Another day, another AI PC. This time, Lenovo’s getting into the act with the ThinkPad T14s Gen 6, a 14-inch workhorse that’s as powerful as it is portable. The Lenovo flagship is another feather in Qualcomm’s cap, as the notebook can do a little bit of everything – photo editing, complex spreadsheets, coding, even gaming to some extent. Armed with one of Qualcomm’s X Elite processors, the laptop deals equal doses of power and endurance with an uber-comfortable keyboard and surprisingly powerful performance.

However, since the T14s only has one of the entry-level X Elite chips, it’s not the most powerful 14-inch laptop on the block. The screen could also be brighter. But pound-for-pound, the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 is perfect for mobile professionals or anyone looking for a powerful laptop that can go the distance.

Over 12 hours of battery life

Strong performance

World-class keyboard

Powerful speakers Cons Display could be brighter

Pricing and availability

For now, it seems that the ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 is a one-of-one, meaning there aren’t any other models or configurations of the system available – Snapdragon or otherwise. The notebook costs $1,760 on Lenovo’s site, and slightly less on other sites. The laptop has a 3.42-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite X1E-78-100 processor with 32GB of LPDDR5x 8448MHz soldered RAM, 1TB M.2 PCIe Gen 4x4 SSD, an integrated Qualcomm Adreno GPU, and a 14-inch, WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS non-touch display.

Design and ports

Close

The T14s rocks the typical ThinkPad uniform. You’ve got a slim chassis dripping with carbon fiber, aluminum, and magnesium in what Lenovo calls Eclipse Black. To the company’s credit, a good amount of the materials are recycled. The lid has the usual adornments – a small metal Lenovo tag in the bottom left corner and a prominent ThinkPad logo in the top-right, complete with a glowing red dot for the “i,” harkening back to its IBM days. The metal housing for the FHD camera and its accompanying system protrude slightly at the top center of the lid, making it easy to open the notebook.

You’ll want to keep a microfiber cloth and some cleaner handy, as the matte finish is a major fingerprint magnet. Either that, or my hands are oilier than the average person. While the chassis might be susceptible to oily hands, the same can’t be said for drops, shocks, extreme temperatures, or altitudes as the notebook has MIL-STD 810H certification.

The notebook’s interior is also inky black with another ThinkPad emblem engraved into the right side of the palm rest. The middle is dominated by the touchpad with its three-button clickpad which sits right below the keyboard. Just like everything ThinkPad, a cheeky red nub sits betwixt the “G, H, and B” keys for folks who want to keep their trackpad interactions to a minimum. The keyboard has a slim speaker grille on either side, with the power button/fingerprint reader positioned above the right side grille.

There’s not much to see on the laptop’s undercarriage. You’ve got five screws, six rows of vents, three rubber feet (two short, one long), and the pinhole used to hard reset the system in case of an emergency.

Lenovo gives you just enough ports to support most of your peripherals. However, you’ll still need to invest in a dock or an SD card reader as it’s the one slot the laptop lacks. But you do get a pair of USB-A ports, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, a headset jack, and a Kensington Nano Security lock slot.

The T14s is a wee thing. Its 12.4 x 8.6 x 0.67-inch frame weighs only 2.7 pounds. That’s lighter than the HP EliteBook Ultra (2.97 pounds, 12.3 x 8.8 x 0.33-0.57 inches) and the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (2024) (2.8 pounds, 12.3 x 8.7 x 0.59 inches). However, the Dell XPS 13 9345 (11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches) proved to be the lightest of this cohort at 2.6 pounds.

Display, webcam, and audio