If you're looking for a great new business laptop, Lenovo has the best offerings on the market. There are two particular options that you'll want to consider right now. The first is the ThinkPad T14s Gen 4, which is a portable mainstream laptop. The second is the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11, which is a premium ultrabook that sits highest in Lenovo's laptop lineup.

On the surface, these laptops look the same, but there are a lot of differences between these laptops than just the looks. First, they're for different audiences with wildly different budgets. But there is so much more.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 4 vs ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11: Price and availability

You can purchase the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 today starting at $2,619. This is quite a high price to pay, and it's more than the initial official starting price of $1,729 that Lenovo quoted when the laptop was announced. The models available right now are the higher-end models, and pricing is likely to decrease over time as Lenovo puts up seasonal sales.

The ThinkPad T14s Gen 4 was just announced, so it's not yet available for purchase. Lenovo mentioned that you'll be able to buy it in May starting on its website. Pricing starts at $1,479, which is much cheaper than the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11.



Design: Just a slight difference in weight and colors

ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 10)

Looking at these two laptops, there are not many design differences to note here. Both are clamshell laptops that share military-grade durability tested in Lenovo's labs. Both laptops are also very thin and light. The ThinkPad T14s Gen 4 comes in at 12.5 x 8.93 x 0.67 inches and weighs 2.72 pounds, while the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 comes in at 12.42 x 8.76 x 0.60 inches and weighs in at 2.48 pounds. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 is slightly smaller and lighter than the T14s Gen 4, but it's not something you're probably going to notice. If you want the thinnest business laptop possible, though, go for the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11.

Both these laptops are portable, but the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 is the most compact and light

The other differences to note are the color options and style. You'll find the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 in a black color with some models having a carbon fiber option on the lid. The ThinkPad T14s Gen 4 comes in either Storm Gray or Deep Black. It's a subtle difference, but it's nice to see the additional color choices.

Port selection and connectivity are equal on these laptops, too. On the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11, you're getting two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB Type-A, HDMI, a headphone jack, and Nano-SIM. With the ThinkPad T14s Gen 4, it's the same selection, except on AMD models, you get USB4 instead.

Display: One laptop is brighter

The displays on these laptops are also pretty much identical. Both the ThinkPad T14s Gen 4 and the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 share a 14-inch panel with a 16:10 aspect ratio. You also get options for WUXGA 1920 x 1200 resolution, 2.2K resolution, and 2.8K resolution (with OLED on the 2.8K resolution option) across the board. The only real differences in these displays come down to things like the overall brightness and the webcam.

Over on the ThinkPad X1 Carbon, you can choose either a 400-nit screen or a 500-nit screen with that WUXGA resolution, and an option for a 500-nit touch panel, too. The 2.2K resolution panel comes in at 300 nits, and the 2.8K OLED panel at 500 nits. Things are dimmer on the ThinkPad T14s Gen 4. The WUXGA panel comes in at only 300 nits or 400 nits. You'll get 300 nits on the 2.2K model and 400 on the 2.8K panel. If you want a laptop with a brighter screen for use outdoors, there's no doubt the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 is better.

Also, note that the webcams above the display are different. As a stock option, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 comes with a stock 1080p webcam with a privacy shutter. If you want, you can upgrade to add Windows Hello or even a MIPI camera to get Computer Vision. Over on the ThinkPad T14s Gen 4, you get a 1080p FHD webcam, but also a 5MP webcam with an IR sensor for Windows Hello. For video conferencing, the ThinkPad T14s is better since it has a higher-quality webcam with more megapixels.

Performance: The ThinkPad T14s Gen 4 has an AMD option

Both of these laptops are great for use with business tasks like web browsing and spreadsheets or other office work. They have options for 13th-generation Intel Core processors from either the P series or the U series. The difference, however, comes on the ThinkPad T14s Gen 4, which has an option for an AMD Ryzen 7000 series CPU.

There are two more things to mention here. The Intel CPUs on both of these laptops are hybrid. The optional AMD Ryzen CPUs on the ThinkPad T14s aren't, but they have integrated graphics instead. On the Intel side, the CPUs have performance cores and efficiency cores for a slight boost in performance. With AMD, meanwhile, the Radeon graphics offer faster performance, so for tasks that might need more GPU power, the T14s AMD model is probably for you. Keep in mind, though, that it still only has integrated graphics, so you'll probably struggle with tasks like photo or video editing.

Other than that, The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 has the option for up to 64GB RAM, so if you need the most RAM possible for things like web browsing or virtual machines, you'd want to get this laptop. The ThinkPad T14s Gen 4 only comes with up to 32B RAM.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 is right for you

Right now, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 is the better laptop when compared to the ThinkPad T14s Gen 4. It has options for a brighter screen, and the RAM can be pushed to 64GB, which is a crazy amount for memory-intense applications. These two things are quite important in an enterprise, but the price is a bit high to consider.

The ThinkPad T14s Gen 4, though, is still a great laptop. It's compact, light and has similar display options and CPU options as the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11. It also has the option for an AMD CPU, which some people might prefer. Not to forget, it's also cheaper.