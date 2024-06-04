Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 This ThinkPad from Lenovo sports a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite chip alongside an optional OLED display, up to 64GB of memory, and up to 1TB of storage. If you're looking for a premium machine not driven by Intel or AMD, this is a top PC. Pros Snapdragon X Elite chip Optional OLED display Classic ThinkPad design Cons Limited storage $2699 at Lenovo

When you're looking for a new laptop, it's always worth checking out the top Lenovo machines, which will lead you to the best ThinkPads. However, you'll still have a lot of options, like the all-new ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 or the reliable T14 Gen 5. So, which computer should you choose?

We're here to help with the ultimate T14s Gen 6 vs T14 Gen 5 comparison.

Price, availability, and specs

Two ThinkPads, different machines

The T14s Gen 6 is up for pre-order right now, and it ships in July. Pricing begins at $2699 and goes up from there; however, there's currently only one model up for sale, so you may have to hang tight for other versions to get added, like ones with OLED displays or 64GB of RAM.

With the T14 Gen 5, it's available at your retailer of choice, and pricing begins at $2200, but you can usually find one on sale for much less. If interested, you can also build your own T14 Gen 5 directly on Lenovo's site and configure it to your own personal specs.



Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 5 CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 165H GPU Snapdragon X Elite Qualcomm Adreno GPU Intel Arc integrated graphics Display (Size, Resolution) 14” WUXGA 16:10 IPS, 400 nits, Low Power, 100% sRGB, EyeSafe 14” WUXGA 16:10 IPS, Touch, DBEF5, 400 nits, 45% NTSC 14” 2.8K OLED, 400 nits, 100% DCI-P3, Dolby Vision, HDR True Black 500, EyeSafe 14-inches, FHD+, 2.2K, or 2.8K RAM Up to 64 GB LPRRD5X 8533MT/s Dual Channel Up to 64GB DDR5-5600 Storage Up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4 2242 M.2 Up to 2TB M.2 PCIe SSD Gen4 Battery 58WHr 52.5Whr Ports 2 x USB-A (5Gbps) 2 x USB-C (USB4 40Gbps) Audio jack HDMI 2.1 2x Thunderbolt 4, 2x USB-A, HDMI 2.1, 3.5mm audio jack, Ethernet Operating System Windows 11 Windows 11 Pro Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 Intel WiFi 6E 802.11AX (2 x 2) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 313.6 x 219.4 x 16.9mm 0.70 x 12.44 x 8.81 inches (17.7 x 315.9 x 223.7 mm) Weight 2.72 pounds 2.96lbs Speakers Dolby Audio, dual speakers 2 x 2W speakers with Dolby Audio Price Starts at $1,699 Starts at $2,559

Design and display

Very similar computers

As you might expect, these two ThinkPads are quite similar in design. So, you're getting the harder angles and boxy frames you'd expect out of a ThinkPad on top of other iconic features like the TrackPoint. In general, both have quite a premium look and feel across the board.

Dimensions and weight are, once again, quite similar, but the T14 Gen 5 is slightly larger and heavier, even if you'd be hard-pressed to notice without a close comparison between the two. That said, you won't have much trouble bringing either computer out into the world.

For display, you've got 60Hz IPS and 120Hz OLED options on both, while the OLED panels have 2.8K resolutions and the IPS offerings are limited to 1920x1200. Though, you can opt for a 2.2K IPS panel on the T14 Gen 5, too. Altogether, the displays are about a match.

For webcams, the T14s Gen 6 has a standard 1080p cam, while the T14 Gen 5 has a 5MP cam. Naturally, the T14 Gen 5 has the better camera, but the T14s Gen 6 can definitely handle Zoom meetings and video calls, even if they won't necessarily be at the highest quality.

With a better webcam and an extra IPS panel option, the T14 Gen 5 pulls ahead.

Winner: ThinkPad T14 Gen 5

Hardware and performance

Snapdragon X Elite vs AMD and Intel

Source: XDA

Inside, these machines have some major differences. Though they both have up to 64GB of RAM, the memory on the T14s is faster. On the other hand, the T14 Gen 5 has up to 2TB of storage when the T14s only offers up to 1TB. Outside of that, the big difference comes down to CPU.

The T15 Gen 5 offers a variety of Intel and AMD chips to choose from, which is great if you're not just looking for the best of the best. If you do want top performance, though, the T14s Gen 6 is shaping up to be an excellent choice, thanks to its Snapdragon X Elite chip. Early benchmarks suggest that the top Snapdragon X Elite chips can outperform even an Intel Core Ultra 165H.

However, the only Snapdragon chip offered on the T14s is the X1E-78-100, which isn' the fastest in the family. Though, you're also getting a powerful NPU on the T14s Gen 6 that supports Copilot+, which enables a ton of AI functionality like Recall, Auto Super Resolution, and Live Captions, among others. The T14 Gen 5 doesn't support Copilot+ on Windows 11.

In general, thanks to faster memory, an impressively fast Snapdragon chip, and a convenient set of AI features, the T14s Gen 5 is our overall hardware winner, but you'll have to stay tuned for more in-depth comparisons of the Snapdragon vs AMD/Intel chips.

Winner: ThinkPad T14s Gen 6

Battery life

Not much to complain about

We haven't had a chance to review either of these laptops just yet, but there are some takeaways to keep in mind when it comes to battery life, if that's something that's important to you.

Lenovo rates the T14s Gen 6 for up to 29 hours of video playback on a single charge, and it rates the T14 Gen 5 for up to 20 hours of video playback on a single charge. Naturally, the impressive power efficiency of the Snapdragon chip is likely to result in better overall battery life, but we'd expect both of these machines to be capable of running for an entire workday.

That said, the T14s Gen 6 is shaping up to pack in some truly impressive battery life.

Winner: ThinkPad T14s Gen 6

Overall winner: ThinkPad T14s Gen 6

An impressive all-around laptop

In general, thanks to tons of high-speed memory, an impressive chip with lots of AI features, and what's shaping up to be excellent battery life, the T14s Gen 6 is our overall winner, but that doesn't mean the T14 Gen 5 isn't still an excellent choice, too.

If you aren't looking for the best performance or don't care about AI features, there are tons of configurations of T14 Gen 5 to choose from that will cost much less than the current model of the T14s Gen 6 up for sale. Plus, you can get a better webcam on the T14 Gen 5, too.