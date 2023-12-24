Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 Upgraded design and CPU The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 provides a new design and offers an Intel Core Ultra processor. You can upgrade to a 120Hz OLED display and the functionality of the 2-in-1 design gives you a lot of flexibility. Pros New design Intel Core Ultra processor OLED display Cons Not available yet

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 Sleek and powerful $900 $1300 Save $400 The sleek design and touchscreen display makes the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 a laptop to consider. It is lightweight, powerful, and has terrific battery life. It comes in two sizes and offers multiple colors. It's a sharp laptop that can do a lot. Pros Solid battery life Ideal for productivity 12th-gen Intel Core processor Cons 720p webcam $900 at Best Buy (13 inches) $1000 at Best Buy (15 inches)



Most people want the newest electronic device on the market. But does it actually make sense to them? There are plenty of occasions where choosing the newest technology will benefit the consumer, but there are caveats to it as well. It can cost an arm and a leg, and it can be difficult to get used to. There is something to be said about a tried and tested product that has always been reliable.

That's what makes the comparison between the newly announced Lenovo Thinkpad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 laptop and the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5. Both laptops have sleek designs and offer touchscreen displays. But that's not the only similarity they have. They also have plenty of differences, one being that one is available now and one is available in a few months. Which one is better for you? Let's find out.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 vs. Surface Laptop 5: Price, specs & availability

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 was announced on December 12 alongside the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12. The MSRP for the ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 is set for $2,639, meaning it is an incredibly pricey laptop. You won't be able to buy it until March 2024, so there's still some time to save up for it. It comes with a lot of features for that price, including a 14-inch display that comes with a 16:10 aspect ratio, up to 2.8K OLED and a 120Hz refresh rate. You'll get a ton of ports, including two Thunderbolt 4, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, and an HDMI port. Plus, you can choose up to 64GB of memory and up to 2TB of storage.

The Surface Laptop 5 is offered in two sizes:13.5-inch and 15-inch. You'll enjoy a 3:2 aspect ratio on either a 2256x1504 display or a 2496x1664 display, depending on the size you get. Both support pen and touchscreen, giving them versatility. You can get 512GB of storage and up to 16GB of memory in the 13.5-inch and 32GB in the 15-inch option. It is for sale at Lenovo as well as major retailers like Best Buy, starting at $900 or $1,000.



Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 CPU 12th Gen intel Core i5-1235U or Intel Core i7-1255U Intel Core Ultra processors GPU Intel Iris Xe Up to Intel Arc graphics (integrated) Storage 512GB Up to 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Battery Up to 18 hours of typical device usage 57Whr battery Display (Size, Resolution) 13.5-inch model: 2256x1504, 3:2 aspect ratio, supporting pen and touch (13.5-inch model); 2496x1664, 3:2 aspect ratio, supporting pen and touch (15-inch model) 14-inch, 16:10 aspect ratio, up to 2.8K OLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 400 nits, touch, DisplayHDR 500 True Black Colors Platinum, Sage, Black, Sandstone Black Memory 8GB or 16GB LPDDR5X (13.5-inch model); 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB LPDDR5x (15-inch model) Up to 64GB LPDDR5x Ports 1x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB Type-A, 1x Surface Connect, 3.5mm audio 2x Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A HDMI 2.1 3.5mm combo headphone jack Dimensions 12.1 x 8.8 x 0.57 inches (13.5-inch model); 13.4 x 9.6 x 0.58 inches (15-inch model) 12.31x8.57x0.61 inches (312.8x217.65x15.49mm) Weight 2.80 pounds (13.5-inch fabric); 2.86 pounds (13.5-inch metal); 3.44 pounds (15-inch model) Starting at 2.92 pounds (1.32kg) Price Starting at $900 Starting at $2,639 Webcam HD 720p webcam Up to 8MP MIPI Computer Vision camera with privacy shutter Connectivity Wi-Fi 6 + Bluetooth 5.1 Wi-Fi 6E or Wi-Fi 7 Bluetooth 5.3 Optional: 5G (Cat20) 4G LTE (Cat16) 4G LTE (Cat4) (China-only)

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 vs. Surface Laptop 5: Design

Both of these laptops have sleek designs, which is something you'll notice right away. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 is the rebranded line of the ThinkPad X1 Yoga convertibles. This has some changes between its previous iterations, with the design being one of them. There is a new Communications Bar at the top of the display that has the webcam and microphones in it. The chassis is black and only comes in black, so you won't have options. The biggest change from former Yoga convertibles is the removal of the pen holder and charger. Previously, there was a pen garage that would hold the pen securely and charge it. Now, there is a magnetic attachment that keeps it on the side.

The touchpad is bigger on this 2-in-1 as well, as it can be as big as 120mm. You can also opt for a glass touchpad as a first-ever offering from Lenovo. The buttons are now haptic as well. It features a more accessible keyboard and, as we mentioned above, a good number of ports. The biggest difference between the two laptops is the fact that this is a 2-in-1 laptop that can turn to tablet mode when needed.

