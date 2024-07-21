Key Takeaways Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 is ultra-lightweight and has powerful speakers, ideal for on-the-go professionals.

The laptop's U series processor may lack performance power, with subpar battery life in real-world usage.

The convertible has an excellent typing experience and optional pen storage, but falls short in processing and battery longevity.

Not all business laptops are created equal. Some are more versatile than others, while some systems are more durable and security focused. And then there’s your workhorses packed to the gills with high-powered specs. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 checks off a nice assortment of these boxes. It’s a convertible laptop that comes packing an Intel Core Ultra 7 U series processor with Intel integrated graphics. It also has one of Lenovo’s best-in-class keyboards and a strong pair of speakers hiding out somewhere on the laptop.

However, there are flaws here that can’t be overlooked. With a U series chip, the notebook doesn’t have the same processing power as an H series chip. The battery life could also be better, but if you’re looking for a super lightweight system that’s ideal for on-the-go professionals, the ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 is a solid choice.

About this review: Lenovo loaned us a ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 for the purposes of this review. The company had no input in this article, and did not see its contents before publishing.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 Lightweight convertible needs more power 7 / 10 The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 comes with a new design that fits a better webcam and a new optional glass touchpad, but it gets rid of the built-in pen storage. It also comes with new Intel Core Ultra processors and an upgraded 120Hz OLED display in some configurations. Pros Super lightweight convertible chassis

Powerful speakers

Ultra comfortable typing experience Cons Lacks performance power

Battery life could be better $2999 at Lenovo

Pricing and availability

Lenovo gave me the $2,163 version of the ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 to take for a spin. It’s decked out with a 1.7-GHz Intel Core Ultra 7 155U processor with 16GB of LPDDR5X-6400MHz soldered RAM, a 1TB M.2 2280 PCIe Gen4 Performance TLC Opal SSD, Intel Graphics, and a 14-inch, 1920 x 1200, 60Hz Anti-Glare touch screen. You can double the memory and storage, as well as step up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 165U vPro processor for $2,888. But if you don’t need all the bells and whistles, you could conversely scale it back to an Intel Core Ultra 5 125U CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and an anti-reflective touch panel for $1,806.

Specs CPU Up to Intel Core Ultra 165U GPU Intel integrated graphics Display type 60Hz IPS or 120Hz OLED, up to 500 nits Display (Size, Resolution) 14-inches, 1920x1200 or 2880x1800 RAM Up to 64GB LPDDR5x Storage Up to 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Battery 57Whr battery Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A HDMI 2.1 3.5mm combo headphone jack Operating System Up to Windows 11 Pro Webcam Up to 8MP MIPI Computer Vision camera with privacy shutter Wi-Fi connectivity Up to Intel® Wi-Fi® 7 BE200 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Form factor Convertible Dimensions 12.31 x 8.57 x 0.61 inches (312.8 x 217.65 x 15.49mm) Weight Starting at 2.97 pounds (1.35kg) Speakers Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos Colors Luna Gray Pen compatibility Yes Expand

Design and ports

One of the thinnest, lightest business convertibles on the market

Outside of its Luna Grey recycled aluminum frame, the X1 2-in-1 looks like any other ThinkPad laptop. There’s a big ThinkPad X1 in the top-right corner, complete with a glowing red dot, while a shiny silver Lenovo plate sits on the bottom left. Along the top lip there’s a brushed aluminum housing for the webcam and its accompanying sensors. Flip the laptop over, and it’s a pretty straightforward affair with four screws, two air vents, and three raised rubber feet – two short ones in the front and a long foot in the back.

With such a slim form factor, there isn’t much room for ports.

Open up the X1 2-in-1 and there’s your standard ThinkPad keyboard with the iconic red nub and three-buttoned touchpad. The palm rest is just large enough to support your wrists and is cool to the touch. Connecting the display to the body of the laptop are two chunky 360-degree hinges that allow the laptop to transform from its traditional clamshell form into a tablet. Or you can lay it flat or fold into tent mode to interact with the screen in tight spaces.

With such a slim form factor, there isn’t much room for ports. But Lenovo still managed room for a pair of USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, a headset jack, and a Kensington nano secure lock.

At 2.97 pounds, the 12.3 x 8.6 x 0.61-inch X1 2-in-1 is one of the lightest convertible laptops on the market. Only the Acer Swift Go 14 is lighter and thinner at 2.91 pounds and 12.3 x 8.6 x 0.59 inches, but only slightly on both counts. The LG Gram Pro 2-in-1 (3.08 pounds, 14.1 x 10 x 0.49 ~ 0.51 inches) and HP Spectre x360 14 (3.19 pounds, 12.4 x 8.7 x 0.67 inches) sit in the middle of the pack while the Lenovo Yoga 7 (2024, 14-inch) (12.51 x 8.75 x 0.66 inches) tipped the scales at 3.55 pounds.

Display, audio, and webcam

Can you find the speakers?