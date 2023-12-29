Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 Winner Best of both worlds The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 offers flexibility and a high-quality webcam plus Intel Core Ultra processors, which makes for quite a compelling package. It converts between a tablet and full laptop easily and is ideal for both office and home use. Pros High-resolution, convertible touchscreen display Very capable CPU Great webcam Cons Heavier and bulkier than the Surface Pro 9 Expensive

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Best value Affordable everyday tablet $793 $1100 Save $307 The Surface Pro 9 can take the place of a laptop for many tasks and offers light, easy portability. It comes in Intel or ARM versions if you want 5G capabilities. Plus, it works great with a Slim Pen 2. Pros Can run Android apps Smooth display that works great with a Slim Pen 2 Option for cellular connectivity Cons Only one color choice Not as capapble as the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 $1540 at Best Buy (Wi-Fi model) $1300 at Best Buy (5G model) $793 at Amazon



When it comes to laptops that can act as tablets, or perhaps tablets that can act as laptops, both Lenovo and Microsoft have a solid lineup on offer. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 is the latest from the former and promises to bring many new features and a new design, while the Surface Pro 9 proved itself quite capable in our review. Although the latter is a tablet and the former is a 2-in-1 laptop, both of these devices aim for similar user bases. With that in mind, which one should you choose?

Price, specs, and availability

Tablets are still cheaper

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 is available in March 2024, according to Lenovo, starting at $2,639 MSRP. That doesn't mean you will necessarily pay that much, however. There are often discounts and promotions available if you wait a bit longer after the release date, and Lenovo has frequent sales across its whole catalog.

The Surface Pro 9 is currently available, arriving in 2022, and retails for around $1,300. You can find it on sale at times, too, if you hunt around. In terms of price, it's the clear winner.



Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 Microsoft Surface Pro 9 CPU Intel Core Ultra processors Wi-Fi model: 12th-generation Intel Core i5-1235U or 12th-gen Intel Core i7-1255U/ 5G model: Microsoft SQ3 GPU Up to Intel Arc graphics (integrated) Wi-Fi model: Intel Iris Xe/ 5G model: Adreno 8cX Gen 3 Storage Up to 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Wi-Fi model: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB SSD/ 5G model: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB SSD Battery 57Whr battery Wi-Fi model: Up to 15.5 hours/ 5G model: Up to 19 hours Display (Size, Resolution) 14-inch, 16:10 aspect ratio, up to 2.8K OLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 400 nits, touch, DisplayHDR 500 True Black 13.3-inch, 2880x1920 Pixel Sense touch, 3:2 aspect ratio, 120Hz, supporting Surface Pen Camera Up to 8MP MIPI Computer Vision camera with privacy shutter / 5G model: Front-facing 1080p Windows Hello, 10.0MP rear Speakers Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos Colors Black Wi-Fi model: Sapphire, Forest, Platinum, Graphite/ 5G model: Platinum Memory Up to 64GB LPDDR5x Wi-Fi model: 8GB, 16GB, 32BGB LPDDR5/ 5G model: 8GB or 16GB LPDDR4X Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A HDMI 2.1 3.5mm combo headphone jack Wi-Fi model: Thunderbolt 4/Surface Connect/ 5G model: USB-C 3.2, Surface Connect Dimensions 12.31x8.57x0.61 inches (312.8x217.65x15.49mm) 11.3x8.2x0.37 inches Weight Starting at 2.92 pounds (1.32kg) Wi-Fi model: 1.94 pounds/ 5G model: 1.95 pounds

Design

Two approaches to the touchscreen

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 Image credit: Lenovo

These two devices take different approaches to their touchscreens. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 is a convertible device that can be folded into a tablet form, propped up as a touchscreen, or used as a laptop. Its pen attaches to its side via a magnet. All that to say, one of the main takeaways is that you get a full keyboard.

Additionally, the X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 comes with a full-size touchpad, so you can use your mouse as you would on any other computer. And the famous red nub iconic to ThinkPads is there, too. You can opt for a glass touchpad if you wish. It doesn't come with physical buttons. Instead, you get haptic buttons that simulate a click when you press the touchpad. Also, unlike the Surface Pro 9, the X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 still offers a 3.5mm combo headphone jack.

Surface Pro 9

The Surface Pro 9 is more like a tablet, and you have to purchase a pen and keyboard separately. The Surface Keyboard is the default option, but you can choose other compatible keyboards from another brand if you want. Likewise, you can go with Microsoft's pen option, but any model that uses the Microsoft Pen Protocol should work, and cheaper ones are out there.

When it comes down to it, these are two different approaches to the touchscreen laptop experience.