The Surface Laptop 5 is also a sharp-looking laptop, and it is labeled properly. This is a laptop and a good one. It comes in multiple colors: Sage, Platinum, Black, and Sandstone. So you aren't stuck with just one color choice. It's made from aluminum, which is different from the original Surface laptops.

But like the original Surface laptops, it looks similar in terms of ports. It has a USB-C, USB-A, a Surface connect port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. While the touchpad is a bit smaller than you may like, it has a user-friendly keyboard that is comfortable to use and one that you won't get tired of.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 vs. Surface Laptop 5: Display

When comparing the displays of the two laptops, the ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 gives you a chance to upgrade to a top-notch display. You can opt for a 2.8K OLED panel that will feature a 120Hz refresh rate. It has up to 400 nits of brightness, and it is a touch display, as the 2-in-1 functionality allows. As mentioned previously, you can use it with your pen or finger. The 16:10 aspect ratio provides you with plenty of room to work on several projects at once.

The display of the Surface Laptop 5 is a 3:2 display on both the 13.5-inch and the 15-inch. The 13.5-inch has a resolution of 2256x1504 while the 15-inch is higher with a 2496x1664 display. It also supports both pen and finger touch. Unfortunately, both displays offer a refresh rate of just 60Hz. The max brightness reaches up to 400 nits and the screen offers Dolby Vision IQ, which optimizes the content you're looking at in ambient light.

When it comes to webcams, there's no contest. The ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 fits up to an 8MP MIPI webcam, which is an upgrade from the previous Yogas' 1080p sensor. It is crisp and clear for all of your video calls. The Surface Laptop 5 only has a 720p camera, which isn't the sharpest on the market.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 vs. Surface Laptop 5: Performance

Image credit: Lenovo

Lenovo wanted to build new versions of its signature lines of laptops in order to show off the new Intel Core Ultra processors. These new Core Ultra processors will be inside many of the new laptops you'll see in 2024. The P- and E-cores have been upgraded to provide even faster performance than previous versions, and you can even choose a low E-core if you're only going to use the laptop for lighter tasks. Because this is Lenovo's first "AI-ready" laptop, the processor helps with a built-in NPU that focuses on AI tasks for the future. The GPU features integrated Intel Arc graphics for some models that will give a big boost to the visuals on your computer.

The Surface Laptop 5 will not be as powerful as a machine and that's okay if you don't need it for creating. When we tested it, we found that the performance was solid, and it hit a lot of the benchmarks it should. The 12th-gen Intel Core processor is more than enough for many tasks that you're going to use the laptop for. This features integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics that are good but aren't stellar.

In terms of storage and memory, the ThinkPad X1 2-in1 can go up to 64GB of LPDDR5X memory, and you can choose up to 2TB of storage. The Surface Laptop 5 only holds up to 32GB of LPDDR5X memory and 512GB of storage. So, if you know you're going to use programs that chew up a lot of storage and want a faster processor, you may want to focus on the ThinkPad X1 2-in-1.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 vs. Surface Laptop 5: Battery life

We aren't sure how well the battery of the ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 performs, as we haven't had a chance to test it out yet. But, due to the updated processor, it will likely be smart enough to know when to use less battery and last longer on a charge. It has a 57Whr battery, so it's a good size for a 2-in-1 laptop. When we tested the Surface Laptop 5, we found that the average battery life was around five and a half hours on a single charge. It's pretty standard for the size of the processor and battery. Microsoft claims you can get up to 18 hours, but we never found that to be remotely the case. If you aren't going to be using your laptop away from an outlet for too long, this shouldn't bother you.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 vs. Surface Laptop 5: Which is right for you?

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 is a different kind of laptop than the Surface Laptop 5 and is priced as such. They are both very good laptops, but one is targeted more towards someone that is going to be using it for more extensive work or working on-the-go compared to one that will be used for day-to-day work. If you're willing to wait, the new upgrades to the ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 could be worth your while. It is a very pricey laptop, considering that it starts at over $2,000, but it could be the last laptop you buy for a while, as the technology is forward-focused.

Because of the new processor, the superior webcam, and the upgraded touchpad, our pick is the ThinkPad X1 2-in-1.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 Editor's choice The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 features upgraded Intel Core Ultra processors and a new webcam that's sure to come in handy. It's a pricey laptop, but it offers supreme upgrades across the board from previous versions.

There are plenty of people that will opt for the Surface Laptop 5 and be completely happy with their pick. It is a steady and powerful laptop that has an enjoyable 3:2 aspect ratio on either its 13.5-inch or 15-inch touchscreen displays. The keyboard is user-friendly, and it offers plenty of storage for day-to-day use. You won't be upset with the Surface Laptop 5 if you use it, and it will save you well over $1,000 if you compare these two laptops.