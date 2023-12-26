Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 features a sleek new design, an optional glass touchpad, a magnetically attached pen over a garage, and Intel Core Ultra processors as well as the option for a 120Hz OLED display. Plus, you can get up to an 8MP webcam for some serious meeting quality. Pros 8MP webcam Intel Core Ultra Sleek new design Cons Expensive Integrated graphics

Lenovo's laptops are routinely some of the best laptops out there, and the ThinkPad line of laptops is, in many senses, the crown jewel of Lenovo's range of laptops. Accordingly, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 is an excellent all-around business laptop, but you may be wondering if the recently announced next-gen ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 is a worthwhile upgrade over the Yoga. And yes, the 2-in-1 is the next-generation rebrand of the Yoga line.

With a new design, a new series of chips, and more, the 2-in-1 looks to be a worthy successor, so below you'll find the ultimate comparison between the 2-in-1 Gen 9 and the Yoga Gen 8.

Price, availability, and specs

The 2-in-1 was just recently announced on December 14th, 2023, and it won't be available until March 2024. Pricing on the 2-in-1 starts at $2,693, but we don't yet have the full picture of whether a discount will be available at launch, and how expensive different configurations might get. You might be able to get one a bit cheaper at launch, while you can probably expect to pay more for more premium configurations. Keep your eyes peeled for more information.

The Yoga starts at $2,649, but don't necessarily expect to pay that full price. Lenovo oftentimes has big sales running, and by big we mean discounts of 50% or even more, so if you check the Lenovo site, you may well find Yogas for far less than the retail price. There is also a wide range of different configurations for the Yoga, so if you're looking for more premium hardware, you should definitely expect to pay more and maybe much more, depending on your preferences.



Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 CPU Intel Core Ultra processors 13th Gen Intel Core i5 or i7 U- and P-series, vPro, Evo Storage Up to 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD Battery 57Whr battery 57Whr battery Display (Size, Resolution) 14-inch, 16:10 aspect ratio, up to 2.8K OLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 400 nits, touch, DisplayHDR 500 True Black 14-inch, 16:10 aspect ratio, 1920x1200 (FHD+), IPS, 400 nits / 3840x2400 (UHD+), OLED, 500 nits Camera Up to 8MP MIPI Computer Vision camera with privacy shutter 1080p Full HD RGB + IR webcam with physical shutter,1080p Full HD MIPI RGB + IR webcam with Computer Vision and physical shutter Speakers Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos Quad speakers, Dolby Atmos, Quad-array 360-degree microphones Colors Black Storm Grey Memory Up to 64GB LPDDR5x Up to 64GB LPDDR5 Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A HDMI 2.1 3.5mm combo headphone jack Two Thunderbolt 4, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, HDMI 2.0b, 3.5mm audio, Nano-SIM (optional) Dimensions 12.31x8.57x0.61 inches (312.8x217.65x15.49mm) 12.38 x 8.75 x 0.61 inches (314.4 x 222.3 x 15.53mm) Weight Starting at 2.92 pounds (1.32kg) Starts at 3 pounds (1.38kg)

Design and display

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 Render credit: Lenovo

In terms of design, the 2-in-1 changes things up, bringing a new, larger Communications Bar at the top that contains the webcam and microphone. The built-in pen garage of the Yoga is also gone with the 2-in-1. In its stead, the 2-in-1 features a magnetic mechanism that attaches a pen to the side of the laptop. This opens up the 2-in-1 to larger pens, but they'll be easier to lose.

Then, the 2-in-1 also has a bigger touchpad, and you get the option for a glass trackpad, much like the ThinkPad Z series. The glass version doesn't feature the physical buttons you see on the red TrackPoint, so you have a larger surface area. Buttons are also haptic, simulating clicks when pushed down in the correct area. Lastly, the keyboard on the 2-in-1 has also been retooled, adding tactile markings to important keys for accessibility.

When it comes to display, both the Yoga and the 2-in-1 have the option for OLED displays; however, there are some key differences. The 2-in-1 features a 2.8K 120Hz OLED display, while the Yoga has a 60Hz 4K OLED display. The 2-in-1 can also accommodate up to an impressive 8MP MIPI camera, while the Yoga can have up to a 1080p IR MIPI camera. The camera on the Yoga was great, but the camera on the 2-in-1 is a major upgrade.

In general, the 2-in-1 features some nice design changes over the Yoga, while the display difference is more of a mixed bag. If you prefer a higher resolution OLED, the Yoga will suit you better, while if you prefer a higher-refresh-rate display, the 2-in-1 makes more sense. The camera, though, is a strict upgrade on the 2-in-1, making it the clear winner.

Performance

Naturally, we don't have performance numbers on the 2-in-1 just yet, and we haven't gotten our hands on one for a full review, so you'll have to wait for our testing to finish before we can give you the final word on the performance 2-in-1 vs the Yoga. Stay tuned.

When it comes to Yoga, while there are some thermal throttling concerns, it performs quite well in general. In our benchmarks, the 8th Gen Yoga generally performed better than its predecessor as well as other competitors, like the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11, Dell Inspiron 14, and HP Dragonfly Pro, depending on the configuration of the Yoga as well as the particular test.

With the 2-in-1, though, is coming Intel's new series of Core Ultra processors that promise upgraded P-core and E-cores with faster performance, new low-power E-cores designed for lighter tasks, and integrated Intel Arc graphics that are supposed to double the performance of previous generations. This series of CPUs also features a built-in NPU that's focused on AI workloads, enabling features like Windows Studio Effects.

Accordingly, it's reasonable to expect more CPU performance with the 2-in-1, but we'll have to find out if that's true and to what extent. The 2-in-1 also features LPDDR5x RAM over the Yoga's LPDDR5 RAM. In general, while we don't have specifics just yet, if you're looking for the most powerful laptop between the two, that honor is likely going to the 2-in-1 with its newer hardware.

Battery life

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 Render credit: Lenovo

Once again, hang tight for our full review of the 2-in-1 to get the full picture of battery life.

With the Yoga, in our PCMark 10 Modern Office battery benchmark, the Yoga lasted for 13 hours and 44 minutes on the Balanced power plan. This isn't 1-to-1 indicative of real-world battery life, but in general, you should expect to be able to get through an average day of use with the Yoga without charging much, if at all. The 2-in-1 has the same-sized battery, coming in at 57Whrs, so we'd generally expect the 2-in-1 to perform similarly.

Without big changes in battery size, battery life shouldn't be much of a worry either.

Which is right for you?

A lot of buying a laptop comes down to personal preference, and with the 2-in-1, there's still a lot we don't know yet. However, there are some key takeaways between the two when it comes to what we do know about the differences between the 2-in-1 and the Yoga.

Ultimately, though, the 2-in-1 has some key design improvements over the Yoga, and Intel's Core Ultra CPUs promise some interesting upgrades in performance. Plus, you can opt for a 120Hz OLED and an 8MP camera on the 2-in-1, which you can't get with the Yoga. Unless you're looking to save the most money, the 2-in-1 looks to be the overall superior machine in our eyes.

With an upgraded design, a faster OLED panel, Intel's new Core Ultra CPUs, the option for a beefy 8MP webcam, and more, the ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 looks to be a mighty impressive hybrid laptop. Make sure to put this one on your radar come March 2024 when it's scheduled for release.