However, one thing we really liked about Microsoft's Slim Pen 2 is that writing with it is quite natural and fluid. You get haptic feedback that feels a lot like writing on paper — that is, if the app you are using supports it. Office does, as does Edge, and so do many third-party apps, but not all do, and other parts of the operating system, such as the Start Menu, don't either.

Do note that the Surface Pro 9 is much lighter and slimmer than the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 at around 1.94 pounds and 0.37 inches thick for the former versus 2.92 pounds and 0.61 inches thick for the latter.

When it comes down to it, these are two different approaches to the touchscreen laptop experience. Therefore, it depends on how you plan to use your device. If you want a fully-fledged laptop that can turn into a tablet and back again with a standard keyboard, then Lenovo's offering is for you. But if you want something slim and portable that goes almost anywhere and focuses on the touch screen, opt for the Surface Pro 9.

Display

Close competitors with clear screens

Touchscreen devices hinge on the detail and visibility of their displays, and both of these devices promise to make that experience great. There are some differences, however.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 comes with a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display and a 120Hz refresh rate. That high refresh rate promises to make the experience a bit smoother and more cohesive. The display on the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is slightly smaller at 13 inches and with a 2880x1920. It still has a refresh rate of 120Hz, and we found the display to be plenty clear and bright. Everything was nice and smooth, and the refresh rate is dynamic, so it can balance battery life and display quality as needed.

Overall, both of these devices have great screens, but the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 wins in terms of raw numbers.

Performance

Tablets still lag behind laptops

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 Render credit: Lenovo

It is hard to say how the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 will perform in real-world use until we have the chance to review it, but we can say some things based on its specs. It is one of the earliest laptops to use Intel's Core Ultra processors. That means faster performance, but also changes that mean better battery life and integrated Intel Arc graphics. AI is another enhancement, bringing features like Windows Studio Effects to enhance your video calls.

You also get up to 64GB of RAM and up to a 2TB SSD, so you'll have plenty of memory and storage available. That means most everyday tasks will be seamless and smooth. As for gaming, integrated graphics usually aren't the best for that, but you could get away with some games on lower-quality settings.

You can get the Microsoft Surface 9 in Wi-Fi or 5G models, and the latter is something the Lenovo X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 cannot do. Plus, this configuration comes with an ARM-based Microsoft SQ3 chipset (basically a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3), while the former uses an Intel chipset. In our review of the 5G model, we found a lot to like performance-wise. Performance was smooth and hiccup-free for everyday tasks and web browsing, while battery life was excellent, at around 10.5 hours. And one neat thing the ARM chipset can do is run Android apps natively. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 cannot do that.

At the end of the day, the Surface Pro 9 is still a tablet and can't match the performance of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9.

Still, as good as the 5G model is, it did not do as well as the Intel Core i7-1255U-equipped Wi-Fi model in benchmark tests. So if you want higher performance, go for this model of the Surface Pro 9. Note, however, that it will likely have a shorter battery life.

Though the Surface Pro 9 is quite a capable tablet, it is still a tablet, and cannot compare to the performance of a laptop like the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9. Furthermore, the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 does not have support for some of today's latest technology, including USB 4. So, if you want the highest specs possible, choose the latter.

Camera

Microsoft has met its match

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 Render credit: Lenovo

It might seem odd to compare the cameras on these two devices, but this is where the convertibility of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 can really be put head-to-head against the Surface Pro 9. It comes with an 8MP camera that'll allow for clear video calls and even selfies. Again, we will have to test it to make sure it lives up to the specs, but it promises to be a great camera. Plus, it comes with Windows Studio Effects, which lets you use AI effects to enhance video quality further using options like automatic framing, noise suppression, and background blurring.

On the other hand, while Microsoft has put a solid front-facing camera on its tablets at 5MP, it falls short of Lenovo's offering. Nonetheless, we found video calls to be quite clear. It also supports Windows Studio Effects. Still, Lenovo's offering promises to do all that, too, and with a higher-quality camera.

Which is right for you?

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 promises to deliver some serious performance and usability gains when it launches, so for most people, it's a great choice. That is thanks to its more capable hardware specs, full keyboard design, and better camera. However, it's not available just yet.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 Winner The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 offers flexibility and a high-quality webcam plus Intel Core Ultra processors, which makes for quite a compelling package. It converts between a tablet and a full laptop easily and is ideal for both office and home use.

However, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 is quite expensive. So, if you want a tablet that can do almost every daily task, such as web browsing, word processing, and more, then the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is the option for you. Just note that it doesn't pack quite as much power in and the keyboard is sold separately.