16.97mm) Intel: 317.5 x 226.9 x 16.6 mm (12.5 x 8.93 x 0.65 in) | AMD: 317.5 x 226.9 x 15.85 mm (12.5 x 8.93 x 0.62 in) Network Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1, 4G LTE/5G (optional) Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, Optional 5G (sub-6GHz, Cat20) or 4G LTE (Cat16) Speakers Dolby Audio speaker system Dolby Audio speaker system with Dolby Voice Price Starting at $1,479 (MSRP) Starting $1,299 (MSRP)

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 4 vs Gen 3: New year, new processors

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 3

The most obvious and common difference between generations of laptops comes with performance. For 2023, Lenovo is equipping the ThinkPad T14s Gen 4 with 13th-generation Intel Core processors or AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors, though it's unclear which Ryzen processors are actually being used. Due to AMD's confusing name scheme for laptops, saying it's the Ryzen 7000 series is unfortunately not very clear and could pertain to chips with Zen 3 or Zen 4 architecture.

Last year's models came with 12th-generation Intel Core processors and AMD Ryzen 6000 series processors. That means you can count on a performance uplift for this year. While we can't yet compare the AMD models, you can see the average scores for 12th-generation and 13th-generation Intel processors below to have an idea of the differences.

Intel Core i5-1240P (average) Intel Core i5-1340P (average) Intel Core i7-1280P (average) Intel Core i7-1370P (average) Geekbench 5 (single/multi-core) 1,418 / 6,873 1,418 / 7,448 1,516 / 8,576 1,590 / 9,538 Geekbench 6 (single/multi-core) 1,889 / 7,284 1,850 / 7,856 1,933 / 9,111 2,257 / 9,253

As expected, performance is better on the newer models, but not significantly. Geekbench 6 is meant to be the more accurate benchmark, but we left Geekbench 5 results for good measurement since it has a huge pool of results that should give us a more accurate average. On the Intel models, GPU performance should remain about the same with Intel's integrated Iris Xe graphics, which haven't really changed from last year. The AMD models may deliver some improvements, though this is unclear for now.

As for RAM and storage, both models max out with 32GB of RAM and 2TB of SSD storage, so things are about the same on that front.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 4 vs Gen 3: Small upgrades throughout

The addition of new processors is really the only major change with the ThinkPad T14s Gen 4 compared to the previous model. Both have the same display options, featuring a 14-inch panel with a 16:10 aspect ratio. They're also both configurable up to a 2.8K OLED display that looks absolutely stunning. The overall design is also roughly the same, though the new model is ever so slightly thicker and heavier.

There are a couple of smaller changes to consider, though. For one thing, the ThinkPad T14s Gen 4 comes with a 1080p webcam by default, a welcome upgrade compared to the 720p camera that was used in last year's model. Not only that, but you can now upgrade up to a 5MP camera for even better image quality if you want it. This will be amazing for virtual meetings, and with remote work becoming much more common, it's great to see.

Another smaller upgrade specifically has to do with the AMD model. For the Gen 3 models, while the Intel model had two Thunderbolt 4 ports, the AMD version only had one USB 4 port, with the other being a standard USB 3.2 Gen 2 port. That seems to have changed this year, meaning both USB-C ports on the AMD ThinkPad T14s Gen 4 support USB 4, while the Intel model retains Thunderbolt support. Otherwise, the ports and connectivity options appear to be the same across the two generations.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 4 vs Gen 3: Bottom line

As you'd probably expect, considering the ThinkPad T14s Gen 4 is a successor to the T14s Gen 3, it's obviously the better laptop. It has faster processors, better webcam options, and the AMD model has two USB4 ports, which are always welcome. The upgrades are obvious, and if you're buying a new laptop for around the official price, you should opt for the newer one.

That being said, you're probably fine with your current machine if you have a ThinkPad T14s Gen 3 already. The upgrades aren't significant enough to warrant a whole new laptop. It's also worth going back to the discounts we mentioned at the top. When you consider those, pricing will often be much lower for this older version, and you're not missing out on anything huge by going with that option.

At writing time, the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 4 isn't available to buy yet, so the Gen 3 model is really your only option. If you're not too fond of this style of laptop, maybe check out the best laptops overall to see what else is out there. Not everyone needs a business laptop, and you might find something much more interesting.