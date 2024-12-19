Lenovo’s ThinkPads have long been the go-to laptops for business professionals worldwide. And for good reason: their track record of reliability and performance, coupled with the always fantastic keyboard and the fan-favorite TrackPoint, add up to a solid business laptop with no surprises.

Just as ThinkPads have been synonymous with business laptops, Intel processors have been powering them for almost as long as they’ve been around. However, we have AMD chips in the latest mid-range ThinkPads this year. The ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 AMD, alongside the Snapdragon-powered Gen 6 T14s, offers business folks more options than ever in terms of what’s powering their daily business workflows.

In my time with the T14s Gen 6 AMD, I didn’t discover anything to make it stand out significantly from its Intel or Snapdragon counterparts, but there is plenty to like if you’re in need of an upgrade. The Ryzen AI 7 Pro chip is powerful and efficient, and the ThinkPad design is just as robust as ever. Just be ready to pay for the privilege of owning a ThinkPad.

Your changes have been saved Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 (AMD) 8.5 / 10 $1400 $1700 Save $300 The AMD Ryzen AI 7 Pro-powered version of Lenovo's ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 has plenty of power to challenge it's Intel-based cousin. It's portable with enough battery life to get through most of the day, and it's backed by the ThinkPad quality and reliability. Be ready to pay the ThinkPad Premium, however. Pros More powerful than Intel

ThinkPad quality

Fantastic keyboard Cons Medicore battery life

Boring display $1600 at Lenovo (AMD) $1470 at Newegg $1711.99 at CDW $1400 at Amazon

Price, availability, and specs

Paying the ThinkPad Premium

The T series ThinkPad’s are aimed squarely toward the top of the business segment, which means they don’t necessarily need to offer too many customization options. These computers are for the modern, everyday office worker who needs a solid, reliable laptop to answer emails, browse the web, create documents, and build endless PowerPoint presentations.

The configuration I was sent includes one of AMD’s new AI-focused workhorse processors, the Ryzen AI 7 Pro, to be exact, and it’s bundled with 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of storage. AMD’s integrated Radeon 880M powers the graphics.

That configuration (with optional fingerprint reader) will run you just north of $1,700, which is a lot to ask for a laptop with these specs, to be honest. However, it’s a business laptop first and foremost, and you’re absolutely paying for the ThinkPad Premium, so let’s just hope your company’s paying for it.

That processor is the only AMD one offered with the 6th Gen T14s series, but you can upgrade to 64GB of RAM and choose between 256 or 512GB of storage if you don’t need the extra space.

The display is your typical 1920 x 1200 IPS screen with 400 nits of brightness and a 60Hz refresh rate. The only upgrade option is to add touch or not (mine did not include touch). You can also add a 5G modem if you want, plus a fingerprint scanner and a smart card reader if you need one.

You can grab it from Lenovo, Amazon, Newegg, and CDW.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 (AMD) CPU AMD Ryzen AI 7 Pro (2-5 GHz, 8 cores) GPU AMD Radeon 880M (integrated) Display type WUXGA IPS (touch optional) Display (Size, Resolution) 14 in. 1920 x 1200 RAM Up to 64GB LPDDR5X Storage Up to 1TB M.2 Gen4 Battery 58Whr Charge speed Up to 100W (80% charge in 60 minutes) Ports 2 x USB-C (THunderbolt 4), 2 x USB-A, HMDI 2.1, 3.5mm audio, (optional NanoSIM) Operating System Windows 11 Home, Windows 11 Pro Webcam 5MP (Windows Hello) Cellular connectivity 5G eSIM Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 Bluetooth 5.3 (hardware support for 5.4) Form factor Clamshell Dimensions 313.6 x 219.4 x 16.9 mm (12.35 x 8.64 x 0.67 inches) Weight Starting at 2.86 lbs. (1.30 kg) Speakers 2 x 2w Dolby Atmos (upward firing) Colors Black Pen compatibility N/A Price Starting at $1,505.40 Expand

Design and ports

A ThinkPad is a ThinkPad is a ThinkPad

Close

These days, if you’ve seen one ThinkPad, you’ve seen them all. There haven’t been any significant changes to the design for years, but if Lenovo ever did try anything crazy, there’d likely be a revolt from the die-hard ThinkPad fans.

That being said, as dull as the design is, it’s hard to say it’s terrible. It’s exceptionally well-built, with no give or flex anywhere, and even though it’s almost entirely plastic, it still feels nice. The aluminum bottom case helps keep the weight down a bit and provides some thermal management as well. Although subtle, you can feel the improved quality of this T-series ThinkPad over the more budget-focused ThinkPad E14 Gen 6.

The port selection is useable, but for a “flagship business laptop”, they could probably give you a bit more. There are two Thunderbolt 4 ports on the left side that support 100W charging, a full-size HDMI 2.1 port (up to 4K 60Hz), a headphone jack, and an optional Nano-SIM card slot.

On the right is a Kensington Nano slot and two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, as well as the slot for the optional smart card reader.

Display, webcam, and audio

Ok, bad, and surprisingly good

I guess nerds like you and me are the only ones who aren’t happy with a basic 1920 x 1200 LCD display these days because OEMs just seem to keep putting them in their laptops. I guess it’s hard to argue with their logic, though, because the target market doesn’t care, and those basic displays are affordable and more than useful enough for the intended workflows.

It is nice to see the 16:10 aspect ratio has become standard as it’s much more efficient for productivity and allows for greater screen-to-body ratios. And the display here really isn’t bad. The colors are fine, it gets plenty bright for working indoors, and I appreciate the anti-glare coating much more than I thought I would.

Sadly, as is too often the case these days, even on business laptops, the webcam is just not good. It will get the job done, but that’s about it. It’s really easy to find a good, inexpensive webcam these days, so I’d just grab one of those and be done with it.

Luckily, the speakers on the T14s are pretty solid. When watching videos or even during some occasional gaming, the audio was nice. It won’t blow you away, but it’s not designed to either. The upward-firing speakers next to the keyboard provide plenty of volume, and while they don’t get blown out at higher volumes, there’s still no bass support, so it’s not very full audio. But it’s better than a lot of others.

Keyboard and touchpad

Exactly what you’d expect

ThinkPad keyboards have long been the gold standard for business laptop keyboards, which holds true for the T14. It’s responsive and very pleasant to type on for long periods of time. I especially appreciate how, instead of replacing the right Ctrl key with the Copilot key, they’ve simply squished them down a bit to make room for it. That way, I can still use my keyboard shortcuts seamlessly and continue ignoring the Copilot key — even if you can now finally customize it.

The trackpad, too, is pleasant to use. I was surprised by how nice it was, considering it’s Mylar instead of glass, but it’s exceptionally smooth and infinitely better than the one on the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i. It’s also an improvement over Lenovo’s budget ThinkPad, the E14.

And, of course, the iconic red TrackPoint is still very much alive and well. They’ve even added some customization options where a quick double-tap on it brings up a menu for some quick shortcuts, which can be useful.

Performance and battery life

AMD packs a punch