When looking for a great laptop, Lenovo's ThinkPad line is always worth considering, but 16-inch laptops can feel like an underrepresented segment of the market. That doesn't mean there aren't options, though, like the new ThinkPad T16 Gen 3 and the E16 Gen 2. But which is right for you?

Not to worry, because we've got the ultimate ThinkPad T16 Gen 3 and E16 Gen 2 comparison below across pricing, design, hardware, and battery life to help you make the best possible buy.

Price, availability, and specs

Big machines, but not always big prices

The ThinkPad T16 Gen 3 is available now on Lenovo's site, and pricing begins at $2619. As a note, the Gen 2 of the T16 had an AMD variant, while currently there are only Intel-based models of the Gen 3, so you'll have to wait and see if and when Lenovo adds AMD support to the T16 Gen 3.

With the ThinkPad E16 Gen 2, it's also available on Lenovo's site, starting at $1429, but the earliest delivery dates are in June, so keep that in mind. It's also worth noting that the E16 Gen 2s are, at the time of writing, on pretty deep discount, so you can get one for a lot less than $1429.

Another thing to keep in mind is your particular region. With the E16 Gen 2, certain chips are only supported in certain regions. For example, H-series E16 Gen 2 models are for sale in the UK, but they aren't available in the US, so where you live may impact what's available.



ThinkPad T16 Gen 3 ThinkPad E16 Gen 2 CPU Up to Intel Core Ultra 165H Up to Intel Core Ultra 155H or AMD Ryzen 7735HS GPU Intel graphics or Arc graphics Intel graphics, Arc graphics, or Radeon graphics Display type IPS or OLED, touch or non-touch, 60Hz, up to 500 nits IPS, touch or non-touch, 60Hz, up to 400 nits Display (Size, Resolution) 16-inches, 1920x1200 or 3840x2400 16-inches, 1920x1200 or 2560x1600 RAM Up to 64GB DDR5-5600 Up to 64GB DDR5-5600 Storage Up to 2TB M.2 SSD Up to 1TB M.2 SSD + extra slot Battery Up to 86Whr Up to 57Whr Ports 2x USB-A, 2x USB-C (PD 3.0 + DP 2.1), 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x 3.5mm, 1x Ethernet, optional smart card reader 2x USB-A, 2x USB-C (PD 3.0 + DP 2.1/1.4), 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x 3.5mm, 1x Ethernet Operating System Up to Windows 11 Pro Up to Windows 11 Pro Webcam 5MP IR 1080p IR Wi-Fi connectivity Up to Intel® Wi-Fi® 7 BE200 Wi-Fi® 6E, 802.11ax 2x2 Wi-Fi® Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 359.7 x 250.8 x 19.64 mm (14.16 x 9.87 x 0.77 inches) Up to 356.1 x 247.7 x 20.20 mm (14.02 x 9.75 x 0.80 inches) Weight Up to 4.03lbs Up to 3.99lbs Price Starts at $2619 Starts at $1429

Design and display

Similar ThinkPads, similar designs

Source: XDA

In terms of core design, these two ThinkPads are largely a match. Both are sleek traditional clamshell laptops, and both sport a relatively angular, industrial aesthetic in comparison with a machine like the MacBook Pro. You will get ThinkPad's trademark durable construction and longevity with both. If you're looking for bright colors, you're out of luck, though.

As you'd expect from 16-inch laptops, both are large. However, dimensions and weight between the T16 Gen 3 and E16 Gen 2 are about the same. Although, it's worth keeping in mind that, at around four pounds, neither of these laptops are particularly lightweight. If you're looking for an ultraportable, you'd be better off looking elsewhere at lighter computers.

For display, the T16 Gen 3 features IPS and OLED options, both at 60Hz, while the IPS model has a 1920x1200 resolution and the OLED has a 3840x2400 resolution. The E16 Gen 2 can be configured with an IPS display at either a 1920x1200 or 2560x1600 resolution. Although neither have 120Hz support, which is disappointing, considering that the T16 Gen 3 can be kitted with an OLED at a higher resolution, it has the better display.

With webcams, the T16 Gen 3 comes with a 5MP cam, while the E16 Gen 2 has a 1080p cam. Of course, the T16 Gen 3's camera is the better one, but the E16 Gen 2 won't have trouble with Zoom meetings or video calls. Altogether, with more advanced panel tech, support for higher resolutions, and a better webcam, the T16 Gen 3 is the overall winner in the world of design and display.

Winner: ThinkPad T16 Gen 3

Hardware and performance

Premium power with some key differences

Source: XDA

In general, there's a fair bit of overlap here, but there are some important differences.

First off, both of these machines can be kitted with up to 64GB of DDR5, while the T16 Gen 3 can have a 2TB SSD and the E16 Gen 2 can have a 1TB SSD alongside an extra slot for future expansion. Outside of that, the chips powering these machines are different.

On one hand, the E16 Gen 2 has a large variety of chips, including both Intel and AMD options, to choose from, going up to the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H with a meaty 16 cores, 22 threads, and boost clocks up to 4.8GHz. On the other hand, the T16 Gen 3 supports Core Ultra chips going up to the 165H, which has those same 16 cores and 22 threads clocked slightly higher.

If you're looking for the most powerful chip, that's the 165H in the T16 Gen 3. However, the 155H in the E16 Gen 2 won't perform all that differently. Since there aren't any AMD configurations of the T16 Gen 3 at the moment, the E16 Gen 2 is more versatile in comparison, supporting a range of Ryzen chips up to the Ryzen 7 7735HS. So, if you're not looking for the most power you can get, you'll have more choices with the E16 Gen 2, at least for now.

It's also worth noting that while the raw performance difference between the 155H and 165H isn't particularly substantial, you will be getting vPro support with the 165H. However, vPro is meant for IT management and support, so if you don't already know what it is, you probably won't need it.

Though such versatility is appreciated, when it comes down to raw power, it's tough to beat the T16 Gen 3. Plus, with an optional OLED display and a better webcam, too, alongside support for a larger SSD, the hardware in the T16 Gen 3 simply outclasses that in the E16 Gen 2.

Winner: ThinkPad T16 Gen 3

Battery life

Not much to complain about

Source: XDA

As a note, we haven't had a chance to review either of these laptops just yet. So, we don't have hard numbers on battery life just yet, but there are some takeaways.

That said, Lenovo's estimates put both machines comfortably in the day-long range. Manufacturer estimates aren't set in stone, though, so your mileage may vary, especially depending on what chip you opt for, what settings you have, and what you're doing. If you're rocking a 155H or 165H and pushing your chip to its limit, don't expect to go for 8-10 hours without charging.

Although, the T16 Gen 3 features an 86Whr battery, while the E16 Gen 2 has a 57Whr battery, which is no small difference. So, we'd expect the T16 Gen 3 to last the longest on average. Stay tuned for our official review for more insight into battery life.

Winner: ThinkPad T16 Gen 3

Overall winner: ThinkPad T16 Gen 3

Premium performance at a premium price

Thanks to a powerful Core Ultra 165H chip, an option for an OLED display, a 5MP webcam, up to 2TB of storage, and a massive 87Whr battery, the ThinkPad T16 Gen 3 is our overall top choice. However, you will pay a premium for this hardware, which may not suit everyone's budget.

In that case, the E16 Gen 2 is still a worthy pick. It's significantly cheaper than the T16 Gen 3, it has a wide variety of chips to choose from, it has an extra M.2 slot for storage expansion, and it's powerful enough to handle most tasks that don't rely heavily on GPU compute.

