Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 Lenovo's first Snapdragon ThinkPad features an X Elite chip on top of an optional OLED display, up to 64GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage. If you're interested in a premium ThinkPad outside of the familiar AMD/Intel machines, this is it. Pros Snapdragon X Elite OLED display support Sleek ThinkPad design Cons Limited to 1TB of storage $2699 at Lenovo

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 is the first noticeable redesign of the laptop in years. It comes with Intel Core ultra processors, a new touchpad, a much better webcam, and a new look that helps it feel more modern while staying true to the iconic ThinkPad lineage. Pros Variety of Intel chips Up to 2TB of storage OLED display + 8MP webcam Cons Top configurations get expensive $1499 at Lenovo $1556 at Newegg



When on the search for a new laptop, it's hard to ignore the best Lenovo computers, which naturally will bring you to the top ThinkPads. But, should you opt for something flashy and new like the T14s Gen 6 and its Snapdragon chip, or are you better off with the familiar X1 Carbon Gen 12?

We're here to help with the ultimate T14s Gen 6 vs X1 Carbon Gen 12 comparison.

Price, availability, and specs

Two premium computers

Lenovo's ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 is available for pre-order, but it won't ship until July. Pricing kicks off at $2699, but currently, there's only one model up for sale, so you'll have to wait for more versions to get added, like ones with OLED displays or with the full 64GB of RAM this machine supports.

The X1 Carbon Gen 12 is available at your retailer of choice, and pricing begins at $2523. Although you can routinely find it on sale for a lot less than its retail price, if you opt for a top configuration, definitely expect to pay much more, even well above $3000.



Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 165U GPU Snapdragon X Elite Qualcomm Adreno GPU Intel Arc (integrated) Display (Size, Resolution) 14” WUXGA 16:10 IPS, 400 nits, Low Power, 100% sRGB, EyeSafe 14” WUXGA 16:10 IPS, Touch, DBEF5, 400 nits, 45% NTSC 14” 2.8K OLED, 400 nits, 100% DCI-P3, Dolby Vision, HDR True Black 500, EyeSafe 14-inch 120Hz 2.8K or 14-inch 60Hz 1920x1200 RAM Up to 64 GB LPRRD5X 8533MT/s Dual Channel Up to 64GB LPDDR5x Storage Up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4 2242 M.2 Up to 2TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Battery 58WHr 57Wh Ports 2 x USB-A (5Gbps) 2 x USB-C (USB4 40Gbps) Audio jack HDMI 2.1 Two Thunderbolt 4, two USB-A 3.2, HDMI 2.1, 3.5mm audio Operating System Windows 11 Windows 11 Dimensions 313.6 x 219.4 x 16.9mm 12.31 x 8.45 x 0.59 inches (312.8mm x 214.75mm x 14.96mm) Weight 2.72 pounds From 2.42 pounds (1.09kg) Speakers Dolby Audio, dual speakers Dual speakers, Dolby Atmos Colors Eclipse Black Black

Related Lenovo's first Copilot+ laptops include its most popular ThinkPad Snapdragon X Elite laptops are here, and Lenovo has two laptops ready to go

Design and display

Two ThinkPads with OLED displays

These two ThinkPads are pretty much a match in terms of design. With both, you can expect harder edges and angles alongside a rather boxy frame. Plus, you'll get trademark ThinkPad features like the TrackPoint. Luckily, both look and feel like the premium computers they are, too.

With dimensions, these computers are, once again, about the same. There is a slight difference in weight, though, with the X1 Carbon Gen 12 able to be configured to be slightly lighter than the T14s Gen 6. Nonetheless, both are still very portable laptops that you won't have trouble carrying.

For display, both laptops have 60Hz IPS or 120Hz OLED options. The IPS panels run at 1920x1200, and the OLED panels run at 2.8K. Offering more responsive display options with premium display tech is great, but there isn't much to differentiate the two.

Webcam-wise, the T14s Gen 5 has a 1080p cam that'll be enough for Zoom meetings and video calls, while the X1 Carbon Gen 12 has up to an 8MP camera, which will be significantly higher quality. Since everything else is about a match, the better webcam on the Carbon makes it our winner.

Winner: ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12

Hardware and performance

Snapdragon vs Intel

When it comes to hardware, there are some key differences between these computers. However, they both feature up to 64GB of memory; although, the RAM on the T14s Gen 6 is slightly faster. The X1 Carbon Gen 12 also offers up to 2TB of storage when the T14s Gen 6 caps out at 1TB.

The X1 Carbon Gen 12 has a variety of Intel Core Ultra chips to choose from, up to the 155H (though most models currently available seem to be limited to weaker U-series processors). The T14s Gen 6, though, has a Snapdragon X Elite chip. Early benchmarks suggest that the top Snapdragon X Elite chip will handily outperform a 155H, but the chip inside the T14s isn't the fastest X Elite chip. Nonetheless, the chip in the T14s is shaping up to be a worthy competitor to the 155H.

But you're also getting a powerful NPU on the T14s Gen 6 that supports Windows 11's Copilot+ suite of AI features, including functionality like Recall, Auto Super Resolution, and Live Captions, among others. The X1 Carbon Gen 12, on the other hand, doesn't support Copilot+ on Windows 11, so you will lose out on some AI tech, if that's something you care about in your laptop.

Thanks to faster memory and an impressive Snapdragon chip alongside AI features, the T14s is our overall winner, but make sure to stay tuned for more in-depth comparisons between Snapdragon chips and Intel/AMD offerings as well as whether Lenovo adds support for other Snapdragon X Elite chips to the T14s Gen 6 in the coming months.

Winner: ThinkPad T14s Gen 6

Battery life

No bad performers here

We have reviewed the X1 Carbon Gen 12, but we haven't reviewed the T14s Gen 6 yet. Nonetheless, we have some takeaways on battery life that are worth keeping in mind.

With the X1 Carbon Gen 12, we were able to manage 11 hours of battery life with average usage, which is a good showing. On the other hand, Lenovo rates the T14s Gen 6 for up to 29 hours of video playback on a single charge. We don't know how this will translate into real-world usage just yet, but the Snapdragon chip inside the T14s Gen 6 is incredibly power efficient, so we would expect impressive battery life, even outstripping that of the X1 Carbon Gen 12.

We'll have to test it out ourselves for the final word, but we'd expect some battery life improvements on the T14s Gen 6. Nonetheless, you shouldn't have issues using either laptop for an entire workday without charging in most instances.

Winner: ThinkPad T14s Gen 6

Overall winner: ThinkPad T14s Gen 6

Tough to compete with Snapdragon

Thanks to a bunch of high-speed RAM, an impressive Snapdragon chip that enables AI features, and what looks to be excellent battery life, the T14s Gen 6 is our overall top choice. However, there are still reasons to check out the X1 Carbon Gen 12, too.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 Winner Lenovo's first Snapdragon ThinkPad features an X Elite chip on top of an optional OLED display, up to 64GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage. If you're interested in a premium ThinkPad outside of the familiar AMD/Intel machines, this is it. $2699 at Lenovo

If you'd prefer a better webcam, for example, or you don't really feel much of a need for AI features, the Carbon is a great option. Plus, with a variety of configurations available, you can currently find a Carbon for a lot cheaper than you can the T14s Gen 6.